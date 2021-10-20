☕️ Coffee & Covid ☙ Wednesday, October 20, 2021 ☙ SECOND RELIGIOUS ACCOMMODATION PRIMER—A Full Example 🦠
A second, detailed primer on drafting Religious Accommodation requests, including a complete sample letter from me, and answers to the new, improved government-standard ones that are popping up now.
I found it odd yesterday when two clients recited the exact same language from some new questions their employers were asking them about their religious accommodation (RA) request. The questions were…