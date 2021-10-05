☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠
I’m a lawyer, not a doctor, or a scientist, as the comment critics keep reminding me. For over three years now, I’ve been writing daily posts featuring the Coffee & Covid brand of sarcastic optimism. Never — not in my wildest imagination — did I conceive that I’d still be doing this in 2023.
It all started in May of 2020 — the pandemic had just exploded on scene — when I recognized the market for bad news was completely saturated, and there was nowhere to find any reliable good or hopeful news about the pandemic. People were starving for something, anything to cling to. Without any idea how big it would ultimately get, I started posting Covid stats and a short news roundup to my Facebook page, every day, then moved into other significant news, and the rest is history.
The pandemic is behind us, but the propaganda, the psyops, and the relentless drumbeat of bad news continues. My mission is to deliver truth and light in an entertaining and optimistic way that you can safely share with people you love who haven’t yet seen the light.
If it wouldn’t breach their privacy, I’d share the dozens of messages I’ve received from people who reported C&C helped turn a friend or relative around. Here are a couple recent examples:
I’ve received dozens and dozens just like that; people who woke up because someone turned them on to C&C. Who knows how many more there are.
In 2020 and 2021 — while spending 2-3 hours a day on C&C — I litigated the only case where an appellate court found that mandatory masking was presumptively unconstitutional. Then I sued the local municipality over its early vaccine mandate and won the first broad injunction against a mandate. I removed a woke school board member who was openly defying the residence requirement, and beat several county school boards back after they defied Florida’s school mask ban.
The C&C phenomenon is making a difference. I just spoke to an attorney who has been in the international news this month for winning a huge pro-freedom case that you would instantly recognize if I named the case. She told me that she’d been inspired by reading Coffee & Covid and found my mask case through it; she used some strategies from the mask case to help win hers.
Through C&C, I’ve organized calling trees that helped pass significant medical freedom legislation in Florida. And, with readers’ help, we’ve organized one of the most successful directed fundraising efforts ever through the C&C Multiplier Army.
C&C was free for a year and a half, but I couldn’t have gotten here without the help of lots of generous readers who could afford to give financially. Every dollar you give C&C provides me with time, time I can focus on liberty and sanity issues without worrying about the billable hour. Time I can help people who can’t afford to pay for a strong litigating attorney. Time to improve the content and change more hearts and minds. There’s no way to estimate the ripple effect of converting just one more person over to sanity and reason through gentle, optimistic, humorous persuasion using facts. If you can’t put any time into the effort, maybe you can help — along with many others — by putting a couple bucks a day in. A cup of coffee’s worth.
Here’re several ways that you can help:
NOTE: When you choose a paid subscription, be sure the one that you want is selected. Apparently it’s easy to accidentally choose the one-time payment option, which is terrific if that’s what you want, but if you wanted to help with the monthly option, be sure it is the one selected.
NOTE 2: Some folks wonder about the subscription pricing level compared to other Stacks. C&C is a daily blog, seven days a week. Other blogs post far less often. And please don’t help beyond what’s comfortable. But if you can, the army will use your help to move the needle in this country.
