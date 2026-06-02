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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
5h

Has anyone else noticed that the slow death of DEI and Pride happened after the dissolution of USAID? The money for the circus came from somewhere and now that money has dried up.

Next: let's erase Juneteenth from the calendar.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
5h

✝️✝️✝️

But the man from whom the demons had gone out was begging Him that he might accompany Him. But He sent him away, saying, “Return to your house and recount what great things God has done for you.” So he went away, proclaiming throughout the whole city what great things Jesus had done for him.

— Luke 8:38-39 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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