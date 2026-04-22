Good morning, C&C family, it’s Wednesday! Your special edition roundup breaks down yesterday’s most explosive story— the criminal indictment of the so-called Southern Poverty Law Center, which has been a key Democrat institution since the 1970s. Your feeds are packed with hot takes and disinformation, so let’s figure out how big this story actually is. Spoiler: it’s bigger than the hottest hot takes can imagine.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

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Conservative social media lit up like a container-load of Roman candles yesterday afternoon and continued well into the wee hours. The New York Times ran one of the most useless articles it has ever written, weakly headlined, “Justice Dept. Charges Prominent Civil Rights Group With Financial Crimes.” First of all, when the Times edits the defendant’s name out of the headline, you know the indictment is serious. Second, it wasn’t the Justice Department who charged them— it was an Alabama Grand Jury.

The SPLC is squatting on a Leprechaun’s hoard of around $800 million dollars, plus or minus, squirreled away for electing progressive candidates aligned with the organization’s left-wing values. Carefully note that morbidly obese bank balance —$800 million— as it will become extremely important later.

Yesterday, brand-new interim Attorney General Todd Blanche —whose name means “white” in French, and who’d have a snowball’s chance in Tehran of ever being confirmed by the Senate— unleashed what will soon become the most controversial and historic indictment of the entire Trump era. To give you an idea of how momentous this is, when I asked Michelle what she thought about it, she said, “I now forgive every awkward tweet Trump ever posted. Whenever people complain about something he says, I’ll just say: ‘SPLC.’”

If ActBlue is the left wing’s corpulent, malevolent body, the SPLC is its nerve center. By criminally indicting the SPLC, the Department of Justice shot an arrow straight into the progressive establishment’s throbbing, black brain. Its squidlike body is about to thrash all over the deck. Get ready.

“The SPLC allegedly engaged in a massive fraud operation to deceive their donors, enrich themselves, and hide their deceptive operations from the public,” FBI Director Kash Patel soberly said on X. “They lied to their donors, vowing to dismantle violent extremist groups, and actually turned around and paid the leaders of these very extremist groups - even utilizing the funds to have these groups facilitate the commission of state and federal crimes.”

Calling it politically explosive is a sore understatement. “Explosive” is a versatile word that could be applied to bad diarrhea. But this unexpected political development requires more vivid descriptors, maybe like thermonuclear or supernova. Unsurprisingly, the hot takes and psyops are off the charts— including misinformation and disinformation flowing like a Potomac sewage spill from both sides of the political spectrum. Let’s roll up our sleeves, dig in, and try to find a pony.

🔥 Here’s a link to the indictment, which was issued by a grand jury located in the Middle District of Alabama, right where the SPLC located its headquarters, in as deep-red a federal district as the SPLC’s critics could ever dream of, in their wildest fantasies of long-overdue comeuppances. The SPLC located its HQ in Alabama to poke locals in the eye and called Montgomery the Capital of Racism for decades.

Now it must rely on fairness from an Alabama jury.

Put simply, the grand jury’s indictment alleges that, over a long period of time, the SPLC and its legions of LARPing lawyers cosplayed as a law enforcement agency. It generously funded “informants” in a variety of racist hate groups —actual ones— like the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nation, and the National Alliance. In one recent example, the SPLC paid $270,000 to a notorious racist who helped plan and organize the infamous 2017 Charlottesville rally in Virginia, around which corporate media would later concoct a ridiculous “fine people” fiction to smear President Trump during his first term, and Democrats would fundraise on that lie for years.

The Times reminded readers that Charlottesville’s neo-nazi rally “included torch-wielding marchers chanting antisemitic slogans, and violent clashes that culminated with one participant ramming his car into a group of counterprotesters, killing a woman and leaving at least 19 others injured.” In other words, a typical “mostly peaceful protest” on the left— otherwise known as Thursday. Funded by the SPLC.

That’s sketchy enough, but the indictment really begins to grip when it describes the scores of fake bank accounts the SPLC created and used to launder money to its “informants” in the hate groups. It would go like this: the SPLC would dream up a preposterous-sounding business that didn’t actually exist. A few examples include: “Fox Photography,” the “Tech Writers Group,” the “Rare Books Warehouse,” and —I am not making this up— the “Center Investigative Agency (CIA).”

Those names! Rare Books Warehouse? Really? Was “Totally Legit Business, LLC” already taken? And … CIA? Are you kidding me? Did all the SPLC’s lawyers have a great laugh over that one? I bet they aren’t laughing now.

Anyway. Next, after brainstorming retarded names for their fake businesses, the SPLC would open a fake account at a bank, fund it, and use the money to pay “informants” and hate groups millions of dollars. We might call that a “left-wing laundromat.” The indictment calls it both “money laundering” and a “conspiracy to commit money laundering.”

Mind you, none of these businesses ever existed. No customers. No vendors. No products or services. To convince the banks to open accounts for their invisible businesses, the SPLC lied on the account applications. In writing. The DOJ now has it dead to rights.

Then —critically for the indictment— in 2021, one of the banks investigated SPLC’s accounts, discovered they were made up, closed them, and got the SPLC to agree in a letter confirming they were all fake and actually owned by the SPLC.

The DOJ has the letter.

The SPLC has lawyers. Lots of lawyers. Its lawyers, it turns out, did not bother to read the Bank Secrecy Act. The SPLC’s lawyers now need lawyers of their own.

🔥 You or I might have a protective internal instinct that occasionally chirps helpful warnings like “you better pay for that Altoids tin at self-checkout,” or “you should just tell her because your wife will find out about the new Cybertruck the moment you pull it into the driveway, dummy.” Conservatives would call that instinct our ‘conscience.’ And our conscience would probably warn us not to lie to banks in writing about fake companies that don’t actually exist, which breaks about a billion state and federal laws, and I am being conservative here.

The SPLC and its legions of lawyers obviously have no conscience. That kind of moral flexibility is helpful, at first, but eventually leads to problemas grandes, as our friends South of the Border might say.

On top of the banking crimes, the DOJ also alleged that the SPLC defrauded its donors by failing to tell them that at least part of their money would fund the very same hate crimes that the anti-hate group highlighted in its fundraising emails. Garden-variety fraud.

Finally, since you can’t lock up a non-profit, the DOJ’s indictment sought the remedy of criminal forfeiture. Remember that fact, along with the SPLC’s treasure trove of $800 million, because both facts will become super important very soon.

It all looks very bad. “The SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence,” Acting AG Blanche said in the DOJ’s official statement. And the propaganda wars launched faster than a food fight on a Celebrity Cruise.

🔥 Disinformation is erupting on both sides. Over on BlueSky, the literati are pooh-pooing the indictment, downplaying (or leaving out) the financial crimes and highlighting the “informant” angle, arguing that the SPLC was just helping root out racism and ‘hatred’ —by funding it— to get intel. Disinformation on the conservative side is also confusing people, downplaying too much the “informant” angle, escalating wild claims about how much the SPLC paid the hate groups, and also overlooking the much more damning financial crimes.

This confusion —over whether the informants were actually informants or not— is giving the SPLC oxygen and breathing room. “The indictment,” the Times smugly reported, “offered little to support the notion that the group’s payments to informants were meant to aid the extremist groups they had infiltrated.” The Times (and most of BlueSky) pointed out the SPLC “helped the Justice Department” during the Biden era. They meant well.

Their intent is completely irrelevant and beside the point.

First of all, it’s 100% legal (though unsavory) for law enforcement agencies to fund criminal informants. Law enforcement trades cash for tips all the time. In theory, when it does happen, it includes records, receipts, is regulated by internal rules and policies, and is under LEO supervision.

But it is not legal for a private citizen or company to fund criminals. Not even as informants. You can’t cosplay as a cop and start making citizen’s arrests when somebody cuts you off in traffic. And you definitely can’t pay neo-nazis to organize violent rallies. Even if you mean well.

Second, their “good intent” is far from clear. One thing is conspicuously missing from the conversation over the SPLC’s “meant-well defense”: any evidence of prosecutions and convictions. If, over decades, the SPLC did use their informants to help shut down hate groups, then where is their track record, their belt of scalps? You would think the SPLC would have already posted that list on its website by now. You would think they’d be feeding allied reporters all the examples of all the bad guys they helped put behind bars using their informant network.

But … there’s nothing. No examples. No bad guys. No scalps. Under the law, when a reasonable person would speak in their own defense, but don’t— it can be inferred as an admission by acquiescence. It doesn’t look good. It looks like the SPLC’s hate-money never helped catch anybody.

So when you see someone claim without evidence that the SPLC was “only” infiltrating hate groups to turn the information over to the FBI or something, just ask: WHO??? Who was arrested? Who was prosecuted? Who was convicted by the SPLC’s heroic efforts?

🔥 But even setting aside the SPLC’s highly questionable intentions for the money it funneled into the very same hate groups it was fundraising over, and even dismissing the question of whether it defrauded its gullible donors or not, there still remains the 800-lb gorilla in the briefing room— the financial crimes.

Maybe the CIA can get away with using fake corporations to create bank accounts and launder money. For better or (probably) worse, the Central Intelligence Agency is allowed to do that for national security.

But I can’t do that. You can’t do it, either. Not without getting locked up in chokey.

And the Southern Poverty Law Center definitely can’t launder money through fake corporations and fraudulent bank accounts, not legally. Even though it made up a dumb fake company with the initials “CIA,” and probably wishes it were, the SPLC is not the CIA. Every single payment it made from a fake bank account is wire fraud. It might even be a conspiracy to commit crimes, like the Charlottesville murder, if an Alabama jury concludes the death was reasonably foreseeable.

All that to say: this indictment is very serious. If I had to bet Michelle’s Tahoe, I would bet the SPLC does not survive this case as an organization. It would probably be easier for progressives to just start over from scratch than to scrape the SPLC out of this jam.

But there’s 800 million reasons they will fight to save the SPLC.

🔥 $800 million. Sitting in a bank account owned by the SPLC, waiting to be deployed during the midterm elections. That’s $800 million presumably flowing from progressive donors who didn’t know about all the SPLC’s sketchy funny-business, like paying Charlottesville neo-nazis a cool quarter-million —in normal-sized, pre-pandemic dollars— to hold a hateful riot that got people killed.

A criminal indictment from a grand jury directed at persons allows the government to hold them in custody until trial, unless the judge sets bail. But they can’t lock up a non-profit corporation. It just won’t work. The building is too big. It won’t even fit in an above-average prison cell.

But what federal law does allow under a criminal indictment is freezing fraudulently obtained assets pending forfeiture. In other words, the DOJ can now freeze some or all of the SPLC’s $800 million political war chest. Six months out from the midterm elections.

Let’s say you were advising President Trump. He asks you, “when do you think would be the best time, politically, to unleash all this judicial wrath?” He means all the arrests and prosecutions. ActBlue, SPLC, RussiaGate conspirators, 2020 election fraudsters, and possibly even more incredible indictments. What would your answer be? If you think about it, there are only two reasonable choices for maximum political effect: (1) right before the midterms or (2) before the 2028 presidential election.

Think: October surprises.

Between the two options, the midterms seem to loom larger. If the midterms go pear-shaped, then 2028 might be a lost cause anyway. It must be the midterms. It might even be both. Either way, if I’m right, things will soon get even more exciting than this.

And, in that lens, the fact of Todd Blanche —President Trump’s personal lawyer— replacing Pam Bondi looks a lot different. This doesn’t look like any unforced error, as the trad-media narrative suggests. It looks more like raising up a wartime consigliere on the eve of battle.

You’ll know our theory is on the right track if the DOJ soon also indicts ActBlue, and freezes its assets. What happens to the Democrats’ already-depleted midterm war chest then? With the SPLC sidelined and ActBlue on ice, it would be catastrophic. Depending on who else is involved, it could even be existential.

All the activity on social media over this indictment shows you just how politically thermonuclear it is. Not only is the SPLC institutionally at risk —the Democrat party’s political lawfare hub since 1971— but its $800 million is potentially in the wind as well. Even if DOJ ultimately loses the forfeiture counts, the money could remain tied up, off the table, till after the elections.

That’s all fun to think about, but at least we know now why the Atlantic just launched a badly sourced, zero-evidence hit job alleging FBI Director Kash Patel was a drunk. The timing strongly suggests they were trying to get ahead of the SPLC story.

They saw it coming. They had 800 million reasons to do … something. They just didn’t see it coming fast enough.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! We’ll be back tomorrow morning, with a LOT MORE essential news and commentary, since it is mounting up. Don’t miss it.

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