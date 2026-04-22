☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Jason A Clark's avatar
Jason A Clark
2h

I think we should assume practically every leftwing NGO is doing exactly what the SPLC was doing.

Are there even conspiracy theories anymore, or just conspiracies?

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
2h

✝️✝️✝️

In the morning, O LORD, You will hear my voice;

In the morning I will order my prayer to You and eagerly watch.

For You are not a God who takes pleasure in wickedness;

No evil dwells with You.

The boastful shall not stand before Your eyes;

You hate all who do iniquity.

You destroy those who speak falsehood;

The LORD abhors the man of bloodshed and deceit.

But as for me, by Your abundant lovingkindness I will enter Your house,

At Your holy temple I will bow in reverence for You.

— Psalm 5:3-7 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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