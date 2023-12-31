Good morning, loyal C&C subscribers, it’s Sunday, December 31st — New Year’s Eve! Not only that, it’s a rare date combination: 12/31/23. When you remove the slashes it becomes ‘123123.’ Numerologists are having a VERY big day; make of it what you will. Today’s C&C stretches toward some big topics, like what is really going on with the world? I’ll offer you a great big theory, a theory big enough to cover covid mass hallucinations, weather events and natural disasters, and even billionaires building bunkers.

🔥 Australia — 17 hours ahead of Florida — has already celebrated New Year’s Eve, and by all accounts the Sydney harbor fireworks show was spectacular:

New Zealand is in the same time zone, and it also had a successful New Year’s show. It wasn’t quite as dramatic as Australia’s, but then it lacks the iconic Sydney Opera House and Sydney harbor bridge. Still impressive though:

I mentioned both countries because significantly — for worriers — there were no reports of attacks or social problems from either country’s New Year’s celebrations. May the rest of the world similarly celebrate the holiday tonight in peace and joy.

🔥 The Fort Worth Star Telegram ran an encouraging story yesterday with this headline:

The restaurant has planned a gala, premium-priced New Year’s Eve party including a fire thrower, a magician, a palm reader, dinner, music, a DJ, and several drag performers offering “comedy and cabaret.” But, according to the story, after an “onslaught of complaints,” the restaurant changed up its New Year’s Eve programming, deleting the drag performers:

To be clear: neither I nor most people who complained about the show hate transsexual people. I’m not advocating to make drag illegal or banning it. But if most customers feel adding drag to the pricey New Year’s experience is offensive, either because it is immoral, disrespectful to women, or for whatever reason, then restaurants are right to adjust to customer preferences.

This demonstrates a hidden benefit to the shrinking economy. Without all the free government covid money, businesses are being forced to pay more attention to their customers which means less wokeness.

🔥 Time Magazine reported on a hot story yesterday in an article headlined, “Mark Zuckerberg Is Reportedly Building an Underground Bunker in Hawaii. Here’s What to Know.

Honestly, I found it much more interesting that the Facebook billionaire is building a vast 1,400 acre Kauai estate including fantastic features like 11 tree houses. But social media was ablaze this week over reports that one of the estate’s fabulous features is a 5,000-square-foot underground bomb shelter.

More than one C&C commenter begged me to write about it and explain whether this news, especially combined with reports of other billionaires building bunkers, means that the World is Ending soon, and if so, what should we do about it?

Here’s my take. First of all, the one feature you don’t want in your underground survival bunker is other people knowing about it. I lost count of how many recent headlines described Zuck’s bunker, never mind all the social media chatter. Everybody knows.

It’s possible all these billionaires know some secret that we don’t know. They aren’t saying. But they are planning to survive some kind of top-secret apocalyptic event and the rest of us are going to die horribly, like a pack of rats who panicked and ran right into Bill Gates’s cricket-crunching machine.

That’s one option.

Another possibility is that Zuck and the others read the same fear porn on social media that everybody else does, and they watch prepping videos on YouTube just like everyone else, and fulsome, well-equipped, underground survival bunkers are just the latest billionaire lifestyle accessory to measure against the size of other billionaires’ … well-endowed bunkers.

The government says everything is fine. Amusingly, billionaire bunkers also means the billionaires don’t believe anything the government says, just like the rest of us. Nobody is buying what the government is selling these days. It’s become a very interesting common feature of post-pandemic life. Distrust of the government could have been caused by the government’s universally-awful pandemic response.

Or maybe widespread distrust, fear of apocalypses, and the government’s universally-awful pandemic response could all have been caused by some other unknown third factor. Isn’t that an interesting idea? Let’s shamelessly speculate about what that unknown common cause could be.

🔥 To set the table, consider yesterday’s CNN headline, “ Massive waves and life-threatening beach conditions to slam California coast for third day.” Out of nowhere, all up and down the West coast, rogue waves leapt over seawalls drenching people, pets, cafes, vehicles, and at least one improvidently-stationed RV. The pictures and video clips were pretty dramatic:

CLIP: Rogue waves: Huge swells wreak havoc on California town, swallowing several people into the rough surf (1:07).

It was a multi-day event. An ABC News headline on Friday dramatically reported:

The City of Ventura, California produced some of the most exciting video, with tourists standing safely behind the seawall suddenly breaking and legging it down the street:

CLIP: Rogue wave hits the beach at the end of Seward Ave in the City of Ventura, injuring 8 people (0:32).

The water got everywhere:

Media even deployed the “O” word in the aftermath of the rogue wave attack. A weekend headline from NBC-4 Los Angeles:

Rogue waves are weird and dramatic. They are rare and it’s hard to remember when anything like this ever happened before. Rogue waves do not, however, suggest manmade climate change. By itself, a few days of rogue waves in California don’t suggest much at all.

But the California rogue wave news wasn’t by itself. Something else highly suggestive happened.

🔥 Last week, the UK Daily Mail reported another “rogue wave” story with dramatic pictures and videos headlined, “Terrifying moment North Sea cruise ship with British tourists on board is struck by 'rogue wave', sending people sliding around the floor and knocking out power, forcing it to be towed to Germany.” These rogue waves were nowhere near California.

CLIP: Norweigan Cruise Ship MS Maud Swamped by Rogue Wave (0:51).

The 400 passengers aboard Norwegian Cruise Lines’ MS Maud were enjoying a “Northern Lights Cruise” in the North Atlantic off Denmark, swilling champagne, grazing at the gourmet cafeteria, and otherwise enjoying the shipboard amusements when the boat was slapped hard by a giant rogue wave that shattered the bridge’s windshields, broke the glass rails out of several oceanview balconies, and otherwise tossed the giant ship around like a child’s toy ducky, leaving the Maud dead in the water.

It had to be towed back to port.

Again: alone, the sad tale of the SS Maud would just be another dramatic human interest story about a super-rare rogue wave on the high seas. But during the very same week, the Pacific ocean was throwing rogue waves at California. It starts to look there might be a connection. But what?

☂️ Meanwhile, the weather wasn’t exactly calm on the East Coast, either. On Thursday, ABC News ran a story headlined, “Storm batters Northeast after downpours set records in mid-Atlantic.”

Extreme weather isn’t news; there’s an extreme weather event going on somewhere in the world all the time. But this weeks’ Nor’easter was memorable because several cities in the mid-Atlantic area set new daily rainfall records on Wednesday:

Allentown, Pennsylvania got 2.05 inches of rain, easily topping the previous record of 1.55 inches in 1930.

Mount Pocono got 1.49 inches, topping the 1.39-inch record set in 2011.

Reading logged 1.4 inches, matching the 1930 record.

Wilmington, Delaware saw a new daily rainfall record of 1.84 inches, besting the 1.76 inch record from 1930.

Again, there were no casualties. It was just a big storm off the Atlantic. But considering it in context with the other ocean weather events, one wonders.

🔥 Remember this one? Last week, the Associated Press ran a story headlined, Mexico's president predicts full recovery for Acapulco, but resort residents see difficulties.”

Almost exactly two months ago on October 25th, Category Five Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico’s west coast, shredding the resort town of Acapulco and slaying 52 unprepared Mexicans. Lost in the flurry of news these days was the fact that less than 24 hours before, Hurricane Otis was just a tropical storm. It went from a tropical storm to a Category 5 monster in less than a day, prompting me to coin the new term “Turbo Hurricane.”

The media largely ignored that unique aspect of Turbo Hurricane Otis because it isn’t something that could be caused by manmade climate change. But is there any other theory out there that could explain the slow creep of record-setting weather events?

It turns out there is.

🔥 Now, don’t leap to conclusions. I’m just saying. Two weeks ago, the Associated Press ran a story headlined, “Biggest solar flare in years temporarily disrupts radio signals on Earth. “

And check out this interesting paragraph from the article that mentioned another record-setting weather event — but this time, in space weather:

The sun spit out the huge flare along with a massive radio burst on Thursday, causing two hours of radio interference in parts of the U.S. and other sunlit parts of the world. Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it was the biggest flare since 2017, and the radio burst was extensive, affecting even the higher frequencies. The combination resulted in one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded, Shawn Dahl of NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center said Friday.

It was one of the “largest solar radio events ever recorded.” Another record. Fascinating.

Yesterday, the Net News Ledger ran a story headlined, “Solar storms could result in possible disturbances and breathtaking auroras on Earth.” Here’s how the article described the current state of our burgeoning space weather:

The interaction between the sun and the Earth’s magnetic field gives rise to the phenomenon of auroras. With the sun’s activity intensifying and nearing a solar maximum, the frequency of auroras is on the rise. In 1859, a significant geomagnetic storm, known as the “Carrington Event” disrupted technological systems on Earth. This event, marked by a brilliant solar flare, led to subsequent auroral and magnetic effects. We have already surpassed anticipated sunspot numbers and experienced significant magnetic storms, prompting a potential need for upward revisions in predictions. This situation can become unstable when an excessive amount of energy accumulates, propelling particles into the nightside atmosphere and illuminating auroras.

Multiple ultra-rare, deep-south auroras have been appearing all year. Newsweek ran this startling space-weather headline back in March:

Next year, 2024, is projected to be the peak of Solar Cycle 25. A “peak” means 2024 will be a “solar maximum.” Solar cycles average around 11 years long (they range between 7 and 14 years). Experts at NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center predict peak solar activity between January and October 2024, with a maximum sunspot number between 137 and 173, making it potentially stronger than the previous cycle's peak.

To be fair, the entire government is unified behind a prediction of a “relatively mild” solar maximum next year. But other independent observers, like the Net Ledger, say those predictions are too low and as the Net Ledger understatedly said, there may be a “need for upward revisions.”

But what could possibly be the reason the government would want to downplay a record-setting solar maximum? Why would officials deny solar activity? I wondered too, and so I asked Bard AI, which is where I go when I want the Establishment Position. Here’s what Bard offered:

Aha. They don’t want us blaming extreme weather events on the Sun, since that would muddy the rogue waters of “established” climate science that has conclusively determined that extreme weather only comes from manmade carbon dioxide and cow farts.

Early this year I reported on the under-discussed Hunga Tonga undersea volcanic eruption, which measurably increased atmospheric water vapor levels all over the Earth. Even Google admits it:

But … what could Hunga Tonga possibly have to do with the 2024 solar maximum? Let’s ask Science:

The study found a strong correlation between extreme solar weather and extreme volcanic events:

It has been also found that there is a tendency of concentration of the moderate and strong volcanic events (volcanic eruptive index VEI >= 4) around the solar Schwabe-Wolf's cycles extrema. This tendency is very strong for the most powerful volcanic events.

So … it could be that Hunga Tonga, which alone could be responsible for all the perceived global warming, was itself caused by strong solar activity. But what else could be happening because of space weather?

Let’s shift back to the pandemic.

💉 You could also file this story in the “how far we’ve come” category. An important, controversial, peer-reviewed study just published in the journal Cureus two weeks ago titled, “Viral Respiratory Epidemic Modeling of Societal Segregation Based on Vaccination Status.” The authors used a mathematical model to unsurprisingly conclude that segregating covid vaccinated people from unvaccinated people does not produce any predictable benefit or risk to either group, and it massively triggered the Left.

The Left was triggered because in April 2022, some Canadian researchers published a similar study, using a very similar mathematical model, except they made a couple different assumptions and reached the completely confounding conclusion that vaccinated people could die if they hang around with unvaccinated people. How that was supposed to work if the vaccines were in fact “effective” was never perfectly clear. But the 2022 study provoked a raft of certifiably-insane, murderous headlines like this one from Salon:

Or this “news”, which published in Forbes in early May 2022:

Here’s what Forbes’s 2022 article reported to its millions of liberal readers, as though it were a fact and not just a Canadian “guess” using a goofy mathematical model:

Those opposed to vaccinations and vaccine mandates often argue that it is a matter of personal choice or individual rights. However, this study reinforces the fact that an individualistic or personal responsibility approach to Covid-19 will result in poor pandemic control. The actions of the unvaccinated impact the broader population.

“Reinforces the fact.” The fact. Even the reporters became terrified of unvaccinated people. It’s not exaggerating to say that these headlines and articles were intended to incite violence against unvaccinated people. It’s a miracle, really, that the lid was somehow kept on people’s righteous anger toward those of us who didn’t want to take the shots. After all, every mainstream news source was shouting that “science” proved unvaccinated people were putting them at serious risk of a deadly infection, even though they were safely and effectively vaccinated and supposedly protected from infection, hospitalization, and death from the virus.

There was no logic to it. It was all emotion. Emotion fueled by pseudo-science. The completely-backwards conclusion that vaccinated people could somehow be killed by exposure to unvaccinated people was the peak of insanity, the very worst manifestation of the global mass hallucination and demonic spirit of fear that still gripped the world just last year.

It would be bad enough if the terrible Canadian study implicitly calling for mass quarantine or even executions had ended with the headlines. But it metastasized into what you may recall was a national push to punish people who were willing to take their own chances and didn’t want the shots. You may wish to skip this annoying montage of evil influencers and sold-out politicians urging punishment for people who didn’t want the warp-speed jabs.

CLIP: Revolting montage of murderous, pro-jab hysteria not even two years ago (3:44).

Which brings us back to this month’s study. While it didn’t explicitly challenge the 2022 Canadian study, the new study’s methods and conclusions explicitly rebuked the Canadians murderous model. According to the authors they first tried to get published in the same journal where the 2022 study appeared, but the editors refused to even consider it.

So first of all, real science is finally catching up to 2022 pseudo-science. We’ve come a long way.

But how on Earth can I tie this back to space weather? Let’s ask science again. Try this 2004 study on for size:

Would you like a coherent single explanation for the worldwide madness of covid and the mass hallucination? A theory that includes climate change, extreme weather, earthquakes, Maui wildfires, volcanic eruptions, riots, public anxiety, billionaire bunkers, controlled demolition, and world war?

How about the Sun? Solar Cycle 16 peaked in 1933 — just a few years before World War II officially started, which only came after a few years of growing political instability.

I’m not saying anything. I’m just saying. The good news is that the solar maximum should be complete by October of next year — just in time for the November elections! Forewarned is forearmed. In any case, I hope this solar activity theory was informative and thought-provoking. Let me know what you think in the comments.

From the entire Childers family, have a joyful and blessed New Year's and a prosperous 2024.

