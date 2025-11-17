☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Essay33
3h

Happy Monday from the People's Republic of Seattle. This city has the uncanny ability to look around, find the single most unintelligent, least capable, and often borderline insane person, and say "LET'S ELECT THIS ONE!" We thought Mayor "Summer of Love" Jenny Durkin was the worst, but Seattle said "hold my beer" and brought us Katie Wilson. Katie believes she can force grocery chains (Fred Meyer, she's looking at you), to not close unprofitable stores because "everyone deserves fresh food whether they can afford it or not." She also thinks city owned grocery stores will be a great idea. She has all kinds of great ideas in her never-held-a-job-and-my-NY-parents-still-send-me-a-monthly-check brain. I can't wait to see what fresh hell she leads Seattle into.

56 replies
Yuri Bezmenov
4h

“Abundance” and “affordability” are demoralized doublespeak for communism. More taxes, more government, more waste. They will do nothing to improve people’s lives. “Affordable housing” and “green energy” are weaponized to seize land: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/affordable-housing-green-energy-land-seizure

36 replies
