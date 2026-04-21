☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Jenna McCarthy's avatar
Jenna McCarthy
9h

You forgot the part where Kash casually dropped the "2020 election fraud arrests are coming" hammer. Hmmmmm. ;) https://jennasside.rocks/p/kash-patel-sues-the-atlantic-over

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Am4givin's avatar
Am4givin
8h

C&C (after prayer & meditation) is the next best way to start my day! Thanks Jeff, for real News!

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