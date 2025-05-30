☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mini-mum's avatar
Mini-mum
12h

It struck me again today while reading this post how very thankful I am for you Jeff - for your tenacity, knowledge, and optimism. You explain the judicial process in such a succinct manner that even we non-lawyerly types can comprehend the workings of the machine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
90 replies
Karmy's avatar
Karmy
12h

This is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad and grateful for His Mercy on the American people. May our President do God’s Will on behalf of the American people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
730 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture