Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
10hEdited

The CIA has systematically fooled the masses into believing that they are some sort of America First protection agency. Their main headquarters may be in Virginia, but they're anything but Pro-USA. (Like any other large government agency, I'm certain there are competing factions within). It's was infiltrated (correction) - "established" - by foreign nationals from the get-go....easily traced back to Operation Mockingbird....even earlier. Some revealing quotes:

"The Central Intelligence Agency owns everyone of any significance in the major media."

-- William Colby, former CIA Director

"There is quite an incredible spread of relationships. You don't need to manipulate Time magazine, for example, because there are [Central Intelligence] Agency people at the management level."

-- William B. Bader, former CIA intelligence officer, briefing members of the Senate Intelligence Committee

"Deception is a state of mind and the mind of the State"

- James Angleton, head of CIA counter intelligence 1954-1974

"It is the function of the CIA to keep the world unstable, and to propagandize and teach the American people to hate, so we will let the Establishment spend any amount of money on arms."

- John Stockwell - Former CIA Official

"For some time I have been disturbed by the way the CIA has been diverted from its original assignment. It has become an operational and at times a policy-making arm of the government” and that it had “become a government all of its own and all secret. They don’t have to account to anybody.”

--Former President Harry Truman who created the CIA - 22 December 1963, one month after the JFK assassination.

....and lastly: “When a well-packaged web of lies has been sold gradually to the masses over generations, the truth will seem utterly preposterous and its speaker a raving lunatic.” - source unknown

152 replies
Kimberly Bacon
10h

Tin hat is on, I believe strongly that the Seditious Six video was a key in this story

39 replies
