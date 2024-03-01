Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! Two months down, and welcome to March. Your end-of-the-week roundup this morning is yet another wild ride: Trump and Biden give competing border speeches, and guess which one made sense and which one sounded like a talking cucumber; wild P Diddy sex blackmail lawsuit blows up on corporate media; Hunter Biden testifies to Congress that he was in Ukraine for national security reasons; more on my theory of Hunter-Epstein similarities; and Governor DeSantis signs new law authorizing release of Jeffrey Epstein secret grand jury documents.

🗞💬 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 💬🗞

🔥 Yesterday, while thousands of ordinary citizens gathered at a vigil in Athens, Georgia to pay their respects for murdered nursing student Laken Riley, the top two Presidential candidates each visited and gave speeches down at the border. CNN ran the story under the headline, “Takeaways from Biden and Trump’s dueling visits to the border.” During a rambling, at-times incoherent speech in Brownsville, Texas, a speech mainly about climate change and something to do with building codes, Biden never mentioned Laken Riley’s murder, not one single time.

In a video clip published yesterday by the RNC, Biden appeared feeble and disoriented as, stiff-legged, he weakly and ploddingly “toured” a 100% migrant-free area, accompanied by a fit border patrol officer and a small hippopotamus.

CLIP: Shambolic Biden slowly ‘tours’ secured border area (0:25).

Border Patrol Union president Brandon Judd told Fox News that nobody from the White House contacted the union to ask them to attend Biden’s speech, such as it was. Perhaps that was not too surprising, since Judd has been highly critical of Biden and is rumored to have once called Biden a ‘brain damaged nitwit.’

The Border patrol members drafted to stand behind Biden during his speech appeared, well, unenthusiastic. The patrol members’ facial expressions were nearly identical to the expressions of a group of unlucky Ukrainians who made a quick stop at CostKyiv to pick up some borscht but got nabbed by a team of Ukrainian “military volunteer coordinators.” In other words, they were all making mugshot faces. See:

A pro-Trump citizen’s truck parade was waiting for Biden when he arrived in Brownsville.

Biden gave his speech indoors, at a border patrol station (agents assigned to the station were excluded for the day). The doddering Resident came equipped with notecards, position-marking tape on the floor, and a special giant-font teleprompter. Despite all that preparation, Biden still made very little sense.

In essence, during his speech Biden blamed Republicans for the border problems, and called for bipartisanship, which means he demanded Republicans give in and approve his border bill, which is only a ‘border bill’ in the sense that it would make the border problem 100 times worse and make it nearly impossible for a future President to ever deport the illegals.

Meanwhile, President Trump delivered his competing border-crisis speech 325 miles away in Eagle Pass, Texas, alongside Governor Greg Abbott — the governor of the most-affected state in the country. Unlike Biden’s Brownsville location, Eagle Pass is the invasion crisis’s current epicenter, where Texas physically prevented border patrol from removing its razor-wire border fence, after Biden falsely accused Texas of letting two illegal border jumpers drown in five feet of water.

Also unlike Biden, Trump spent several minutes during his speech acknowledging the tragedy of Laken Riley’s brutal assault and murder by an illegal alien who had been caught and released at least three times for crimes in the United States — but never prosecuted. In comments to media, Governor Abbott later contrasted the two candidates’s speeches, unflatteringly concluding “Biden does not care about Texas.”

President Trump did not use a teleprompter.

🔥 Yesterday, in what some have called “the most important lawsuit in human history,” Elon Musk sued Open AI — ChatGPT’s makers — and its related entities, alleging breach of contract, unfair competition, and breach of fiduciary duty.

The gist of Elon’s lawsuit is that Open AI was originally created — as set forth in its founding documents — to be an open source A.I. provider. ‘Open source’ means a non-profit company that freely shares its source code with the public, providing complete transparency, security, and crowdsourced development. But last year, in some kind of murky, behind-the-scenes deal with Microsoft, Open AI shocked the industry by reversing course, becoming a for-profit entity, and locking down its now-proprietary, commercially-secret source code.

Elon’s daring lawsuit accused Open AI’s board of selling out, violating their fiduciary duties and the terms of the company’s founding documents, and essentially becoming a Microsoft subsidiary to benefit the software giant instead of the public. It’s a fascinating lawsuit. I am encouraged to see Elon getting more involved in this sort of lawfare, and I wish this lawsuit well, but I am very curious to find out how Elon’s lawyers beat the standing problem.

Standing is the legal concept that only people with a legitimate legal interest in a dispute are allowed to file suit. For example, only Budweiser shareholders can sue over the company’s brand-tanking, stock-destroying decision to feature an unattractive cross-dresser on Bud Lite’s label.

I’m sure you’ll recall that many of the Trump election-fraud suits were dismissed for lack of standing.

The question for Elon Musk will be whether he can sufficiently explain some kind of vested, non-speculative interest in the former non-profit company. After all, non-profit corporations do not issue ‘shares,’ nor do they have ‘owners’ or ‘shareholders’ in the traditional sense. Musk might argue any member of the general public had a vested interest in the open-source, non-profit company, since its mission — before Microsoft’s stealth hostile takeover — was to provide a civilization-changing benefit to all humanity instead of just to the developers of Clippy the animated paperclip and Windows BOB.

Elon has smart lawyers. This could be a very important lawsuit, since we can all see that adolescent A.I. has taken a dark turn for the worse and lately is just making one bad decision after another. It needs some kind of an intervention, and maybe this Musk lawsuit will fill the bill. At the very least, it is shining a light on a big problem.

🔥 Did I mention this is 2024, the year of disclosure? As long as we’re discussing potentially-explosive lawsuits, another was filed this week that crowded yesterday’s headlines. Showing the incomparable power of the English language, the Rolling Stone’s headline succinctly and surpassingly stated, “The Diddy Allegations Aren't Entertainment. They're Disturbing.”

Is P Diddy the music industry’s Jeffrey Epstein?

The lawsuit, which alleges drug and sex trafficking, underage sex parties, blackmail, indescribably perverted conduct, and murder, was reported with varying degrees of dishonesty on nearly every corporate media platform. None linked the actual lawsuit so readers could evaluate the claims for themselves. So I found it for you in the federal court system and here it is, but note that the subject matter is extremely dark.

How is this awful rapper-versus-rapper lawsuit related to C&C’s normal topics? Let’s shift gears for a moment. There’s a ‘conspiracy theory’ positing that rap music was a CIA invention. It would not lack precedent. Nearly a decade ago, the Guardian exposed the CIA’s plot to manipulate Cuban society through hip-hop:

Critics will accuse me of conflating the U.S. government-funded NGO USAid with the CIA, but I am only reporting existing, widespread allegations. For example, a 2014 article by Foreign Policy reported that USAid has a history of engaging in intelligence work and meddling in the domestic politics of other countries. Other credible allegations exist that USAid is a CIA front, not to actually aid foreign governments, but to engineer their collapse, which is sort of the opposite of aiding them, if you think about it.

To be perfectly clear: I’m not saying the CIA is now trying to engineer the collapse of America. I’m just implying that.

Buried in the Diddy lawsuit’s wildly-salacious accusations, which include photos of things like blood-soaked bathrooms, prostitutes, and blurred photos of secret surveillance of perverse sexual encounters, were a smaller number of less-lascivious but totally-tantalizing details.

The plaintiff, L’il Rod, alleged that, during the time he worked for the famous rapper, he became aware of an on-staff hitman, that P Diddy’s house was wired for secret video recording in all its bedrooms, that separate drugged liquor bottles were reserved for special guests, that underage sex parties were held for celebrities and influential businessmen, that LA Police cooperated to facilitate the illegal conduct, and strongly implied that P Diddy used the recorded sex videos to blackmail the music stars and industry executives.

What other story does all that remind you of?

Why would a successful rap artist with a multi-million-dollar record label need to do all this nefarious, illegal stuff? Why wasn’t P Diddy satisfied — and busy— with his legitimate music-industry success? At this point it will probably not surprise you that, according to publicly-available information, P Diddy is another one of these come-from-nowhere success stories.

The whole story sounds, to me, a whole lot like a black, music-industry version of the Jeffrey Epstein blackmail operation, in the sense that the blackmail scheme, the cooperative law enforcement and lack of prosecution, and the high-tech bugging and recording expertise have the intelligence community’s bloody fingerprints all over it.

Of course, I do not know. I’m not even very familiar with P Diddy and the dark world of rap music, or the CIA conspiracy theory. At this point, I am only reporting a wide media narrative that looks a lot like another 2024 disclosure gift.

🔥 Speaking of Jeffrey Epstein, I must apologize for accidentally creating some confusion yesterday with my offhand remark suggesting the new CIA-Ukraine disclosures suggested similarities between Hunter Biden and Jeffrey Epstein. For lack of time, I failed yesterday to properly expand that premise. I shall correct that oversight now.

This week, during his Congressional testimony, Hunter Biden testified that the reason he joined the Burisma Board was not to make money, or to lend his expertise, but it was for national security reasons:

CLIP: Gaetz: Hunter Biden’s national security connections disclosed this week (1:58).

In the clip, Gaetz informed reporters, "Hunter Biden told us that he joined the Burisma board to counter Russian aggression. I hadn't heard that one before." True. But, now that the New York Times ran the CIA’s limited hangout about its operations in Ukraine, Hunter feels free to testify about the national security nexus. In other words, Hunter is now saying, essentially, that he was working with the CIA, which according to the New York Times was also embedded in Ukraine “to counter Russian aggression.”

Hunter’s comment looks to me like another limited hangout.

While Jeffrey Epstein has mostly been linked with Israel’s Mossad agency (Israel’s CIA), it is widely believed Epstein was also working with the CIA. For just a few examples, Epstein operated with impunity in the United States, his leaked calendars show at least two meetings with CIA chief Burns, and the US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida said he backpedaled on Epstein’s prosecution after being told Epstein was “owned by intelligence.”

Consider the similarities. Both men, Epstein and Hunter Biden, are unaccountable, unskilled, come-from-nowhere success stories. They are both men of insatiable, immoral appetites who were allowed to indulge those appetites for decades without prosecution. Both were protected by law enforcement. Both men offered others glamorous access — Epstein, the well-connected “International Man of Mystery,” offered access to patronage and money, Hunter offered access to political power, patronage, and money — and both are connected to the international espionage community. For what it’s worth, both men are also connected to shady bio-scientific projects.

They even look a lot alike. They kind of fit a “profile.” Is this a CIA cookie-cutter ‘character’?

Epstein blackmailed people with sex tapes, Hunter blackmailed people with threats of adverse political actions. Believe me, I could go on and on. There’s a lot more. But tell me what you think in the comments: does my theory hold water or am I all wet?

This story is developing fast. But I would be remiss if I did not at this point question whether Hunter’s connections to intelligence are the direct result of Joe Biden’s connections to intelligence.

In other words, is Joe Biden a CIA asset?

I cannot emphasize strongly enough that, without the Times’ article, we’d have never connected Hunter Biden and the Biden Crime Family Bribery Operation to whatever skullduggery the CIA has been up to in Ukraine with its private army, illegal bioresearch labs, and vast network of underground military-intelligence bases.

2024, man. I’m telling you. It’s getting cray-cray up in here.

🔥 Finally, yesterday The Hill ran a terrific — and totally related — 2024 disclosure story headlined, “DeSantis signs legislation to authorize the release of Jeffrey Epstein grand jury documents.”

CLIP: Governor DeSantis signs new law authorizing South Florida court to release secret Epstein grand jury indictment documents (15:26).

In an official ceremony attended by Epstein trafficking victims, Governor DeSantis signed HB117, which authorizes courts to publicly release certain types of secret grand jury proceedings (those similar to the 2006 Epstein case). You’ll enjoy the Governor’s remarks, and you’ll enjoy that Governor DeSantis is the first U.S. governor — along with Florida’s legislature, the first legislature in the country to take on Epstein — to publicly pursue the appalling Epstein non-investigation.

The presser included emotional remarks from some of Epstein’s victims, who until now have been gaslit, ignored, and blamed. To give you a taste, here’s a short bit from the Governor’s announcement:

“We’re now sitting here, decades later, and you had Epstein and then Maxwell — who is actually in prison here in Florida – and yet, nothing else has ever happened with any of this. How is that possible given the magnitude of what was going on? And what was going on in Florida was only a fraction of what was happening. Because you also had activities and abuse in New York City and the Virgin Islands. This was a massive, massive, operation that was targeting these very young girls. To not have justice on this a big black spot on our Justice System. This law is long overdue.”

Don’t get too excited. Assuming the court releases them, the indictment materials are not likely to blow the Epstein case open for a variety of reasons. But it’s another important piece of the puzzle, and it certainly brings to bear a ton of new pressure on whoever or whatever was behind Epstein. Whatever is in those records, it will be big news.

Have a fabulous Friday! Coffee & Covid will return tomorrow, with even more wild 2024 news and commentary in the Weekend Roundup.

Share

We can’t do it without you. Consider joining with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com