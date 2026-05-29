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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
31m

The Widower—Local News Story

When Bud Caldwell's wife Betty passed away after 55 years of marriage, he dedicated a park bench to her, taking daisies to her memorial whenever he could. That proved difficult in the winter, when the walkway in the park was often slick with ice and snow.

But one day, that changed, when city workers Jerrod Ebert and Kevin Schultz saw Caldwell parking near the snow bank. "It took us both back a little bit thinking, my gosh, his devotion is that strong that he still comes when he can't make it to the bench even," Ebert told CBS. The two men began going to the park and shoveling the walkway daily, even though no one would be walking on it other than Caldwell. "One day I pulled up there and there's the walk shoveled," Caldwell told CBS. He was so touched, he said, "My knees about buckled on me."

Ebert explained, "We were just doing what we felt was our job. Some intuition, be it divine or otherwise, says this is why you're here — to help one another."

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
41m

✝️✝️✝️

Give justice to me, O Yahweh, for I have walked in my integrity,

And I have trusted in Yahweh; I will not waver.

Test me, O Yahweh, and try me;

Refine my mind and my heart.

For Your lovingkindness is before my eyes,

And I have walked in Your truth.

— Psalm 26:1-3 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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