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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
14hEdited

H1Bs need to be banned entirely. Any company that fires Americans should not be allowed to hire foreigners. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is a traitor and he appointed a fellow Indian with no gaming experience to run XBOX, then she laid off 3,000 people and was appointed to a Fed board. Unacceptable. This is happening at a mass scale all over corporate America.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
14h

✝️✝️✝️

“No weapon that is formed against you will prosper;

And every tongue that accuses you in judgment you will condemn.

This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD,

And their vindication is from Me,” declares the LORD.

— Isaiah 54:17 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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