☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doohmax's avatar
Doohmax
2h

I would argue that Trump wasn't the first to "shatter the norm" of Presidents covering for each other. The Biden goons went after Trump from January 20, 2021 until the day after the election of 2024.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
2h

The travel ban is long overdue. American soldiers didn’t storm Omaha beach for open borders and judicial overreach. We need to save private zoomer: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/saving-private-zoomer-video

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
338 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture