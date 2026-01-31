☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
11h

✝️✝️✝️

He who justifies the wicked and he who condemns the righteous,

Both of them alike are an abomination to Yahweh.

— Proverbs 17:15 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

KCH
11h

Jeff, I am begging you to please look into the medical kidnapping of Kenlee Zuraff by CPS in Santa Rosa county.

Please just look into this - please, please, please. Medical freedom is not limited to masks and vaccines. For the sake of this sick little girl who was torn from her mother, please look into this. Search her name on twitter and a ton of posts will show up.

The short story is, this little girl has cystic fibrosis. A specialist doctor wanted to switch her from the treatment that was working to a new, expensive, dangerous medication with a black box warning (death and liver damage). Mom wanted a second opinion and liver enzymes checked before switching. Doctor had CPS remove the child for “medical safety.” CPS insisted on immediately removing the girl (there’s a video of the CPS removal and it’s horrific). CPS waited months to even start the new medication that they say she needed “immediately.” Now bloodwork is showing signs of liver damage, and they still insist on continuing the medicine. CPS did so so so many things wrong if you read into the case. It’s been two years since CPS took her, and now CPS is pushing to terminate her mom’s parental rights on February 9th.

I keep praying that Republicans will go after all the fraud and trafficking in CPS. I don’t understand how children can be taken away from parents who haven’t committed any crimes - who haven’t even been CHARGED with a crime. It seems like a massive violation of constitutional rights.

Low income / liberal families are disproportionately harassed by CPS, and CPS removal restrictions could easily be an 80-20 wedge issue that pulls more people to the Republican Party. It would force Democrats to argue in favor of fueling the CPS to child trafficking pipeline.

Most of the victims of child trafficking were originally removed by CPS to begin with and ran away - restricting CPS removals to actual criminals/crimes could dramatically reduce the “supply” of children for trafficking and save the childhoods of so many innocent children.

As a mother, medical freedom is my TOP voting issue by a mile. Medical kidnapping is the main reason I’m scared to have more kids. I don’t want to do the things the doctor wants me to, and I’m afraid they’ll take my kids for it.

