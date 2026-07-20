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HHM's avatar
HHM
15h

If I had it to do again I would not send my kids to college until

They worked 2 years at any legal and moral job. And they were great students who are fully self sustaining. College is set up to be a continuation of high school. Group think and convincing all of us a degree is necessary for gainful employment. It is NOT.

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RunningLogic's avatar
RunningLogic
15h

—“Notice that phrase: federal taxpayers. Not “free college.” Because there is no such thing as “free college.” There is only “college paid for by other people who didn’t get to go to college, because they were busy working to pay for your college.” Every time a politician promises “free college,” what they actually mean is, “We are going to take money from the guy who fixes your plumbing and give it to the university so they can build a new diversity center with its own rock-climbing wall.”

This is SUCH an important point!! It’s all just subsidized by the people who don’t go to college, and then get sneered at by the people whose education they financially supported as being “uneducated” 🙄😡

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