☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
4h

✝️✝️✝️

When you were dead in your sins and in the uncircumcision of your flesh (worldliness, manner of life), God made you alive together with Christ, having [freely] forgiven us all our sins, having canceled out the certificate of debt consisting of legal demands [which were in force] against us and which were hostile to us. And this certificate He has set aside and completely removed by nailing it to the cross. When He had disarmed the rulers and authorities [those supernatural forces of evil operating against us], He made a public example of them [exhibiting them as captives in His triumphal procession], having triumphed over them through the cross.

— Colossians 2:13-15 AMP

✝️✝️✝️

Reply
Share
7 replies
Juju's avatar
Juju
4hEdited

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

“It sat right there on the list next to heroin and LSD, staring at the ceiling, waiting for the Uber Eats driver to deliver a 24-pack of Taco Bell chalupas.”

I’m laughing so hard. Jeff I can’t love you enough. Saturday just got better with your first paragraph ❤️🤣❤️🤣

Edit: now I’m coughing. That’s the longest laugh I’ve had all week 🤣

Reply
Share
57 replies
466 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture