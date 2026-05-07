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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
12h

We need the SAVE Act ASAP. RINOs are betraying the base and giving the communists a life line. Need to do a deep dive on how to reform the RNC. Cronies like Cornyn, Murkowski, and Thune are part of the swamp problem. Obama commissars continue to fund demoralization in politics and culture: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/obama-met-rubio-butterfield-patronage-audacity

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
12hEdited

If this isn’t a clear case of the enemy of my enemy is my friend then nothing is. The ultra tolerant left is rooting for the IRGC to just hold out another 5 months so they can win the midterms and put the Trump administration into a tailspin of impeachment and indictments, that’s their plan

If you don’t think the Iranian regime is not watching the polls on CNN think again. This is the big split in the nazilike Iranian regime. The moderates see their economy collapsing and want a deal but the radical IRGC wants to wait until their allies, the democrats, get back to power. Don’t be surprised to see this peace deal get stalled and stalled and stalled.

I never thought John Fetterman would be the only voice of reason in the democrat party. They say they are the party of woman’s rights, lgbtq…rights, trans rights, but because of their tunnel vision hatred of Trump they support a regime that has no trouble killing all of the people the democrats say they protect. To be a democrat today you have to be a traitor and an absolute contradiction politically.

When Obama was president and the democrats were in control of the house and the senate his entire focus was getting the nuclear deal with the Ayatollah and the mullahs. John Kerry worked his America hating ass to the bone bending over to give Iran a clear path. Obama insisted on giving them a path to the bomb and as plain as day we see Obama is still in control. God help America if the party whose only plan is to knock off President Trump gets back into power.

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