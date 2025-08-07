☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Dave aka Geezermann
3h

I have a great respect for Big Balls, now more than ever. He stood his ground. If he had been armed, he could have ended that confrontation. Dr. Paul Alexander, in his Substack last evening, said that those teenage thugs are feral animals and should be put down. DC should not have such things happening. I do hope Trump takes action and federalizes the place. Bring back civility.

Principled Pragmatist
3hEdited

“Whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is gracious, if there is any excellence, and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.”

Philippians 4:8

Remember the transcendent values in this troubled world— the good, the beautiful, the true.

