Good morning, C&C, it’s Wednesday! In today’s roundup: Tulsi initiates a rapid-fire purge of sex-chatting spooks across more than a dozen intelligence agencies—a brisk 24-hour cleanup; Ukraine signals it’s ready to deal, confirming White House promises and crushing media fantasies of Zelensky resistance; the U.S. makes diplomatic history, taking decisive steps to de-escalate the kinetic phase of World War III; a series of COVID bombshells hints at a major shift in media narrative control; and a possible FBI purge of Comey’s honeypots spreads fear and loathing throughout the metro D.C. area.

🌍 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🌍

🔥🔥🔥

Yowza. Yesterday, the New York Times ran a story headlined, “Gabbard Says More Than 100 Intelligence Officers Fired for Chat Messages.” Chat messages! The picture caption explained (scare quotes alert), “Ms. Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, said the chats were an ‘egregious violation of trust’ that violated ‘basic rules and standards’ of workplace professionalism.”

Okay, so the funniest part of the Times story wasn’t the firings—it was that they were too chicken to quote a single chat message. Not even a vague summary of the repulsive chatter. Unlike yours truly, who at least described it in general terms yesterday. All the Times would admit is that the messages contained “sexual themes,” including “explicit discussion of gender transition surgery.”

The Times did not even try to defend the chats. There weren’t even any quotes from employment lawyers criticizing the firings and vowing to sue.

The overlooked story here is that our intelligence agencies employ people who even think such things, much less chat about them at work. Good gravy! Where is the shame? It this what LGBT “Pride” means? And Heaven help us if these top-secret-clearance officials are actually doing the things they were describing in their sexy chats.

I’d prefer to believe they were just indulging in hyper-promiscuous leather festival fantasies—rather than reporting on real-life experiences. Because some of that stuff should already be illegal. I mean, think about the poor gerbils. Ick. (Okay, sorry, don’t think about them.)

Anyway, by trying to run cover for the intelligence agencies (ask yourself: why??), the Times only managed to accelerate its own decline. What a terrific way to send all your readers scrambling to social media in search of even a hint of what kind of filth got 100 spooks fired. How bad was it?

One example I can share was published by Rufo yesterday. More leaks. In this particular thread, NSA and CIA officials (names redacted) wallowed in peak pathological narcissism, lovingly fantasizing about having hermaphroditic babies— for pushing trans ideology on children. “An intersex birth would be a great opportunity to raise a kid as non-binary and let them choose later,” the (now-former) spook speculated.

Who cares about the kids’ opinions? Am I right? Kids are just a way to bend the arc of history toward depravity. Don’t get in the way of progress. We have six ways from Sunday to get back at you. Just ask Chuck Schumer.

But I digress. The Times article did include at least one astonishing fact not previously seen elsewhere. On top of reporting that there were over 100 involved spooks —enough to field two full NFL football teams— it reported that fifteen different intelligence agencies were implicated. First of all, I didn’t even know we had that many secret departments. Good grief, as Charlie Brown would have said (but I’m glad the plucky little cartoon hero never lived to see this).

Second, the bright side is they finally found a common interest, to knit them all together in a poly-something. Intercourse between agencies, you might say. By which I mean dialog, of course. Drag your brain out of the gutter.

Right about now, Tulsi Gabbard is probably wondering exactly what she signed up for. Sure, she agreed to clean up the intelligence agencies. But this? Things are worse than we thought. The even more fun part is imagining how this might have played out differently if the Deep State hadn’t targeted Tulsi for daring to criticize its Ukraine Project.

Christopher Rufo, who — let’s be honest — is obviously working with the Trump Team, reported last night that Tulsi ordered the firings, with security clearances revoked by Friday:

Two days ago, Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who is heading up the Administration’s Disclosure Task Force, described a “war” having broken out inside the intelligence agencies, and even invoked the dreaded “t-“ word:

🔥 The Deep State’s worst nightmare —still unmentioned by anyone— is that Congress could use this scandal as a predicate to kick off a new Church Committee. That 1970s Senate committee, chaired by Frank Church, resulted in new intelligence oversight laws and serious restrictions on agency powers. Given how much strategic leaking the Deep State has used to manipulate politics over the years, it would be deliciously ironic if a strategic leak was now being used to prune them down to size.

🚀🚀🚀

Putting the lie to innumerable disinforming media stories last week, and confirming (again) Trump was right all along, late yesterday afternoon the Wall Street Journal ran a story headlined, “Ukraine Agrees to Mineral-Rights Deal With U.S.”

Over the weekend, green-shirted Martial Law Administrator Zelensky vowed he would never ever sign the deal. Then the U.S. joined Russia, China, and several other countries in the UN Security Council to approve a resolution about ending the war that didn’t assign blame to either side, which infuriated the yellow-bellied Europeans, who abstained, withholding their veto rights. The US resolution passed 10-0.

I’ll return to that resolution in a moment. Remember it.

It has become clear why the Europeans are so opposed to peace, and why they’ve thrown childlike tantrums over not being involved in the United States’ negotiations with the parties. At the risk of over-simplification: it’s the money. Unlike witless Biden, the cagy Europeans gave their aid to Ukraine through loans to be paid back.

Obviously, if Ukraine loses the war, or loses in a way that cripples its economy, the Europeans won’t get paid back. They also don’t want the Americans to get a better deal than they have, or one that will move their loans into second place. Their sweet protests are just virtue-signaling pastries; in fact, it is just the same old greedy self-interest dressed up as fake humanitarianism. They don’t care about Ukraine. They care about the money. They don’t want to lose $100 billion Euros.

There’s no deal done yet. Zelensky is notorious for pulling out of deals, as the Russians have learned the hard way, more than once. But the Kyiv Post confirmed that a deal was agreed on, and Zelensky will come to Washington on Friday to sign. In response to a reporter’s question, President Trump said the mineral “and other” rights were to pay back the $500 billion that Ukraine already owes us— and the draft deal doesn’t include any additional military aid or security guarantees.

From what we can tell, it still sounds like a good deal for Ukraine. The Financial Times, which claimed to have seen the final agreement, reported that Ukraine would reluctantly pay income mineral mining into a fund to invest in projects in Ukraine. Like rebuilding the war-torn country, for instance. The U.S. would own a stake in the fund, with the precise terms to be worked out in future agreements.

But it seems clear that the money flow will reverse. Instead of America dumping cash into Ukraine, it will begin moving the opposite direction. Progress.

On Saturday, to wild mockery from corporate media, the Trump Administration said it expected a deal completed this week. They’re used to the speed of Biden.

🚀 Related: Also Kyiv Post— “Russia and US to Hold The Second Round Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul on February 27.” Meaning, tomorrow. At the speed of Trump.

🚀 Now, let’s circle back to that historic UN Security Council resolution. Corporate media largely ignores it, but make no mistake—this was a seismic shift in global geopolitics and a massive triumph of U.S. diplomatic finesse. It is incredibly rare for the United States, Russia, and China to align on any Security Council resolution, let alone one concerning Ukraine.

Trump is developing, in real time, a foreign policy of common sense. The real threat of World War III doesn’t come from Europe—whose aging armies can barely scrape together a battalion of tanks. Britain, as the joke goes, has more admirals than warships. (That joke happens to be true.)

We don’t need peace with Europe. We need peace with the two other near-peer superpowers.

It has been ages since the U.S., Russia, and China agreed on anything, and it has only happened a handful of times in history. But this week, for the first time since the Ukraine war began, real diplomacy—not just posturing—appears to be happening.

The global hostility temperature is falling. A thermonuclear World War III just got much less likely. Promise kept.

💉💉💉

Could the covid dam be collapsing? A story in several headlines. First, Fox news, yesterday:

Kennedy’s HHS paused a $460 million dollar contract with a pharma company Vaxart, intended to develop a new oral covid vaccine. Kennedy stopped it for 90 days, to review the project and “decide on next steps.” It was a polite way of saying this thing stinks, and we’re not rushing forward.

Second, the Yale study I covered in yesterday’s C&C reached the New York Times yesterday. Late, perhaps, but still:

It’s their first real article on vaccine injuries since May of last year. “Some people with this syndrome,” the Times reports, “appear to show distinct biological changes—among them differences in immune cells, reawakening of a dormant virus called Epstein-Barr, and the persistence of a coronavirus protein in their blood.”

Third, the Atlantic ran the latest conspiracy-theory-confirming piece on Monday:

At the outset of the pandemic, scientists assured us that “the virus that caused COVID mutates rather slowly.” That claim was essential to the vaccine push. Now, The Atlantic casually admitted, “what actually happened was that SARS-CoV-2 began mutating quickly.”

The rest of the article was hogwash, describing in terrific detail an unconfirmed theory blaming immune-compromised people for “harboring” the virus where it mutates uncontrollably. Apparently, for an undisclosed reason, this potential scenario was simply impossible for scientists to predict.

Unstated in the article: this reflects very badly on the vaccines.

The Yale study showed that the vaccines create immune-compromised people. If The Atlantic’s theory is right, then the vaccines directly contributed to the rapid mutation problem. And if that weren’t enough, there’s a much darker possibility lurking: that covid was designed to evade vaccines by mutating quickly. Of course, common coronaviruses (like the cold) mutate rapidly too, so the scientific community’s early blunder was rather… perplexing.

I have no working hypothesis yet. But two positive developments stand out: first, the media deep freeze on negative vaccine stories may be over. It’s almost like nobody’s in control of the narrative anymore. Second, Kennedy’s HHS is getting after it.

🔥🔥🔥

And so, perhaps, it begins. Proving that every day is our birthday under Trump 2.0, the Daily Mail ran a story yesterday that sounded almost too good to be true, “FBI Director Kash Patel starts purge of 'undercover' James Comey agents who ‘infiltrated’ Trump’s campaign.”

In 2017, a whisteblower testified to a closed Congressional committee about how the FBI infiltrated the Trump campaign to spy on the President. The details were later provided to a Senate Committee in a 2024 report. Of course, Kash Patel is intimately familiar with the details.

Here’s the short version: two female FBI undercover agents were assigned to penetrate Trump's 2016 campaign as 'honeypots,’ a role the Mail delicately defined as “feigning romantic interest with individuals within an organization to gain access.” In other words, federal hookers.

These morally flexible but hardworking ladies targeted unsuspecting George Papadopoulos, a lovelorn Trump campaign advisor, and before you could ask “how much?”, RussiaGate was birthed.

Then FBI Director James Comey personally knew and personally directed the salacious, off-the-books sting operation. The whistleblower also implicated then-Deputy Director Dave Bowdich and Paul Abbate as Comey’s accomplices. At the time, Abbate oversaw all FBI field operations, and specialized in covert ops and intelligence gathering— i.e., false flags and undercover agents.

The news of an investigation was encouraging, but … is there really a purge?

It’s murky. The Daily Mail led with the unsourced claim that “the FBI is beginning an investigation into former FBI Director James Comey”—and then never again mentioned an investigation. The FBI, predictably, declined to comment. And despite the word “purge” in the headline, the article offered zero details about any firings or disciplinary actions.

Normally, I’d chalk this up as rumor or a psyop, except that the Washington Times ran the same story. Same lack of sources, same intrigue, a little more depth about the history.

The Washington Times reported (again, oddly, sans source) that it “has learned that the bureau, now led by Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, is looking for those once-undercover employees under Mr. Comey’s direction.”

I bet they were working under Mr. Comey. Undercover? Or under the covers?

The Times reported (via the whistleblower’s report) that both ladies were richly rewarded for their ‘service.’ One slept her way to the CIA, where I presume she now provides the same enthusiastic performance. The other is now on top of a major FBI field office. Both remain unnamed.

Who knows. Obviously, the FBI wouldn’t comment on any ongoing investigation, and won’t, so until there’s an arrest, we’re dependent on leaks. But like X-files Agent Mulder, I want to believe it. And if I were James Comey and his honeypots, I would be planning for it.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Then make sure to be right here again tomorrow morning for the latest insightful and punchy C&C roundup of essential news and commentary.

Share

Don’t race off! We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could sure use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com