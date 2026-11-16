☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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josh's avatar
josh
3m

Good morning, everyone.

I know some of you know about our cause. As a group, we’re trying to get traction to raise funds. The 36 of us former Seattle firefighters are struggling a bit and could use all the help we can.

If there’s a way for us to get a multiplier, that would be amazing. Anybody who can hit the like or share it and get as much attention as we can greatly appreciated..

https://www.givesendgo.com/gbgte

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
1m

Lord,

Please thwart the wicked plans of the evil ones who seek to destroy our nation and our leaders. Send your angels to guard, your wisdom to guide, and your grace to draw every soul to salvation. Show yourself mighty in these times, and empower your people to stand on truth and live righteously.

In Jesus’ name,

Amen.

✝️✝️✝️

A Mikhtam of David, when he fled from Saul in the cave.

Be gracious to me, O God, be gracious to me,

For my soul takes refuge in You;

And in the shadow of Your wings I will take refuge

Until destruction passes by.

I will cry to God Most High,

To God who accomplishes all things for me.

He will send from heaven and save me;

He reproaches him who tramples upon me. Selah.

God will send forth His lovingkindness and His truth.

My soul is among lions;

I must lie among those who breathe forth fire,

Even the sons of men, whose teeth are spears and arrows

And their tongue a sharp sword.

Be exalted above the heavens, O God;

Let Your glory be above all the earth.

They have prepared a net for my steps;

My soul is bowed down;

They dug a pit before me;

They themselves have fallen into the midst of it. Selah.

— Psalm 57:1-6 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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