Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday! Many of you have been waiting impatiently for me to cover the FAA ground stop, which was the weekend’s dominating story. Your patience is now rewarded. Prepare for the only roundup you need, all based on confirmed and fully sourced information, and which you won’t find anywhere else: the FAA’s four-hour ground stop and the cabinet’s even faster denials; Microsoft’s two-day blackout, which sent Gen Z hunting for the phone app; a tanker named Atlantic Asphalt flattens a riverboat named American Heritage (I don’t name them); Workday, a Peoria bomb, the Weather Service, and drones over a U.S. base in England pile on; more cabinet officials move onto military bases; a third carrier steams into the Middle East; and why the speed of the denials might be the best evidence yet of enemy action.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

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You probably couldn’t miss last week’s series of oddities. For one thing, neither JD Vance nor President Trump have made a public appearance in nearly five days, the second-longest stretch during Trump 2.0, causing delirious BlueSky Democrats to speculate in wild abandon that the Orange President had kicked the bucket. (He had not; he golfed on Sunday.) But there was much more: a cruise ship crash, Microsoft’s entire ecosystem down for two days, the National Weather Service’s brief storm of nationwide comms problems, Nvidia’s little CEO tanked one of the biggest exchange stocks, and more Trump officials who went to ground. Yesterday, the LA Times understandably mused, “Is everything just broken? Grounded jets, Microsoft outage, AI chaos have some wondering.”

Begin with the FAA. Flight disruptions were the weekend’s biggest story, both in corporate and social media, with incandescent hot takes reaching predictions that World War III had begun— or worse. “The aliens have landed,” midwitted horror author Stephen King drunk-tweeted on Friday afternoon. “That’s the REAL reason for the ground stop. They don’t want to start a worldwide panic.” It’s aliens.

Believe it or not, the official ground stop only lasted 4 hours and 21 minutes. This is an important point that idiotic reporters barely mentioned throughout the entire ‘crisis.’ After that brief hiatus, the rest of the insanely expensive and extraordinarily inconvenient airport chaos was the inevitable downstream result. Delayed flights toppled like greased dominoes.

I covered the essential details yesterday, so we’ll skip past that, except to recap our two conclusions.

First, if it was a cyberattack, government officials never confirm it unless they have no other choice. This is a standard policy. It avoids helping terrorists succeed in terrifying everyone. They never admit terrorism unless somebody takes credit or else the evidence is too glaring, like some moron behind the wheel yelling allahu akbar. Still, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin opened Friday the 13th’s briefing by blurting “there is no connection between this and Microsoft,” before anyone had asked. He also said he couldn’t rule out a cyberattack yet. So.

“This is why we were stood up, to have a continuity of government,” Mullin added, using the Q-adjacent term that set off every social media smoke alarm. “This is a national emergency.”

That being said, there was also a perfectly reasonable alternative explanation sitting right in plain sight. The FAA is in the middle of a massive, long-overdue upgrade of its systems. Tech can be tricky. Even my high-tech iPhone 15, which, if I were brave enough to rack up all the charges, costs well over $1,000— still drops calls all the time. (Don’t even get me started about the pathetic battery life.) Thus, upgrade disruptions would not be surprising; we might even expect them.

That is also the FAA’s current public explanation. So.

Now, if it were just the ground stop, this would have been a one-and-done story. But the LA Times was right (proving its broken clock hit its daily allotment of accuracy). Friday the 13th turned out to be a 2026-sized basket of strangeness, practically a horror movie in itself, or at least a bloodless Lifetime version.

“There’s a lot of weird stuff going on,” one 68-year-old passenger stranded in Newark observed. “It makes one think.” Indeed.

🔥 The “upgrade” explanation did a lot of heavy lifting. It must be tired. Microsoft also blamed upgrades after its signature services winked out for long enough to cause damages that will keep plaintiffs’ lawyers fat and happy for at least several years, and will probably bankrupt a dozen insurance companies. Yesterday’s New York Times headline blared, “Microsoft Outlook Outage and FAA Groundstop Show Dependence on Fragile Technology.” Fragile!

Last Thursday, a half-day before the FAA halted all airline traffic for the first time since 9/11, and just before lunch on the East Coast, Microsoft took a short break from selling the world on cloud-hosted services that will run your entire company and noticed it couldn’t run Outlook. Around 12:55 PM ET, Exchange Online went dark, and Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Intune, Defender, and Copilot went with it, so Microsoft’s AI assistant was offline too, and couldn’t even explain why.

Horrified workers sat stunned in their cubicles, wondering why their email inboxes were empty. The helpline was on permanent hold. The paperless office winked out.

It was massive. Over nearly two days, more than 7.4 million outage reports flooded in worldwide, peaking near 20,000 a minute, which is over 1,500 times normal levels, across 70+ countries. At one point, over 80% of Microsoft 365’s servers were down. The outage affected entire governments. It clobbered the U.S. House of Representatives (arguably an improvement) as well as city governments from Austin to Jacksonville, Baltimore, and NYC (evictions were suspended Friday). Even a Colorado sheriff’s office stalled out.

Per 2025 figures, the Pentagon holds more than 2 million top-tier Microsoft 365 licenses. It hasn’t said how it fared, and probably won’t.

It was global. In the UK, NHS hospitals went to paper, and the Met Police couldn’t take some crime reports online. Australia’s federal police force and the country’s spy agency were digitally adrift. New Zealand’s immigration office paused all visa processing. A Toronto hospital declared a code grey, whatever that is. Taiwanese brokers confirmed trades by fax machine, after plugging them back in.

Worst of all, people had to pick up the telephone and call each other. Like animals. You cannot imagine the horror and fear. Gen Z employees, who had never placed a voice call, were seen staring at their phones in dreadful bafflement, losing precious hours desperately trying to find the calling app. (One silver lining: text still worked.) Boomers cracked sarcastic jokes, took four-martini lunches, and boozily trained sullen staff in facsimile technology.

One consultant, Anderson Economic Group, estimated at least 26 million users had serious disruption on Thursday and 51 million on Friday, with lost productivity approaching $7 billion. That’s a lot for a single crash. Insurers estimated $300–500 million in insured losses. Those are just initial estimates. It’ll be a lot more by the time attorneys are done with this. Trust me.

So it’s perfectly understandable how everyone was primed for overreaction when, not a day later, the airplanes stopped working, too. But there was more. The planes landed during the Microsoft outage and about two hours after one of the most bizarre tanker collisions you can possibly imagine.

🔥 On Friday, Reuters reported, “Tanker collides with cruise ship in New Orleans, 32 hospitalized.” It was not an official excursion.

At 12:30 PM Central Time on Friday the 13th, the Atlantic Asphalt suddenly veered right and struck the American Heritage squarely amidships, sinking the “luxury” paddlewheel cruiser full of retirees, which had been quietly minding its own business at the dock. Many of the passengers were in wheelchairs.

A Massachusetts couple, Laura Ross, 85, and Albert Ross, 90, were finishing lunch when the tanker’s bow grew large in the portside window. Laura said, “We were wondering at what point it was going to turn away from our boat, and it never did.” Boom. The poor American Heritage —enjoying a seven-day river cruise— rolled over on its side. This is the kind of exciting adventure travel that river cruises rarely provide, and by all accounts, it was value for money. It was more like a Navy SEAL qualification event, with more cardio than most of the passengers had logged since the Carter administration.

The good news is there were no fatalities, though at least 32 people were injured to the point of hospitalization. This is a blessing; the Heritage holds 191 passengers and crew. New Orleans’ mayor rhapsodically called it a “miracle on the Mississippi.” Passenger David Roman, nursing a beer at the Orleans Hilton on Friday night, assured Reuters’ readers that, “There was no pole dancing on this trip.”

That is probably good. But the Infamous Heritage Disaster, as it will henceforth be known to all seamen and ancient mariners, arrived at the dock during the Microsoft outage and two hours before the national groundstop. It was just too much for many Americans, who were beginning to wonder which chapter of the Book of Revelation we were in. One suspects there’d have been a notable lack of surprise had the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse chosen that moment to ride down the Thalia Street Wharf towards the French Quarter.

It would only labor the point to describe the lack of explanation for the mysterious collision, a glaring omission you probably already knew was coming. We will never know. The NTSB offered no theory for how the Atlantic Asphalt’s steering system failed. Deploying patented bureaucratic euphemism, officials called the accident a “steering casualty.” I guess they thought it best not to overuse the “ordinary upgrade” explanation, since it might strain credulity to the breaking point to ask the public to picture the Filipino crew swapping the ship’s router halfway up the Mississippi.

It was definitely not a cyberattack though. Probably. Some have noted dropping the anchor can be done by hand, whereas putting the vessel in full reverse probably required help from the onboard computer, which I suspect is named ‘HAL.’ I’m sorry, Dave, I can’t reverse right now.

Passenger Lisa Janoski, 66, as the green tanker drifted towards her, saw the anchor drop. “But it didn’t seem to slow the massive vessel,” Lisa said. She told reporters, “I just said ‘Run, run!’ And I ran like I haven’t run in 40 years.” Exercise! A run like that is probably worth at least 1,000 steps.

But Friday the 13th wasn’t even close to finished with America.

🔥 As the nation reeled from triple strangeness, another major IT system failed. “Workday” is a payroll/HR system used by 11,500+ U.S. companies, including big names like Walmart, Target, and Southwest. It went down Friday evening. Employees couldn’t clock in to work or check their direct deposits. It was blamed on “testing backup systems.” Fox LiveNOW, Friday:

Just before noon, Vanderbilt University reported a weeklong “ongoing cyberattack.” On Friday afternoon, an ‘explosive device’ was discovered outside a Peoria, Illinois ethanol plant. The FBI and ATF are investigating; they found a real bomb, 5,000 people were evacuated from the nearby area, but there were no arrests. (And there probably won’t be.) Around dinnertime on Friday, the National Weather Service reported “nationwide internet and communications issues.” USA Today headline via the Democrat & Chronicle, dateline Friday the 13th:

As if all that weren’t enough, on Friday night, mystery drones were spotted over the US fighter base in England, RAF Lakenheath. That base had already been evacuated last month due to Iranian threats.

Nearly all those situations quickly resolved, and Sunday was quiet. But can you blame the conspiracy theorists for their white-hot takes on Friday and Saturday? I mean, how much upgrading do they expect us to take?

It does seem like something is going on.

🔥 Since Thursday, the Trump Administration has gone strangely quiet. Vance was last seen at the Marine Corps Birthday Ball in New Bern, North Carolina on Thursday night. The President made no public appearance Friday or Saturday, only four closed Oval Office “policy meetings” on Friday. Trump didn’t post on Truth Social about the ground stop until Sunday.

During the ground stop, Trump phoned Fox’s Peter Doocy to say, without prompting, it “does not seem like this is a cyber attack or AI or anything like that.” It was just “old broken stuff,” he said.

FAA chief Bryan Bedford said Saturday that the Situation Room and “the entire national security infrastructure were activated.” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said FBI Director Kash Patel, the DNI, and the Pentagon all joined a call because they feared a foreign cyberattack. Who can blame them? Duffy first said, “It wasn’t a foreign actor, we think,” then on Sunday, “the router was the bad actor. But we’re open.”

Nearly the entire cabinet is now living on a military base. This has been building to a crescendo for a year. Just over two weeks ago, the Atlantic reported it:

Rubio and Hegseth are at Fort McNair, Noem was at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, and Army Secretary Driscoll is at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. Stephen Miller has been in military housing since about September 2025, and an unnamed senior aide moved on base over “a specific foreign threat.” Attorney General Todd Blanche is also now living on an unidentified base. Fox, on Thursday:

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent moved to an unnamed base last week sometime. On a CNBC call, he said, “F the Iranian leadership. I follow the Secret Service instructions and have moved from my home to a military base.” He said other cabinet members got death threats too, adding that “we are not going to be cowered.” He blamed the Wall Street Journal for posting a geolocatable image of his house, which pretty clearly shows his state of mind.

This is unprecedented. The New York Times quoted former officials and historians saying this administration appears to be the first to “take such widespread advantage of taxpayer-funded military housing to accommodate political appointees who do not have a direct connection to the military.” Never have so many appointed civilian officials been sheltered in protected housing.

Was Friday the 13th a massive Iranian cyberattack? Let’s connect one more dot. Something is clearly happening.

🔥 This morning, Al Jazeera reported, “Third US aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid tensions with Iran.” The USS George Washington and the George H.W. Bush are in the Arabian Sea, and were joined yesterday by Theodore Roosevelt, which steamed into the Middle East command area.

Also yesterday, Iran drone-struck a Bahrain base hosting U.S. Army assets. This was its first strike on a Gulf state in weeks. The three-carrier deployment is new since April, when CENTCOM said it was the first three-carrier presence in the region since the 2003 buildup to the Iraq invasion. The April setup didn’t last; within weeks, the Ford rotated out after a record 326-day deployment, and the Abraham Lincoln suffered from widespread rumors of crew problems and also came home.

There has been almost no coverage of this buildup, or its timing relative to everything else going on. But it is striking.

Were it just President Trump taking a few well-deserved days off after the grueling midterms, that would be unremarkable. But an alternative explanation beckons. We shall not dismiss it like the media.

🔥 Let us consider whether all these dots form a picture of an act of war that started on Friday the 13th. I begin with a frank confession: officials are saying it is not. With that out of the way, let’s consider what evidence we do have: The Iranians have been threatening to launch a cyberattack against us, and they’ve already hit Europe. First, consider Time’s headline from April:

In March, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard published a target list of 18 U.S. companies, including Microsoft, Apple, Google, Nvidia, Boeing, and JPMorgan. In April, and updated in July, CISA, the FBI, and the NSA put out an official advisory saying that Iranian hackers were hijacking internet-connected industrial controls in U.S. water, energy, and government facilities. They said some victims had screens manipulated and experienced “operational disruption and financial loss.”

In March, Reuters claimed that the White House halted a joint FBI/DHS warning on Iran threats.

Just over a month ago on the night of October 11–12, hackers switched refrigeration controllers to defrost at high heat in 700+ French stores, including big brands Carrefour and Leclerc. It caused at least 15 fires and tens of millions of euros in spoiled food. France formally blamed an IRGC cyber unit called Shahid Kaveh, which operates as “CyberAv3ngers.” Foreign Minister Barrot blamed Iran: “responsibility for this act lies with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.” (French blood bank refrigerators were also hit, but staff caught it in time.)

On November 2nd, the same method hit dozens of stores in seven more countries, including Belgium, Sweden, Ireland and the Netherlands, with temperatures reaching a blistering 122°F. It wasn’t great for the raw chicken. In late August, freezers failed at six or more U.S. military commissaries. Anonymous officials suspected Iran, and Cyber Command is ‘investigating,’ but the Pentagon hasn’t confirmed a cyberattack.

Iran is one of the world’s most notorious hackers. It wiped 30,000 Saudi Aramco computers in 2012, hit the Albanian government with destructive attacks in 2022, and hijacked a Pennsylvania water authority’s controls in Aliquippa in November 2023. In 2024, CBS reported —in its “local news” section— that “States and Congress” were wrestling with Iranian cyberattacks.

Remember— that was all before AI-enabled hacking. This year’s AI boom poured rocket fuel into AI hacking tools.

So even though, separately, every Friday the 13th incident has an ordinary explanation, it’s hard to wave away the coincidence of them all happening on a single day, right as our third carrier sails into the Arabian Sea, presumably for some reason other than sightseeing. We can avoid leaping to conspiracy theories but can reasonably still consider seriously the very warnings that the government has been publishing for most of this year.

Remember the Goldfinger maxim? Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, three times is enemy action. What’s six times?

🔥 It’s almost funny. For most of this year, they’ve been telling us to expect Iranian cyberattacks. And the silly Iranians have apparently been going around bragging about cyberattacking people, which sort of reinforced the point. The same week, Scott Bessent complained about Iranian death threats and had to move onto the base.

But then, the day when it looks for all the world like an Iranian cyberattack, they suddenly switch it off at the tap. Never mind! The denials came almost too fast. Remember how I told you the standard playbook is to deny terror incidents to starve the terrorists of psychological sustenance? Furthermore, admitting an attack creates immediate political pressure to do something, which one might want to avoid if one also wanted to avoid getting rushed into doing something hasty.

Claire Landais, then France’s top defense and national security official, once said, “to make a name public is also taking the risk of freezing the positions and to complicate the engagement of a dialogue.” The European Union’s cyber sanctions framework treats attribution as “a sovereign political decision,” made case by case. Lawfare Media explained that public attributions “create an expectation that official actions will be taken against the named state.”

So, ironically, the fact that —after a year of warnings— they’re suddenly denying cyberattacks might be the strongest circumstantial evidence that Friday the 13th was, in fact, a massive cyberattack. Odd logic, I know. But there it is.

The good news is that, if it was an Iranian cyberattack, it fizzled. True, it was expensive. And inconvenient. But look on the bright side. We got an email holiday, free hotel rooms and long-distance Uber rides, and a pack of senior cruisers got a great deal of exercise, albeit more than they signed up for. But as any decent personal trainer will tell you: no pain, no gain. Eat the frog, feel the burn, and so forth.

I’m reversing my previous advice, just a little. I’m just saying. But maybe, just maybe, it would be a good idea to pick up an extra roll or two of toilet paper, just in case. The next couple of weeks could get interesting. But don’t hoard the stuff. Be generous. Think of your neighbors’ sanitary needs.

Have a magnificent Monday! We shall return tomorrow, bright and (mostly) early, with another roundup of essential news and caffeinated commentary.

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