☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Joseph's avatar
Joseph
9h

Your impact is beyond what you can think. We share you, we read you, we are greatly encouraged by you. Between you and Promethian Action, we’ve not watched any news in years.

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41 replies
Petey's avatar
Petey
9h

Of course the press refuses the name and age the people who passed away, cant take away democrat voters before the midterms

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