Good morning, C&C, it’s Saturday! Your weekend edition roundup includes: Daily Wire’s new movie ‘Am I Racist’ opens in theaters and receives surprising review; Senators tease blockbuster Secret Service assassination report; Georgia District Attorney and Trump prosecutor Fani Willis encounters turbulence over Atlanta in two of her pending cases; Dilbert author Scott Adams changes his mind and concludes President Trump actually won the debate thanks to our furry little friends; and terrific election security news out of tossup state Pennsylvania.

🔥🔥 Yesterday, Variety Magazine ran a surprisingly good-natured story headlined, “Matt Walsh Satire ‘Am I Racist?’ Hits 1,500-Plus Theaters as Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire Bets Big for Movie Dominance.”

Unless I’m missing something, Variety just favorably reviewed Matt Walsh’s new movie, describing it as “hilarious” for conservatives:

In other words, it’s hilarious, unless you have no sense of humor. More encouraging, the article reported that Walsh’s previous movie, What is a Woman?, earned over $30 million — on a $1m budget. Am I Racist enjoyed a production budget three times bigger than Matt’s last movie ($3 million). Interviewed for the story, Matt explained that his ‘secret sauce’ is just comedy.

Since the left-wing Borat movies, Matt explained, comedy fell off a cliff in Hollywood, with gutless woke producers terrified of offending leftwing critics, too pusillanimous to offer fare having any hint of a conservative worldview.

The new film, which mercilessly mocks the DEI industry, is already making headlines. The New York Post ran a story yesterday captioned, “‘White Fragility’ author slams conservative podcaster Matt Walsh, who duped her into giving black producer reparations in new documentary.”

The Post’s article describes what does indeed sound hilarious. In this scene, a sockless Matt Walsh, sporting a man-bun, interviews woke “White Fragility” author Robin DiAngelo. He brings in his black producer, Ben, and bestows some reparations money on Ben. Then Matt guilts a reluctantly compliant DiAngelo into giving Ben some reparations money, too.

After finding out it was for Matt’s movie, DiAngelo, 68, insisted she was tricked —tricked!— into forking over a few bucks, and whined that’s not how real reparations work anyway. DiAngelo snootily said she won’t watch the movie. She also deleted her Twitter account.

Money can’t buy this kind of publicity.

🔥🔥 On Thursday, Fox ran a story headlined, “Acting Secret Service director briefs lawmakers on Trump assassination attempt ahead of public report.” Afterward, Senator Dick Blumenthal (D-Ct.) gave a short but electrifying informal interview about the Senate’s ongoing investigation into the July 13th assassination attempt against President Trump. Blumenthal told reporters a preliminary report is coming soon that will “shock and appall the American people.”

CLIP: Democrat Senator Blumenthal teases assassination report (1:24).

Senator Blumenthal is about as keen on President Trump as a teenager who just got their driver’s license looking at a long chores list. Nevertheless, here’s how Blumenthal described the forthcoming report:

"The American people are going to be shocked, astonished and appalled by what we will report to them about the failures by the Secret Service in this assassination attempt on the former President… [Americans] also ought to be appalled and astonished by the failure of the Department of Homeland Security to be more forthcoming, to be as candid and frank as it should be with them in terms of providing information to them, and we are absolutely going to insist on the truth, and the whole truth.”

On Thursday, acting U.S. Secret Service Interim Director Rowe briefed both House and Senate committees in closed session, in what was described as a "very lengthy and very candid discussion." According to Fox, the Secret Service has completed its internal investigation. From comments made by legislators after the meeting, reading between the lines, Interim Director Rowe blamed two broad categories: inexcusable security failures that have already been fixed, and “resource constraints” caused by the election season.

In other words, the Secret Service needs more money. So it’s our fault.

Fox also reported that several “high-ranking Secret Service officials” connected to the Butler security situation have been urgently encouraged to skedaddle, get out of Dodge, make themselves scarce, by taking early retirement, which will avoid “lengthy congressional interviews and investigations” and “escape scrutiny from Congress.”

Sounds totally legit.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wi.) told Fox the committee’s preliminary report will be out before Congress leaves for pre-election recess at the end of this month. Tick, tock.

🔥 This week, the District Attorney in Trump’s RICO prosecution in Atlanta encountered a mechanical spanking machine. First, on Thursday, Newsweek ran a hopeful story headlined, “Fani Willis handed loss in Donald Trump's Georgia election case.” Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee dismissed two of the ten pending charges against President Trump, ruling that District Attorney Fani “Gimme a G” Willis lacks authority to bring federal charges.

That was only Fani’s first setback.

Yesterday, the AP ran another curious story headlined, “Fani Willis skips a Georgia state Senate hearing while challenging subpoena.” The Georgia State Commission investigating Fani Willis for misconduct and for conflicts of interest had subpoenaed her to testify and produce documents. She was required to appear before the commission yesterday afternoon but didn’t show.

Earlier this week, Willis filed an objection to the subpoena. Fox5-Atlanta ran a followup story Wednesday headlined, “Fulton DA Willis seeks to block Georgia Senate subpoenas; three judges recuse from ruling.” Nobody wants to touch it! So far, three Fulton County judges (including Judge McAfee) have recused themselves from hearing Fani’s objection to the subpoena.

Who can blame them? On one side squats an amorous District Attorney adored by the left, even if she can’t speak proper American English. On the other side looms Georgia’s furious conservative state government. It’s a political hot potato for any judge.

Thanks to the carousel of recusing judges who want nothing to do with ruling on Fani’s subpoena objection, it wasn’t heard before yesterday’s appointed time for her testimony. Instead, with her still-pending objection not yet ruled on, Fani attended a swanky fund-raising event in Washington, D.C.

Fani, a local state prosecutor, is fundraising far from her Georgia district — because D.C. is who she’s really working for.

Online commenters waxed euphoric at the notion Fani could be found in contempt for defying the Committee’s subpoena. It’s possible, but unlikely. Since she timely filed an objection to the subpoena, and since it was not her fault that it could not be ruled on before her scheduled testimony, I doubt any reasonable judge would sanction her.

Still, it’s a bad look for the DA’s office to defy subpoenas without valid orders upholding her objections. If one of her criminal defendants did the exact same thing, Fani’s office would almost certainly seek jail time. That doesn’t mean the judge would agree, but it’s what they would request.

Fani’s going to lose, which is why all the judges have recused. She’ll have to testify, sooner or later. And the effort she’s making to avoid testifying should tell you everything you need to know about how badly that unpleasant interview is likely to go.

🔥🔥 During the pandemic, Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams famously switched sides on the vaccines, uploading a very generous concession video where he magnanimously admitted that the “anti-vaxxers clearly won; you’re the winners.” Now, he’s gone and done it again, even faster this time, reversing his original conclusion that Trump lost the debate with Kamala. Scott now agrees with us: Trump plays 4-D chess with the dim-bulb media.

The national conversation is now raptly focused on Little Haiti, Ohio (formerly known as “Springfield”), which has become the locus of intense debate over illegal immigration and its deleterious effects on our furry family members.

In the wake of the unexpected pet-eating twist, corporate media lies in disarray, lamely rolling out one useless fact-check after another, while influencers keep mixing Trump’s debate comments into new songs honoring our defenseless, domesticated friends. I’m sure you’ve heard them, but just in case here is my personal favorite so far:

VIRAL CLIP: “People of Springfield, please don’t eat my cat, whoa whoa, meow meow” (2:02). (Royalties to the Springfield SPCA)

Now available on Spotify!

I’d concluded that Trump won the debate in every way except for Kamala’s failure to self-destruct. Trump owns the media. All they have with which to fight the endangered-pets story is a rogue’s gallery of unattractive, self-interested politicians insisting everything in Little Haiti is going great. Remember all those new workers!

🔥 In the most encouraging story this week, NBC News ran an article yesterday headlined, “Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules mail-in ballots with incorrect dates won't be counted.” The sub-headline explained, “The decision, which reversed a lower court ruling, could have major implications in the closely divided battleground state this fall.”

Yesterday’s reversal of the lower court decision allowing undated ballots saw Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruling that mail-in ballots lacking correct dates may not be counted in November’s election. The story added that, under the new law, over 4,400 mail ballots were rejected in Pennsylvania's recent primary due to date issues.

The ACLU (of course) has led the effort to force election officials to accept ballots regardless of date and regardless of whether they even arrived by the cutoff. The ACLU vowed to fight on, for democracy, or something.

Pennsylvania is one of the critical toss-up states. Be encouraged! The election fraud industry is suffering death by a thousand tiny cuts. Sometimes, like yesterday, the cuts aren’t so tiny, either.

Have a wonderful weekend! We will meet again on Monday morning to kick off September’s third week, the C&C way.

