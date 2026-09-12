☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
7h

So the attorney’s and Judge’s lie and there are zero consequences beyond a small fee. But miss remember something you told the FBI about something years ago and you end up in jail for a long time.

It’s very clear that the last thing the justice system is about is actual justice. It’s all about protecting the system from we the people.

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Jeffrey N. Gratton's avatar
Jeffrey N. Gratton
7h

"I am not personally worried about job security. Not anytime soon. Lawyers pretty much run everything. We help write the rules. We won’t go down without a fight."

My Dad ... Harvard Law graduate ... used to say, "If it weren't for lawyers, we wouldn't need them."

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