Good morning, C&C, it's Monday! Your week-opening roundup includes: multiplier orders for Wisconsin or Florida special elections; signs of deep movement against the deep state; another crazy narrative pivot as Zelensky suddenly embraces the idea of Ukrainian elections; massive vaccine NGO axed from billion-dollar USAID grant for international jab activism; cluster of brain tumors infests nurses in maternity ward but media characteristically uncurious; another pandemic villain bites the dust and noisily rage-quits while I mercilessly mock him on the way out; and a terrifying new superfood swarms secondary media this month.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court special election would usually be ignored by anyone but cheeseheads. But Democrats have a plan. Republican Brad Schimel is running for a swing supreme court slot: if elected, he would tilt the court rightwards. But if he loses —to an awful leftist— Democrats will control the Court. And they have vowed to revise Wisconsin's electoral maps and eliminate two GOP congressional seats.

🪖 MULTIPLIER ONE (Team Brad, A-K): Save Wisconsin! The New York Times ran their dreadful story yesterday headlined, “Musk Gives $1 Million Checks to Voters Amid Wisconsin Court Race.” The Wisconsin Supreme Court special election would usually be ignored by anyone but cheeseheads. But Democrats have a plan. Republican Brad Schimel is running for a swing supreme court slot: if elected, he would tilt the court rightwards. But if he loses —to an awful leftist— Democrats will control the Court. And they have vowed to revise Wisconsin’s electoral maps and eliminate two GOP congressional seats.

Cheeseheads roll to the polls tomorrow to elect their new Wisconsin Supreme Court judge. Brad is down in the betting markets. We’re helping boost Brad across the finish line.

Link: “Support Brad Schimel for WI Supreme Court!” Remember to donate in an amount ending in $2. For new C&Cers: multipliers are a blessing in which we all participate, every one of us. Join up and give any easily affordable amount, even just $2. By ending it in ‘2’, they’ll know it came from our overcaffeinated army.

The GOP picked the worst possible candidate to run in FL-6's special congressional election tomorrow, believing it 'safe' since the district went +30 for Trump and DeSantis. CNN ran its story below the headline, "Republicans grow concerned about Trump's handpicked candidate in Florida special election."

Democrats may be leaderless, but the progressive machine is still running behind the scenes. And they pounced on Florida, pouring $20 million into the otherwise sleepy special election— meaning it will be a low-turnout race, and easy to flip.

People living in FL-6: please hold your noses and get to the polls tomorrow, for no other reason than as an April Fool’s Joke. In November, we were blessed by a miracle we didn’t deserve— and now, we must not let it slip away. (Don’t shoot the messenger! Floridians who can’t bear multiplying Randy, switch to team Brad.)

Everyone else on Team Randy, multiply: Here’s the link. Remember to donate in an amount ending in $2, even if it’s only $2.

🪖 I promise you will feel great afterwards! (We’ll surely feel horrible if we do nothing and lose tomorrow. The media will never shut up about it.) Though we have little power working alone, when we all pitch in, the collective might of the C&C army makes a huge difference. Our previous multipliers have proved it. Do it right now! Don’t wait! Then dive into today’s roundup.

🌍 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🌍

🔥🔥🔥

Devils are skating across a great lake of frozen Hades this morning. The unimaginable has suddenly happened. Another massive pivot. The Economist broke the story yesterday, headlined, “Zelensky, Trump and Putin may all have done U-turns on elections in Ukraine.” Despite defiantly refusing to even consider the idea since his term expired early last year, Ukraine’s Martial Law Dictator has, apparently, now ordered Kiev to prepare to hold elections.

I note with great interest that this remarkable pivot swiveled exactly one day after the New York Times’ ran its even more astonishing exclusive: a re-write of the entire Proxy War history. The mind-boggling declassification story was headlined, “The Secret History of America’s Involvement in the Ukraine War.” (I covered the story as the single theme of yesterday’s supporter bonus edition.)

In short, the Times’ long-form, four-chaptered (!) “secret history” described in astonishing detail how the U.S. microscopically controlled the Ukraine war right down to the chain of command, with Americans directly in the kill chain, issuing specific battlefield commands and orders, and even providing most of the individual targets. In a Clintonesque play on words, American military managers in Germany carefully called targets “points of interest,” so that they could ‘plausibly’ deny they provided Kiev with any targeting data.

What was most interesting related to this morning’s story, was that the Times undermined Zelensky at every turn. Offering example after example, it basically reported that Ukraine would’ve won the war had that fool Zelensky not gone rogue and refused to follow orders, making one hapless mistake after another. Read it for yourself. It was a Pentagon Papers-level exposé, although it painted the US in glowing, altruistic colors.

The very next day, the Economist ran its own Ukraine exclusive— about these proposed elections. It was equally uncomplimentary about the bloodsucker. “In Kyiv,” it reported, “daggers are being sharpened around Mr Zelensky.” The Parasite of Kiev has long resisted even discussing elections, bursting into horse laughs when anybody mentioned the idea. “Two months ago, Mr Zelensky was believed to be dead set against holding a vote,” the Economist noted.

But something has changed. The Economist suggested that leech-like Zelensky thinks he’s slithered ahead in the polls. I suspect pressure. Either way, “serious preparations are now underway for Mr Zelensky to go before the electorate for a second time, and quite soon,” the far-left financial paper explained.

It’s a clear win for Trump. Russia’s implacable president Putin has long mused that, since Zelensky’s official status is, well, constitutionally murky, he couldn’t legally sign a peace deal even if he wanted to. Trump has also pushed for elections. He’s even met with potential opposition candidates, like Petro Poroshenko, who could run against the Green Sweatshirt.

In other words, Ukrainian elections provide Trump with a way to pressure Russia. Ukraine’s constitution bars elections during martial law. Since Putin himself demanded the elections, Russia might be persuaded to temporarily stand down, a sort of cease-fire, to allow Ukraine’s parliament breathing room to end martial law. In May, lawmakers in Kiev are scheduled to vote to either annually renew or possibly end martial law.

Was the Times’ weekend exposé a warning shot aimed at that deadbeat, Zelensky? It’s devilishly hard to forecast the effect of Times’ truly remarkable disclosures, except one thing seems clear. Americans are now learning about our real role in the war —submerged up to our taxpaying necks in Ukrainian mud— and most of us don’t like it. After what the Times ran this weekend, our military micromanagement cannot possibly continue.

It’s very curious how two astonishing narrative pivots appeared so closely together. A lot is happening behind the scenes. Do not doubt me.

💉💉💉

On Friday, NPR ran a delightful little story headlined, “Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has its billion dollar grant cut by Trump administration.” The “vaccine grant” was one of the largest of the 5,200 grants announced to have been cut in last week’s final USAID takedown. Bill Gates was hardest hit.

“Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation,” NPR said, right after disclosing that Gates also funds both NPR and the story’s author, “said, ‘We are going to do everything possible to convince the Administration and the Congress to reverse these actions if true.’”

Who doesn’t the software billionaire bribe? Who’s controlling Gates? Oh, but I digress.

GAVI stands for ‘the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization.” Gates’ “foundation” is its second largest funder after USAID. GAVI actually brags that it “works closely” with the WHO, the WEF, and the entire pantheon of grifting globalist bloodsuckers. The mega-NGO is a critical organ in the global vaccination hoax’s rotting body and part of the globalists’ infected brainstem.

Even though you probably never heard of it, it has long been identified as a major problem. Years ago, Robert Kennedy wrote about Gates and the GAVI Alliance in his vaccine book. In 2023, standout covid doc Peter McCullough fingered GAVI as one of the “key players” in the “greatest crime against humanity in history.” The same year, covid crimes doc Naomi Wolf called it Gates’ money printing machine.

If my long-suspected theory that Gates —an Epstein island graduate— is a deep-state tool, then they taught him how to fund the global operations using USAID money.

Now, GAVI’s USAID funding is over. Cue hysteria and outrage from all the ticks and lampreys feeding off the GAVI grift. But for the rest of us, it’s $1.7 billion saved, and maybe it signals even better things happening behind the scenes.

💉💉💉

Three days ago, CBS ran a terrifying story headlined, “Nurses at Massachusetts hospital concerned about growing number of cancer cases among staff.” Before you ask, no, CBS did not report any official urgency to figure out the cause of this cluster of brain cancers among hospital frontline workers. Just the opposite.

In fact, CBS couldn’t find any individual official to confirm what the nurses at Newton-Wellesly Hospital in Massachusetts claimed. Why would healthcare officials bother with it? Why comment about the bizarre cluster among frontline nurses on the same floor? Who needs frontline workers anyway? It’s not like they are heroes or anything.

The paper relied almost exclusively on reports from the nurses themselves. The hospital told CBS reporters it “was investigating.” All it said was that it had interviewed ten nurses, six of whom have various different brain tumors. It issued a short statement summarizing that the hospital’s investigation had cleared the hospital. Whew! “The investigation found no environmental risks which could be linked to the development of a brain tumor,” the statement claimed.

So … everything’s fine! Just another weird cancer coinkeydink! Nothing to see here.

Ominously, the nurse quoted in the story said she was afraid to give her name—why? Afraid of who? The story didn’t say. The maternity nurse told WBZ-TV that she’d just been diagnosed with a brain tumor. She said she wasn’t the first. "It's getting to the point where the number just increases, and you start saying, am I crazy thinking this?” She finished, "This can't just be a coincidence."

The nurse’s claims were confirmed by the hospital’s quasi-admission. She said ten nurses who work on the maternity floor have been diagnosed with different brain tumors over the last few years, some cancerous and some not. Ten! Her story matched the hospital’s report that it had interviewed ten nurses and found six cancers. In other words, ten tumors, six cancers.

But CBS did not connect that dot, at least, not explicitly.

But the reporter did give us all those facts, so we could connect the dots ourselves. That’s some progress. Still, the story disappointingly ended abruptly, reiterating only that the hospital had cleared itself of any wrongdoing.

Despite the fact this kind of alarming and mysterious health threat has always, until the pandemic, been catnip for media, CBS dropped it. No curiosity at all. No interviews with other experts. No attempt to talk to the other nine nurses. They just left the tumors laying there, on the maternity ward floor.

Case closed.

Now, guess which word was conspicuously absent from the story? Yep, the v-word. Vaccine. Seven letters, absent without leave. We can guess— but CBS didn’t tell us whether those ten maternity-ward nurses were all mRNA-injected on the same day from the same batch. And they never, ever will.

Oh well. It would be wild speculation to blame the jabs. Don’t get crazy.

💉💉💉

Another top pandemic villain bit the dust. Accountability, in one form or another, is slowly seeping down into the lower culpability layers. In absolutely terrific news, late last week the Associated Press ran a story headlined, “Top vaccine official resigns from FDA, criticizes RFK Jr. for promoting 'misinformation and lies.’”

You may or may not recall this particular bureaucratic insect, but until Friday Dr. Peter Marks was the Director for FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). CBER’s job is to regulate vaccines and gene therapies. As you can imagine, Marks has long been despised for his key role in approving and helping roll out the covid shots in particular (as well as other mRNA products).

Marks was one of the main architects of the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) process that enabled early approval of the jabs by lowering safety standards and axing long-term safety studies.

And Marks was the genius who expanded mRNA EUAs to children and infants. He rubber stamped the ‘bivalent’ vaccines, based only on a six-mouse study. He often criticized his own agency’s VAERS injury reporting system, calling it unreliable— even though it was his job to fix it. He was the creature who slow-walked the FDA’s public records response with jab data, and insisted responding would take 75 years.

But that’s nothing. The AP also reported that Dr. Mengele, sorry, I mean Marks, was the criminal who first came up with the name and concept for “Operation Warp Speed.”

In other words, Marks is another human cockroach. He is the FDA’s version of Anthony Fauci, except with even less charisma and more red tape.

Last week, when Dr. Marks rage-quit, he penned a nasty, public letter-bomb trashing the new Administration, warning the world about RFK, and darkly predicting about the rise of, you guessed it, deadly misinformation. His awful letter even invoked Founding Father George Washington and his smallpox inoculation orders, a tired trope I’ve often debunked.

Despite rage quitting, everybody knows Kennedy either fired him or pushed him out. Vaccine evangelist Paul Offit complained, “RFK Jr.’s firing of Peter Marks because he wouldn’t bend a knee to his misinformation campaign now allows the fox to guard the hen house.” Offit whined, “It’s a sad day for America’s children.”

That’s partly fair. It was a sad day— for Dr. Offit. Who is quite childlike. And I could easily see Marks and Offit as female chickens, or at least as insects burrowed into the henhouse rafters. (Dr. Offit should try to avoid metaphors; he’s not qualified. This was just too easy.)

But America’s children said they weren’t sad at all. They feel downright fizzy about it.

What do you want to bet Dr. Marks reappears on Pfizer’s board of directors?

🔥🔥🔥

Speaking of cockroaches, you cannot rest for a second around these people. All month long, a slew of articles cropped up in second-tier media with the same frightful story. Zee News insultingly ran its macabre version on my birthday, headlined “Is Cockroach Milk The Next Superfood? Scientists Reveal It’s More Nutritious Than Cow Milk.” Don’t laugh! It’s Science! For me though, hard pass.

To be perfectly clear, this story isn’t about milking Fauci or Peter Marks, although it would be amusing to strap them into a milking machine for a few decades.

No, the dozens and dozens of similar stories were glowing reports of milking the terrifying, six-legged pests. You would think these stories, based on one original study from 2016, would be packed with quotes from people saying not just ‘no,’ but hell naw. Or quotes from other experts cautioning against all the potential problems. But nope. Instead, they all glowingly referred to the bug juice as a superfood.

Which tells you everything you need to know about that unfortunate label. Superfoods are stuff nobody will eat unless experts call it a ’super food.’

I won’t bother with the claims of how nutritious the roach juice is. Ugh. I don’t even want to talk about those unthinkable details. Obviously, this must be stopped, brutally and quickly. Nuke it from orbit. Instead, I want to know how, exactly, they milk the cockroaches? Do they use tweezers? Do the bugs have tiny breasts? Do they need micro-bikinis to cover up?

Reassuringly, for now, milking roaches is not currently efficient at scale. So, making it ten times worse, scientists say they are trying to genetically engineer cockroach milk in the lab, for large-scale production. What could be even worse than cockroach milk? How about franken-roach-milk. It so weird and awful. If you must engineer something, why not engineer regular milk? Why are they so obsessed with getting us to eat zee bugs? Or, in this case, drink zee bugs.

As it is, we already pay exterminators —handsomely— to keep zee bugs out of our food. At the Childers home, if Michelle sees one single cockroach anywhere, even outside, that means I’m paying for an extra emergency exterminator visit. In fact, by the time I find out, the exterminators are usually already en route. With their sirens on.

One of my formative childhood memories is the time a flying palmetto bug (a Jurassic Park-sized cockroach) ran up my pajamas leg. You never saw a human being kicking and thrashing around as fast and as frantically as me. Oh, how the family laughed, but they won’t laugh when it shows up in the milk carton.

Now these so-called scientists are trying to put the disgusting creatures back in the kitchen. On purpose! Right in the refrigerator! Heaven help us if Michelle finds out about this one. I guarantee it won’t be pretty.

This will be a controversial take, but I partially blame the nut milk fans. Nuts don’t make milk either. You can color your nut juice white (or whiteish) as much as you want, but it’s still not milk. I’m begging you guys. Please pick a different word. Look what kind of goofy, insectile madness this generic “milk” concept has lead us to.

I’d also like to know where the money for the study came from. The study blamed the government of India, but I smell USAID cash. I bet somehow we paid for this scientific abomination.

Finally, why are they hauling this stale 2016 study back out now? I pray it’s just for clicks. I don’t know who needs to hear this, but, maybe you can get a climate-change grant to study it, but nobody needs to be milking zee bugs or engineering fake roach ‘milk.’ Just. Quit. It.

I’m sorry I had to inflict this monstrous story on you, but I had to alert you to the creeping peril.

I can’t be the only one. Let me know if you’re with me, in the comments.

Have a magnificent Monday!

