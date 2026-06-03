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Silent scorn's avatar
Silent scorn
9h

If you are if the praying persuasion, please pray for California as the votes come in for Steve Hilton and Spencer Pratt! A week of vote counting is legal and all kinds of treachery abounds there. Redeem California!

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
9h

✝️✝️✝️

Whoever is wise, so let him discern these things;

Whoever is discerning, let him know them.

For the ways of Yahweh are right,

And the righteous will walk in them,

But transgressors will stumble in them.

— Hosea 14:9

Be of sober spirit, be watchful. Your adversary, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.

— 1 Peter 5:8

But solid food is for the mature, who because of practice have their senses trained to discern both good and evil.

— Hebrews 5:14

(LSB)

✝️✝️✝️

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