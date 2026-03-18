☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
14h

To the amazing C&C army:

Heather, Cody’s mom, as well as myself, have been moved to tears at the generosity of this community.

God bless all of you who donated and all of you that gave my comment of yesterday a “like” so that many more would see it.

https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/gatekeepers-tuesday-march-17-2026/comment/229112794?r=ul1zh&utm_medium=ios

We serve an amazing God.

Cody continues to struggle. Yesterday, he was hoping to be released from the hospital, but his red blood cell count plummeted.

A plea from Heather:

https://x.com/amothersanthem/status/2034229406915338557?s=46

Please keep Cody and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

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The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
The Imaginary Hobgoblin
14hEdited

This asinine iteration of deranged Yahoos - professing to be the Democratic Party - and its bizarre mishmash of lackeys (doormats, i.e. deluded gesticulating idiots) has made considerable strides in the art of nonsensical arguments and infantile emotional outbursts. I'm still damn near stupefied that passing the SAVE Act is even remotely grim, controversial, or, for the love of all things sane, a "threat to democracy." ⬅ (definition still decidedly muddy.) "If we pass the SAVE Act illegals will be removed from the voting rolls." Uh....yeah. We certainly don’t want to be accused of “disenfranchising” 🙄 a group of people who aren't supposed to be here in the first place. For shame.

NPR (Not Plausible Reading) has stated that the idea that Democrats are bringing in immigrants to illegally vote for them is a conspiracy theory concocted by Trump and Musk. "Conspiracy theory".... The gift that keeps on giving. Meanwhile, on this chilly NE Florida morning, I've donned my black hoodie - festooned with a slightly tattered Betsy Ross flag - as a show of solidarity with/for John Fetterman. I didn't see that coming. Considering that I've never held back on lampooning him ever since he arrived on scene a few years ago, it's the least I can do. Interesting times, indeed.

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