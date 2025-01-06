Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday, Certification Day! T-minus fourteen days; in other words, only two more painful but increasingly exciting weeks. In today’s roundup: Certification Day is finally here; Trump allies seek single bill to kick start Trump agenda; typical trans sports story includes hints of bigger movement afoot among young women; the great British Pedophile Show casts doubt on Britain’s ability to survive as an organized state; and great news from our northern neighbor as covid tyrant Trudeau poised to tumble in shame and disgrace.

Only the Hill played things straight, without transforming the story into an Insurrection Retrospective. The Hill’s version ran under the simplified headline, “Congress gears up for snowy certification of Trump’s election win.” That’s right, it’s Certification Day again, campers.

Facing a forecast of almost a foot of snow, with winter weather creating the terrifying prospect of Legislative conditions resembling real work, the Hill cutely reported Speaker Johnson plans to “plow ahead” (get it?) with today’s vote to certify President Trump’s election. “Whether we’re in a blizzard or not,” the Speaker promised.

The Constitutional certification system was obviously poorly written. The Founders thoughtlessly failed to consider how 21st-Century legislators might feel about crossing a Congressional parking lot covered with several inches of snow. Nobody could have seen this coming. One can only imagine the thoughts desperately swirling in George Washington’s mind as he surveyed his weary troops, huddled beneath Valley Forge’s heavy, snow-laden silence, whose oppressive weight of unrelenting whiteness was broken only by the occasional sharp crack of ice spontaneously snapping as the sun rose.

Wouldn’t General Washington, looking at the wintery persecution, have said something like, “let’s call it off, boys, till the weather improves.”

Okay, maybe I was a wee bit overdramatic. Technically speaking, the Twelfth Amendment does not set any timeline for certification. The timing of certification is defined by a federal law originally passed in 1887 and updated as recently as 2022. And they’ve moved it before. In 2013, Congress shifted certification to January 4th since the 6th fell on a Sunday.

🔥 President Trump does not want to waste time. He already has an initial slate of legislative goals and a bill he wants passed through the new Congress. Last night, Trump said he wants to see everything passed in a single bill, and uncharacteristically took his message to X:

Believe it or not, opposition is already forming up, mainly among Senate Republicans who want the budget reconciliation bill broken into two bills, and they are being about as clear on the reason why as an AT&T “marketing representative” is about how much you really have to pay for that free cell phone. For instance, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), said “I will try to be a team player here, but I want to tell the American people, if we don’t put border first and get it done, it’s going to be a nightmare for our national security.”

Now Lindsay is suddenly worried about the border.

Over in the House, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), is fully on board with Trump’s preferred one-bill strategy and explained, “we will get it out of the House in early April, maybe as soon as April 3, and then move it over to the Senate. That would put the bill on the president’s desk for signature by the end of April. That would be fantastic.”

This first bill is critical to Trump’s entire agenda. It’s his chance to nail down a legal scaffolding on which to hang the rest of what he wants to do. It’s important to get that scaffolding erected now, while he has maximum political strength. The reason Trump wants it all in one bill is simple; the bill will include the Defense budget, which means neocons like Graham can’t hold it the rest.

That is also why Graham and his allies in the Senate want the bill to be split; they want to get the money to the Defense Department in a first bill, but take their time with the second one, slowly shredding Trump’s tax package and wringing a bunch of concessions out of the President.

Prepare for fireworks! And get ready to possibly help out with calling or emailing Senators. The C&C Army may have a little work to do.

A new women’s rights movement, which took root during the awful Biden Administration, is now beginning to blossom. The UK Daily Mail ran a curious story yesterday headlined, “Student told 'transgenders have more rights' in sport team row.”

At first, it seemed like what is becoming a typical trans-sports conflict story. Ryan Starling and Dan Slavin, whose daughters go to Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, California, have sued the district, alleging Title IX sex discrimination. The dads’ lawsuit alleged that after Taylor Starling lost her spot on the varsity cross-country team to a cross-dressing boy, the district’s Title IX coordinator told her frankly “that as a cisgender girl, she does not have the same rights as a transgender girl (i.e., boy).”

Even worse, the lawsuit alleged that the boy only attended a quarter of all the team practices, which would have automatically disqualified any of the girls. In other words, the cross-dressing boy got preferred treatment.

It’s pretty cut and dried. The court must decide: If the male athlete is, in fact, male, the allegations describe a clear-cut violation of Title IX. The only way the district can win is if the court decides the male athlete is not, in fact, male, but rather is female, for no better reason than that’s how he feels today.

Don’t feel bad for the court; making decisions is its job.

We love a good lawsuit around here, but that wasn’t even close to the most interesting part of the story. Behold the burgeoning, post-millennial women’s movement. In November, Taylor and Kaitlyn Slavin got disciplined for wearing spicy t-shirts to school with the relatively innocuous message “Save Girl’s Sports.”

The lawsuit says school officials told the girls their shirty slogan was just like a Nazi swastika. Not like a Nazi swastika. Just like.

It’s a good thing the Mail didn’t disclose the name of the officious, bureaucratic insect who told them that.

What happened next was unexpected, miraculous, and incredibly encouraging. After hearing about what happened to Taylor and Kaitlyn, a few other girls started wearing the same t-shirt with the same ‘swastika-like’ slogan. So the school doubled down, passing a viciously restrictive dress code outlawing all t-shirt slogans, and handing out detentions like they were masks at a vaccine convention.

It backfired badly. “However,” the Mail glumly reported, “by last month, the school had given up efforts to discipline students after more than 400 students across the district allegedly wore the t-shirts.”

More than four hundred students. It just goes to show that you never know where the hellish countenance of fascism will break out next.

More seriously, consider the amazing development that just emerged from Martin Luther King high school. Four hundred kids defied their woke teachers, threw off the yokes of indoctrination, and risked mind-numbing re-education sessions, passive-aggressive grading of unrelated assignments, and even nasty entries scribbled onto their “permanent records.”

Woke is not cool anymore.

Between the rebellious kids and the lawsuit, the district’s dumb decision has consumed a tremendous amount of time and resources. Maybe they’ll think twice next time.

Taylor and Kaitlyn and the kids of Martin Luther King High are an example the British people could consider this week. Let’s turn to them now.

As America shifts into an optimistic new day, eagerly anticipating our incoming new government, it’s impossible to overstate the existential crisis faced by the British over the woeful state of their own government. I covered the story yesterday, and alert C&C supporters asked me to unlock the subscriber-only post, so here is a link (it should be opened by the time you read this). But I’ll also expand on the important story here today.

Mark my words: this is already possibly the most heinous crime ever committed by a government against its own people. The short version is that, over a twenty-year period, the British government helped relocate tens of thousands of brutish Pakistani men into unprepared British small towns. The government financed these animals with public benefits and created a two-tier legal system to protect them, where Pakistanis were not punished for crimes, including very serious ones, whereas British citizens were promptly jailed for daring to criticize the system.

It was always a race war, and it wasn’t started by white people. Due to the preferential legal treatment, the Pakistanis developed extremely high and lawless self-images, and despised the native British whites — by their own admission. The result was for decades, in at least fifty British towns, organized gangs of Pakistani men groomed, raped, trafficked, and sexually tortured tens of thousands and perhaps hundreds of thousands of white English girls as young as 11.

You literally cannot imagine the horrifying details that have been bureaucratically and clinically documented in scores of official government documents. I’m not going into any of it here. Links to official sources can be found in yesterday’s post.

It is nothing less than a sexual genocide against Britain’s native white population, facilitated by their own tax dollars and by their elected, woke government ministers at nearly every level of British government. Nothing about that statement is an exaggeration, all of it is incomprehensible and inexplicable.

How could this happen? How could so many British be complicit in their own abolition? How could so many British turn their deaf ears to the constant background static of exposure over the long years? The closest comparison, as shocking as this is, were there 1940’s Germans who ignored the furnaces and gulags.

Every check and balance failed. Over the years, the British government, many local police, and the collective corporate media gaslit the population, actively helped cover up the brutal crimes, and furiously punished anyone who tried to blow the whistle by talking about it or asking questions, up to and including incarceration for “hate crimes” and for “spreading disinformation.” This happened for twenty years.

Evidence suggests that local British police would sometimes inform the Pakistani rape gangs about witnesses complaining against them, who were then brutally killed, such as by being burned alive, relatives kidnapped, or otherwise threatened into silence — with police then dropping cases for “lack of evidence.” This kind of thing happened not just once or twice but many, many times. It was systemic.

In other documented cases, police arrested frantic fathers trying to rescue their daughters from rape houses instead of arresting the members of the rape gangs who’d kidnapped and drugged their young girls. There are well-documented case where a Pakistani rapist got a shorter jail sentence than a native Brit who posted about the rapist on social media. In Britain, even asking questions about these well-documented abuses risked cancellation and incarceration.

Until last week.

Something finally broke under the weight of constant Twitter attention by Elon Musk, which of course drew measureless criticism from the left, including from the Prime Minister of Britain himself. For example, just this morning:

Elon, not intimidated by British pedophile protectors, has responded by doubling down. Even this morning, Elon tweeted half a dozen more times about Britain’s horrifying abuse of citizens’ trust and its destruction of democracy, and Musk shows no signs of letting up anytime soon.

Thanks in large part to Elon making the issue of British children his top priority last week, the media’s omertá on the scandal shattered. Shadow-banned for years, scathing editorials are now rising everywhere in the UK like spring daisies, such as one published just this morning in The Guardian headlined, “Britain’s grooming gangs scandal is shattering the ultra-liberal world-view.” Read the whole thing.

Over in its straight news section, the Guardian ran a skeptical story this morning headlined, “Home Office refuses to publish groomer deportations data.” After twenty years, the British media is finally demanding answers from its own government. Hint: It’s not because they had any sudden epiphany.

Whatever the reason, it’s progress. But can it be enough? What would it take to right this kind of wrong? The officials trying to dodge responsibility want to contain the discussion to the victims. There’s no need, after all, to get wrapped around the blame game’s axle.

But, in many important ways, all British citizens are victims of this monstrous injustice. To save its society, at minimum, the perpetrators must be punished, which includes the enablers, co-conspirators, and those involved in the cover-up. At minimum.

During the “riots” earlier this year, I advised the British on ways they might fight back against their government without promptly getting thrown in the slammer. I strongly suggest our British cousins follow that advice. Shut your government down by passive-aggressively jamming up the works. This could be Britain’s last chance; if a government can survive this kind of scandal, then the people it governs deserve whatever they get.

For we Americans, the most important takeaway from this story is what it says about disclosure. I am not a ‘Q’ person, but if you’ve followed that much maligned movement, you must admit things are, so far, playing out like they predicted. Britain’s government is being taken by storm.

I felt like I must be dreaming, reading this next story. CNN ran an amazing story yesterday headlined, “Canadian PM Trudeau set to resign as party leader as polls plummet, reports say.” I waited a long time to apply an ‘X’ to this particular photograph:

Fidel Castro look-alike, WEF Young Global Leader, and far-left Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who never saw a mandate he didn’t want to elope with, and who brutally and illegally cracked down on Canadian Truckers peacefully protesting jab mandates, is apparently standing on thin political ice. Despite the polar vortex.

Trudeau is the holdout, the last dictatorial Western leader who went full authoritarian during the pandemic. The others have all fallen one by one.

Apparently, the political ice Justin stands on is very thin. CNN reported that “as early as Monday, Trudeau will step down as leader of the ruling Liberal Party, Canadian media reports, ahead of a general election to be held later this year that he is widely expected to lose.”

Meaning, that wonderful day could arrive as early as today, Certification Day.

Why? Media reported two main problems. First, Trudeau’s liberal party will be shellacked by Canada’s nascent conservative party in the next general election, since the polls aren’t even close. Second, and possibly more significantly, Trudeau is widely perceived as having drawn President Trump’s ire, who has threatened Canada with tariffs. Apparently, Canada’s political establishment doesn’t want to risk Trump tariffs, which might have been the straw that broke Trudeau’s political back.

I’m going to chalk this delightful news up to more Trump effect.

Have a magnificent Monday! Only two more weeks to go. And come back here tomorrow morning for more delicious and nutritious Coffee & Covid, which has no turbo-cancer-causing ingredients.

