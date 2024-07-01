Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday! It’s also July, as this record-shattering year ticks over halftime and we begin riding the greased slip-and-slide toward the November elections, now only four months away. In today’s essential news roundup: new preprint study sticks another knife into mRNA’s dying corpse; Biden Debate Debacle reveals key Biden advisor, and it’s even worse than Joe’s misfiring synapses; Times creates best metaphor for the Biden Administration ever; Biden post-debate chaos spreads across the ocean and infects NATO; France’s neocons lose bigly in snap elections; British globalists losing so bad their party might have to turn off the lights for good; German Proxy War party losing grip to brand-new “far right” alternatives; Orban takes over EU to make Europe great again; Russia moves to arm US enemies, as promised; and today the Supreme Court will make history and probably gum up Biden’s plans even worse.

💉💉 Baffling pharmaceutical oligarchs and nearsighted scientists, German researchers published an important preprint study last week titled, “Differential Increases in Excess Mortality in the German Federal States During the COVID-19 Pandemic.” The study showed the strongest statistical analysis yet linking covid jab rates to untimely deaths, and immediately became the current go-to study for a couple very surprising reasons.

The researchers crunched health and mortality data for Germany’s sixteen states, including vaccination records, since the Germans meticulously record everything, such as the quantities of loose strands left over in individual German hairbrushes. But some data is useful and the study’s scientists carefully examined the first three years of the pandemic, finding a lot of people died.

Specifically, they compared the number of deaths with pre-pandemic population tables and pre-pandemic life expectancy trends and like Magellan, discovered excess deaths, which, at this point, even Magellan’s Aunt Edna could easily find — without her two-pound eyeglasses or a map. Having found those off-the-charts numbers of dead Germans, they compared those excess death rates from each German state to a constellation of other state-level variables.

The researchers found two strong correlations. One was an astonishing surprise. But the first, less surprising discovery was a strong statistical correlation between excess dead Germans and mRNA vaccination rates— starting in year three, when the jabs were supposed to be stopping people from dying.

The scientists expected to see the “negative correlation” between jabs and excess deaths in years one and two. Other studies had already found the same thing, and the media has long trumpeted those studies as proof the jabs didn’t cause the excess deaths. But the scientists kept digging, and were surprised to find jab rates and deaths beginning to travel in lockstep starting in the third year. In their words:

As can be seen in the Figure 4 above, the correlation pattern fundamentally changes from the second to the third pandemic year. Now, positive correlations are observed between vaccination rate and excess mortality and the reported number of COVID-19 deaths and infections: The higher the vaccination rate, the higher the observed excess mortality and the reported number of COVID-19 deaths and infections. This is exactly the opposite of what one would expect from an eﬀective vaccination: as the vaccination rate increases, the number of infections increase as well as the number of infection-related deaths and the overall number of deaths. The observation that excess mortality and the reported number of COVID-19 deaths and infections in the third year of the pandemic are higher the more people have been vaccinated in a federal state is an irrefutable empirical fact. The fact that the vaccination rate is the only variable that is positively correlated with excess mortality as well as with the number of COVID-19 deaths and infections in the third pandemic year makes it seem very likely that this new factor was the COVID-19 vaccination.

To rule out a possible third variable that caused both higher jab rates and higher excess deaths, such as people named ‘Fauci,’ the scientists compared over-large death rates against everything else they could think of, like healthcare levels, gross domestic product, average age, covid infection, poverty rates, and lots of other types of illnesses probably including scurvy, although I couldn’t verify that by the time of publication.

During that wide-ranging analysis, something else unexpected leaped out of the data, like a lion suddenly springing from the tall African plains grass and completely consuming a native bearer before you could say “Deborah Birx.”

When comparing deaths to various other healthcare problems, the scientists discovered another strong correlation between jab rates and stillbirths. In fact, the chart comparing jabs versus stillbirths was nearly identical to the Figure 4 chart comparing jab rates to excess deaths. They said:

The results showed a similar pattern to that observed for excess mortality: the number of stillbirths in Germany showed a relatively stable course during the previous years until the start of the vaccination campaign, after which a sudden increase was observed.

This discovery was important for a surprising scientific reason, beyond the undeniable horror of jabs causing excess infant deaths. It also provided an independent third variable, consistent with and corroborating the other excess deaths finding. In other words, because the scientists could link two different deadly outcomes to jab rates, the likelihood of any other possible cause becomes vanishingly small.

Predictably, critics will cry about how correlation does not prove causation. There is a simple answer to this complaint. First off, they are hypocritical jerks. But also, it’s true, correlation does not “prove” causation. Still —and this is the point— correlation is evidence of causation. And this study, with its strong statistical correlation, is also strong evidence of causation. In other words, while not conclusively proving the connection, the study still makes it probable that the jabs are causing excess deaths.

I know what you’re going to say: But Jeff, you say, we already knew this and nothing ever changes! And you say, Jeff, why can’t you get Coffee & Covid out earlier! And you say, Jeff, how is it possible Democrats are still even considering running Sleepy Joe?

Don’t change the subject; we must focus (do NOT say that with a French accent). The truth is, no one study will end the argument. Never. The scientists have a fun shell game they like to play with studies, which allows them to deny the most obvious things, like where the Sun rises in the morning, or the fact that LED light bulbs do not, in fact, last ten years, but often commit electronic Hari-Kari within hours of being switched on the first time, because they are even more depressed to discover their own existence than we were.

In other words, scientists suddenly get all finicky, and nitpick and flyspeck for problems any studies they don’t want to agree with. On the other hand, they credulously shower their preferred studies with praise and peer reviews and instantly become blind as lab-coat-wearing pangolin that couldn’t find an error in a study if that error chased them around a bat cave in Wuhan.

So we must play the long game. We are patiently building a mountain of evidence that, when it gets tall enough, we will push over on top of them and squash them into raspberry jelly. Figuratively, of course. And only after a fair —but expeditious— trial.

🔥🔥 Oh, boy. As if Biden’s Debate World Crisis could not possibly get any worse, yesterday the New York Times said, hold my beer and watch this. The paper’s descent into the bottomless pit of surreality was headlined, “Biden’s Family Tells Him to Keep Fighting as They Huddle at Camp David.” Just wait till you hear who they say most strongly suggested Joe should stay in the race. I promise I’m not making this up.

Yep. Unconcernedly pretending it was some kind of positive endorsement, the Times invoked the name of freeloading meth addict, convicted felon, amateur underwear model, and indisputable world bribery champion: Hunter Biden. Here it is, straight from the Times:

Wait … what? The optics were bad enough just by sliding crooked Hunter into the frame, but … did the New York Times really just say that Joe Biden has long leaned on Hunter for advice? Hunter? Are they kidding? I thought it must be a joke. This is the brain trust of smart advisors we should be reassured are supporting Joe (even though he might be slipping a gear here or there)?

Hunter is the brain trust? Really? Is that supposed to reassure anybody?

It was no joke. If anybody needed even more evidence that Joe has no idea what he is doing, the New York Times just served up that evidence like John the Baptist’s head on a silver salver.

In a separate article headlined, “48 Hours to Fix a 90-Minute Mess: Inside the Biden Camp’s Post-Debate Frenzy,” the Times neatly described the panic and chaos that erupted inside the Democrat party even before the 90-minute debate had ended, calling it a “frenzied campaign within a campaign”:

It was a little mini-campaign inside the big campaign. Two campaigns in one. A twoofer.

But … the question we’ve all been asking is: how could Democrats be so surprised and upset now? Did they really not notice? Did they eat up the media gaslighting like frosted corn flakes? Biden’s been off for years, probably since before his 2020 basement non-campaign.

There’s a simple answer why Dems are so upset. And it’s not Joe’s dementia.

Democrats are not upset because they just found out Joe is non-compos mentos. Democrats are upset because Joe was supposed to wipe the floor with President Trump’s convicted carcass. It was so easy! Just say “convicted felon” six hundred times! In Democrats’ frenzied minds, anybody could have won that debate!

In other words, the problem wasn’t that Joe’s brain is running on four percent battery. The problem was that Joe couldn’t even take advantage of all the lawfare and Trump derangement that had been handed to him like the aforementioned prophet’s head. Joe committed a mortal political sin by wasting a perfectly good chance to stick the carving knife into Donald J. Trump once and for good. Worse, Joe just handed the Republicans a political stick with which to beat Democrats senseless, up and down the ticket, from here till the elections.

Democrats have a problem. A big problem. Remember what Obama prophesied: Never underestimate Joe’s ability to foul things up. Or words to that effect.

📉 📉 There’s an old saying that goes, When America sneezes, the world catches pneumonia, and booster shots don’t work. Biden’s Disastrous Debate Debacle ignited a smouldering Western crisis far beyond the Democrat party’s internal political problems. The entire West is suddenly and unexpectedly in shambolic disarray. A panicked NBC ran this morning’s first example under its headline, “Far-right 'at the gates of power' after historic France election result.”

It was so bad that NBC literally compared France’s weekend electoral earthquake to Adolph P. Hitler. NBC’s sub-headline darkly warned, “The ruling centrists and the country’s left were scrambling Monday to thwart the National Rally in the decisive second round and prevent France’s first far-right government since the Nazi occupation in World War Two.”

It didn’t work.

After conservative candidates surged in the European Union elections two weeks ago, French President Emmanuel Macron tossed a political hand grenade into the political scene, surprising everybody except Joe Biden (who he called right after naptime) by unnecessarily dissolving the French parliament. That teed up snap elections for control of France’s government, which this weekend went disastrously for the photogenic French president.

📉 Macron wasn’t the only key Western ally who misread the politics and called for a snap election. It’s happening in Britain, too. In late May, British Prime Minister and WEF globalist Rishi Sunak surprised supporters by calling for snap elections, which forebodingly for Sunak, will wrap up on July 4th. It now appears certain that Rishi, if that’s his real name, has completely and historically destroyed his Ukraine-supporting, globalist-loving political party.

This morning, the Intelligencer ran its story headlined, “The End of the Tories—The Conservative Party’s hopeless, hapless campaign signals the conclusion of a misbegotten era.” The hilarious account of Sunak’s campaigning mistakes compared favorably to Biden’s debate disaster:

📉 It did get worse! Forming a perfect trifecta of NATO chaos, Germany’s pro-Ukraine government is also facing an electoral crisis. The drumbeat of pessimistic headlines tell a remarkable story of how to snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory. For instance, Reuters ran this story two days ago:

Two weeks ago, German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz went all-in on Biden. Politico ran this awkward, prophetic headline:

Ruh-roh. I bet Scholz wishes he could take that back. In the history of bad takes, Scholz’s assurances about Biden’s critical leadership skills will surely earn him at least a runner-up award.

If Chancellor Scholz expected any political assistance from Team Biden, he’s sunk. Whatever else happens, Biden’s leaky ship of state has its own problems and is sailing toward Cloud Cuckoo Land. The best you can say is, unlike President Macron and Prime Minister Sunak, Chancellor Scholz was not dumb enough to call for snap elections after Germany’s EU vote shellacking by “far right” parties:

The emerging global picture is a scene of total NATO disarray. At best, Biden is a political spent force. Every decision he makes from here on out will be instantly dissected under the harsh light of his enfeebled mental state, and will be tied down by an army of tiny Lilliputian questioners asking whether Hunter gave him that advice. And what world leader wants to side with a battered and mocked dementia patient?

The three biggest and most important NATO members, France, Germany, and Great Britain, are all now mired in the slough of “far right” despond, the Ukrainian Rasputitsa. And the anti-Proxy War parties are ascendant throughout Europe.

There’s lots more bad news for Biden and his neocons. For just one example, Hungary’s solidly anti-Ukraine, anti-immigration, pro-Trump Prime Minister Viktor Orban is taking his seat as the European Union President. His slogan? “Make Europe Great Again.” I am not making that up:

At the start of the year, the globalist neocons appeared unassailably installed in world government. But now, just a few months later, it is falling apart faster than Ukraine’s shrinking army. Thank Heavens.

🚀🚀 Even that is not all. Russia is already following through on its threat to arm U.S. enemies, the direct result of Joe Biden’s worst-ever idea of letting Ukraine launch controversial U.S. cluster bombs at crowded Russian beaches on their religious holidays. Behold Thursday’s headline from Middle East News:

The ragtag army of Yemenese Houthis has been causing problems for Israel and the U.S. for months, using a variety of cheap, Wiley Coyote-like weapons, such as remote-controlled motorboats laden with ACME dynamite. But Russian President Putin, as he warned he would do, is now proposing to supply the crazy Houthis with cruise missiles. Fortunately, for now the deal looks dead on arrival, since Saudi Arabia asked Russia not to do it.

But still. Putin has found Biden’s last nerve and is standing on it with hobnailed boots. One more headache in a skull that doesn’t have much room for headaches left.

🔥🔥 Today will be a giant news day, if not another wild, 2024-style inflection point that changes everything, again. We await a massive, historic Supreme Court development. On Friday, Supreme Court Chief Judge Roberts announced that all remaining orders will be released today. Barring some unexpected development, those last five decisions must necessarily include the Trump Immunity Decision. Politico, this morning:

So get ready. Assuming the decision is released as promised, I’ll give you the full rundown in tomorrow’s essential news roundup.

Have a magnificent Monday! You will not want to miss tomorrow’s C&C, including the latest record-breaking Supreme Court developments.

