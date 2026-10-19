☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
41m

Congratulations Jeff for your much deserved Award!

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
39m

✝️✝️✝️

Therefore I love Your commandments

Above gold, even above fine gold.

Therefore I deem all Your precepts concerning everything to be right,

I hate every false way.

— Psalm 119:127-128 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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