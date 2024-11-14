Good morning, C&C, it’s Thursday! And we have a special “trolling” roundup today: the media suddenly ‘discovers’ the origin of D.O.G.E in attempt to smear Trump Administration as jokey and unserious; Trump shocks and terrifies the DC Establishment with surprising and horrifying Attorney General nomination; FBI strikes again at most accurate predictor of Trump’s election because it can; illegally appointed prosecutor Jack Smith scurries to get out of Dodge; and sudden corporate media meltdown very trying on far-left broadcasters.

🔥🔥 Wow! Yesterday’s mega trolling began with media waking up (late) to the subversive meaning of the acronym D.O.G.E. Corporate media attacked in unison like a flock of robot vultures. Proving (once again) that libs lack any sense of humor, Rolling Stone played the annoyed straight man in a surly article headlined, “Elon Musk's Dumb History With the 'Doge' Meme His Govt. Office Is Named After.”

Back in Bitcoin’s meteoric heydey, you’ll recall all the chronic video game addicts who were becoming superyacht-wealthy while the rest of us were still trying to decide whether the chance to get rich was worth having to figure out what “digital currency” was, since it all sounded just like schemes proposed in several very interesting get-rich-quick emails we received from Nigerian princes, which turned out to be disappointing duds.

Anyway, around that time, some snarky 4CHAN memers got together and created a parody of bitcoin, their own based-on-thin-air digital coin. It was a “real” digital coin, in that you could buy it and sell it, but it was always intended to mock the whole bitcoin phenomenon. The name, DogeCoin, is what gave the joke away.

The true origin of the name “DOGE” is lost in the wilds of the prehistoric internet, like around 2010. Nobody knows for sure. But the most popular explanation is related to a 26-year old Japanese kindergarten teacher and pet-blogger who posted cute photos of Kabosu, her Shiba Inu, on her popular stream. She decorated the little guy with rainbows and smileys and happy things appealing to the kind of hardcore Japanese pet fanatics who wheel their canines around in baby strollers.

In one now fateful image, the joyful Japanese blogger worked super hard on the cuteness and tried a little too hard trying to new a new demographic. Atop the other decorations, she attempted an English caption, but sadly misspelled “dog” as “doge,” and the rest, as they say, was history. Kabosu the Shiba Inu became a meme, but —as so often happens in these unfortunate cases— not the good kind.

There are other explanations. It might not be Kobasu’s fault. However it happened, “doge” became generic internet shorthand about hapless mistakes, kind of like what happened after Trump mistyped “covid” as “covfefe,” but nerdier. ‘Doge’ suggests someone who shouldn’t be allowed to use the Internet. Since Elon was always a tech guy (his empire began with PayPal), he knows the dialect, and found it funny when the 4CHAN nerds actually created a real but parodic digital coin named DogeCoin.

Doge the coin started trading at $0.01, and has at times reached as high as $0.74, all on a joke. Elon has long been a DOGE fan, and it’s rumored he’s bought lots of the invisible, quixotically named non-asset. Elon was once even sued for hundreds of millions by “investors” (ahem) for allegedly manipulating the stock by constantly joking about it on Twitter. (The case was dismissed.)

So in a terrific, sweeping Cecil B. DeMille-style comedic journey, the original DOGE meme —itself about hapless, unthinking error— is poised to become the acronym for President Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency, or D.O.G.E. (Some might say most of the federal government is a hapless mistake, which probably gives bureacrats too much credit.)

In other words, D.O.G.E. evokes a layered lasagna of themes: cute Shibu Inus, parodies of digital currencies, small rebels fighting against a complex and non-transparent giant using humor, and a subversive, even slightly mean, but intensely funny concept of mocking people for doing things they are badly underqualified to do. Like running a government.

To be clear, despite Rolling Stone’s accusatory headline, Elon had nothing to do with minting the concept of “doge,” or even the mocking digital coin. Like most tech-savvy folks, he just knew what it meant. The fact ‘doge’ will now be attached to an ambiguous, ill-defined, conceptual-only “department of efficiency” that has yet to be formally created offers wonderful double and triple comedy layers dripping with sweet irony. The whole thing is delightful and profoundly hilarious.

Which is exactly why liberals like the joyless Rolling Stone editors cannot stand it. It’s no laughing matter! Corporate media is trying to push a narrative metaphor, that the Trump Administration is a joke, but the joke is really on them.

🔥🔥 The trolling reached epic levels yesterday as President Trump announced his pick to replace widely hated Merrick Garland for Attorney General: Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz. Nobody saw it coming. It was white-hot news, a veritable reporting earthquake, and it would be a miracle if you haven’t already heard. But, just in case, Axios reported the story headlined, “Republicans ‘stunned and disgusted’ as Trump taps Matt Gaetz for attorney general.”

Gaetz has long been a Coffee & Covid favorite. He formed, or helped form, the rebellious and subversive (you might even say DogeCoin-like) Congressional Freedom Caucus, and Matt successfully led the complex, insanely difficult, and well-planned strategy to replace California Republican Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

Matt is completely qualified for the job, especially from Trump’s point of view, since he is yet another victim of weaponized federal government and false prosecution. The short version is, in 2021 (during the pandemic), while Matt was fiercely fighting Biden’s lockdown and mandate agenda, the FBI quietly opened an investigation into “child sex trafficking” against the Congressman. Then, they un-quietly leaked their investigation to the Washington Post, which ran multiple, breathless front-page stories, all anonymously sourced, about the Gaetz investigation.

Later, once Matt’s reputation was fully soiled, the FBI quietly dropped the investigation. Whoops! Never mind! This time, there was hardly any media coverage. Here’s a Federalist story with more details about the sordid affair.

Yesterday, when President Trump announced Gaetz’s selection, the non-MAGA world went wild. Everybody knows the Senate must confirm Trump’s nominations, and Democrats and corrupt FBI agents pray that Senatorial RINOs will buck Trump and refuse to confirm Representative Gaetz as Attorney General.

"Gaetz has a better shot at having dinner with (deceased) Queen Elizabeth II than being confirmed by the Senate," Representative Max Miller (R-Oh.) told Axios. Not because of the FBI investigation, but because Gaetz made enemies of Establishment Republicans during the Kevin McCarthy affair. Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) told Axios he thought the nomination was "wonderful" but allowed "it's going to be tough," because "he's got enemies in the Senate."

In one sense, all is fair in love, war, and politics. For every political action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Matt attacked the GOP Establishment, which now, snake-like, cooly eyes its chance to strike in revenge. But it won’t be easy for them after the Mandate, and Trump knows it.

Set the internal party politics aside. Trump knows the landscape, and is playing 4-D chess. Let the man work. For now, just enjoy the Left’s terrified brain explosions. For a taste, behold this short clip from an apparently delighted Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.):

CLIP: “I mean, I would describe it as god-tier level trolling, to trigger a full-on China Syndrome to own the libs in perpetuity (0:14).”

Is it just me, or is vaccine-injured John Fetterman working through his red pill moment? The “China Syndrome” was the left’s environmental “Satanic Panic” in the 1970’s about nuclear meltdown. In other words, Fetterman rightly observed that Gaetz’s electrifying selection represents an apocalyptic disaster for the libs.

It must be noted that the nation’s gains are Florida’s loss. Trump has, so far, picked three standout Florida Congressmen: Mike Waltz, potentially Marco Rubio, and now Matt Gaetz. All of them must resign even before they can stand for confirmation. Governor DeSantis is currently organizing special elections. Hopefully, they have some good candidates waiting in the wings.

🔥🔥 In related and highly timely news, the New York Post ran a deplorably predictable story yesterday headlined, “FBI seizes Polymarket CEO’s phone, electronics after betting platform predicts Trump win: source.” Yep. It’s true. They just can’t stop themselves.

PolyMarket has repeatedly and recently graced Coffee & Covid’s posts, since it seemed to be, and was proven to be, a far more accurate electoral predictor than the traditional polls. So of course it must be destroyed. Early yesterday morning, around 6am, the FBI raided the Manhattan apartment of Shane Copeland, 26, Polymarket’s CEO, and rudely confiscated all his electronics.

Sound familiar? It’s like a recurring nightmare, except we’ve had it so many times now it’s becoming more like the predictable punchline to a bad dad-joke. And then the FBI raided everybody!

The Post reported that one anonymous French trader earned a whopping $85 million betting on Trump, a vast wealth transfer from progressives to Trump supporters. PolyMarket itself charge no fees and does not bet or engage in any betting itself. Shane was not arrested, not informed of charges, and not even told what the raid was even about.

I’d be speculating if I opined about what the feds might be looking for. But we sort of already know, don’t we?

The Polymarket raid preceded Trump’s shocking announcement of Gaetz’s nomination to the post of top DOJ official. Soon, perhaps, Matt Gaetz will be looking into Shane’s case. That could explain headlines like the one from ZeroHedge, yesterday afternoon:

Full. Blown. Panic.

🔥🔥 Yesterday, the New York Times ran a story glumly headlined, “Jack Smith Plans to Step Down as Special Counsel Before Trump Takes Office.” According to the sub-headline, “The prosecutor who investigated and charged Donald J. Trump plans to finish his report and leave the job before he can be fired.” Another rage quitter.

Since there’s been no ruling in prosecutor Smith’s appeal, it remains unclear whether the Eleventh Circuit and the Supreme Court will agree with Justice Thomas, who found that Trump prosecutor Jack Smith was illegally appointed in the first place. Jack’s not going to wait around to find out, or let President Trump have the satisfaction of firing him. Go out the back, Jack! Make a new plan, Stan. Just drop off the key, Lee, and get yourself free.

According to the Times’ sources, ahem, Jack is putting his legal work aside to scurry toward drafting his final report, much earlier than planned. It is sure to be a stinker. But as Hillary once asked Congress, what difference, at this point, does it make?

Jack Smith’s adventure in political prosecution is far from over. He might soon experience the highly educational flip side soon, the kind of training that all prosecutors should try at some point in their career. Republicans are salivating at the chance to investigate Smith’s illegal appointment. The Times:

This is the downside of prosecuting former presidents. Tick-tock, Jack. The bells toll for thee.

🔥🔥 But that’s not even close to all! Corporate media is melting down. First, on Tuesday, the Daily Beast ran a story headlined, “Chris Wallace Quits CNN to Build Future in Streaming.” Okay, Chris, sure.

Buh-bye! Antique neocon, RINO, boomer, and sell-out journalist Chris Wallace, 77, announced early this week he’s “quitting” CNN to, and I am not making this up, pursue podcasting. Like Joe Rogan.

Good luck.

To his credit, Chris was the first CNN anchor to correctly predict Trump’s win on election night. Now he’s seeking productive employment. “This is the first time in 55 years I‘ve been between jobs,” he said. “I am actually excited and liberated by that.” Well, he’s liberated, that part is true.

We may glean a hint at what actually motivated the veteran broadcaster from other headlines. Just like Jack Smith, Chris is quitting before he can be fired. The Economic Times ran a story Tuesday headlined, “Massive layoffs coming soon: CNN to sack hundreds including top stars due to dismal election ratings.”

Womp womp.

CNN’s star has fallen faster than an expired StarLink satellite. Once the gold standard of network news, CNN only garnered 5.1 million viewers on election night, “severely trailing behind MSNBC and Fox News.” The podcasting business is about to get a lot busier. Top CNN anchors like Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett are reportedly on the chopping block.

There was more. Shore News ran a story, also Tuesday, headlined “Comcast to Put MSNBC and Oprah Founded Oxygen Networks Up For Sale in Cable TV Sell Off.” It’s a fire sale. MSNBC’s ratings tanked by over fifty percent after the election. Going out for business!

It’s baffling. How could this happen, given all the talent at MSNBC? While Kamala Harris was losing on election night, as CNN’s white anchors listened and nodded sagely, black anchoress Joy Reid opined that the high numbers of black voters bubbling ballots for Trump resulted from “black anti-blackness,” and opined those black voters were “down with White Supremacy.”

Black White Supremacy. That’s the kind of keen, insightful analysis that MSNBC viewers “enjoy.”

Anyway, early this week, Comcast —which owns MSNBC— announced it is “considering” selling the news network. Making that kind of ambiguous announcement is a way of inviting offers. Comcast is saying, please, somebody take this crappy network before we have to auction it off. Take a look at the MSNBC anchors’ glum faces while far-left Axios publisher Frank Bruni scolded them as useless elitists:

CLIP: Axios’ Frank Bruni delivers some home truths to melancholy MSNBC ‘stars’ (2:18).

Sane Americans were forced to endure four years of MSNBC’s sneering opinions and smug political preening. Our measuring cups of sympathy are dry for these folks’ sudden and unexpected severance. They’d drunk the Kool-Aid. They were high on their own supply. They’d all planned profitable exits into a new Kamala Harris Administration (shudders of relief at avoiding that horrific potentiality are perfectly appropriate after reading the phrase), as the Democrats’ media-government-media employment turnstiles would have spun like roulette wheels.

But now, with the far-left media rapidly shrinking, and with the Trump Administration hiring conservative MAGA favorites like Matt Gaetz, these lunatic leftists have nowhere to go. Maybe podcasting. Or, as Nancy Pelosi used to call it, they can try “funemployment.”

Have a terrific Thursday! We shall gather again tomorrow, for more delicious developments and highly stimulating, extra caffeinated, Coffee & Covid.

