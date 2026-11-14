☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Erik Wells's avatar
Erik Wells
18h

Kennedy's first unleashed task should be to fulfill his promise to stop direct TV marketing for Big Pharma…I believe he said he'd do it on ‘day one’…

This would be huge for us as a people, but would also decrease the influence of Big Pharma on the MSM hugely…Go ahead Jr. Release the Kraken…

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Ian Patrick's avatar
Ian Patrick
18hEdited

C&C Family,

There are 36 firefighters who stood for what was right and abstain from the mRNA shots, mostly with approved religious exemptions, yet we were all fired from Seattle Fire. Many of us are struggling still to this day and we are approaching a million dollars in court/attorneys fees collectively already. We are ending the deposition stage and things are going to get more expensive. We would love to get a multiplier through the CNC family and if you support us, comment that you’d love to see a one-day fundraiser to support these Terminated Seattle Firefighters. If you wanna know more about our story or give to support our legal battle, click the link below. Another link to our Attorney

Please help support the 38 of us who, despite or celebrated the first two years of Covid, got thrown out like trash over political ideology on untested shots.

https://www.seattlefired.com/

https://ajalawyers.com/nathan-j-arnold

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