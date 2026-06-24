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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
7hEdited

The Zohrantifada has conquered NYC. Islamists and socialists are allies in the woke jihad. DSA has taken over the Democrat party. Anti-semitism, mass migration, and asset seizures are its main platforms. The only way to save America and the west is mass denaturalizations and deportations.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
7h

✝️✝️✝️

Now it happened at the end of seven days, that the word of Yahweh came to me, saying, “Son of man, I have given you as a watchman to the house of Israel; so you will hear a word from My mouth, and you shall warn them from Me. When I say to the wicked, ‘You will surely die,’ and you do not warn him or speak out to warn the wicked from his wicked way that he may live, that wicked man shall die in his iniquity, but his blood I will require at your hand. Yet if you have warned the wicked and he does not turn from his wickedness or from his wicked way, he shall die in his iniquity; but you have delivered yourself.”

— Ezekiel 3:16-19 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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