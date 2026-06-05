☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
7h

Red Alert Jeff:

"Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech." —Benjamin Franklin

Censorship has come to Substack. Yesterday at least four comments were hidden on this forum, here is the new policy from Substack for autohiding speech they do not like:

"Reply Rules automatically hide comments and note replies that break your community standards — without deleting them or notifying the commenter."  — https://support.substack.com/hc/en-us/articles/49712271829012-What-are-Reply-Rules-on-Substack

Politico Phil noticed and we discussed it, including that the same happened on Steve Kirsch's 'Stack the day before: https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/crossing-over-thursday-june-4-2026/comment/270609612

Mr Childers, you can manually unhide each comment by clicking them, or universally disable the auto-censorship on your Substack by:

1) Go to your publication's Settings page.

2) Scroll to the Community section.

3) UnClick the toggle next to "Enable automatic moderation".

"If we allow freedom of speech to be taken away, then dumb and silent we will be led, like sheep to the slaughter." —George Washington

Reply
Share
126 replies
Ayn's avatar
Ayn
7h

As someone who lost a completely healthy family member far too young from a turbo cancer post-jab, I am so grateful for Senator Ron Johnson's attention to this matter.

Reply
Share
29 replies
418 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture