☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
15h

C&C Family - let no one ever forget what was done to our loved ones in hospitals during the plandemic. Please help promote Mikki Willis’s new documentary, Bad Medicine:

https://badmedicinemovie.org/

Bad Medicine conducts a pandemic postmortem that refuses to neglect the deaths of the 1,167,210 Americans who lost their lives in isolated ICU beds, fighting a potential biological weapon and, more disturbingly, the toxic treatment protocols designated for hospitalized COVID patients.

One day showing in select theaters nationwide on Wednesday, December 16th at 7pm

For those of you in NE Ohio, please join me and my peeps as we host these two showings in Aurora and Macedonia:

https://badmedicine.ticketspice.com/aurora-oh

https://badmedicine.ticketspice.com/macedonia-oh

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
15h

✝️✝️✝️

But by His word the present heavens and earth are being reserved for fire, kept for the day of judgment and destruction of ungodly men.

But do not let this one fact escape your notice, beloved, that with the Lord one day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years like one day. The Lord is not slow about His promise, as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing for any to perish but for all to come to repentance.

— 2 Peter 3:7-9 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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