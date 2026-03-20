Good morning, C&C, it’s Friday! We’re hotel blogging again today under difficult circumstances (poor internet), so today’s post is slightly shorter than usual, which is possibly a blessing for some of you. Tomorrow is the last road blog, and the Childers clan will strap in for the drive home, and everything returns to normal on Monday. In today’s truncated but hard-hitting roundup: the RussiaGate boomerang finally lands in a South Florida courtroom with 130 subpoenas and counting; and Biden’s CIA classified motherhood and organic cooking videos as violent extremism, which tells you everything about the institution Comey and Brennan built.

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Yesterday, Axios broke an unintentionally wonderful story headlined, “Comey subpoenaed in alleged “grand conspiracy” against Trump.” At long last, and with Trump’s hyperactive Year of Action serving as a useful distraction, the RussiaGate Scandal is finally starting to consume itself.

In 2018, as the star-crossed 2020 election loomed, former FBI Director James Comey published a grotesque, narcissistic elegy to self-promotion and whitewashing titled A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership. By “higher loyalty,” Comey was trying to justify his disloyalty during his brief tenure as President Trump’s FBI Director (after serving Obama), because of his alleged devotion to the Constitution.

But now, Comey’s grandiose two-word phrase evokes a whole different meaning. In light of what we know now, to whom did Comey really owe that higher loyalty? Was it the Constitution? Or was it President Xi? Space brothers? The Supreme Chupacabra? Karl Marx?

He’s no constitutional hero. Comey is just another deep-state bureaucratic cockroach. Late last year, DOJ prosecutor Lindsey Halligan (a former Trump attorney) actually indicted Comey over false statements to Congress. But the case blew up on the launch pad.

In November, a liberal District of Eastern Virginia judge, Cameron Currie (Clinton appointee), dismissed Comey’s case and tossed the indictment, not because Comey was innocent, but by ruling that Halligan had been unlawfully appointed to her DOJ position and lacked authority to bring the indictment in the first place. According to judge Currie, Lindsey was “unlawfully appointed.”

It was a stretch. Lindsey was only “unlawfully appointed” because the Senate refused to confirm her under its “blue slip” courtesy tradition, which lets any Senator from the home state veto a nominee with a post-it note. After getting “blue-slipped,” a nominee never even receives a confirmation vote.

Trump’s nominees for attorney general are more likely to make snow angels in Miami than be confirmed in blue states. But set that aside.

🔥 This new Comey subpoena, in what Axios called a “grand conspiracy” probe, is Round Two. The DOJ returned, this time in South Florida, erected a properly confirmed prosecutor, Jason Quiñones, the SDFL U.S. Attorney, and thrust forward a whole new grand jury.

The new case is assigned to terrific South Florida Judge Aileen Cannon who, back during the bad old days, was the only judge to dismiss one of the Trump prosecutions— ironically, because Biden’s Special Prosecutor Jack Smith had himself was never confirmed and was “unlawfully appointed.” You can’t make this stuff up. Round and round it goes.

The DOJ started all over from scratch, and the fruit is finally beginning to flower. It just launched 130+ subpoenas that cast a much wider net than the now-dismissed Comey indictment. They’re not just coming after Comey for false statements to Congress anymore. They’re trying to build a broad conspiracy case against the whole team for the entire RussiaGate scandal.

By contrast, the RussiaGate actors issued around 2,800 subpoenas in total, many of them secret, including against sitting U.S. senators, conservative groups like TPUSA, and civilians connected to Trump, like Kash Patel (long before he re-entered government) and Suzie Wiles, Trump’s current chief of staff.

More interestingly, the criminal referral that launched the new South Florida case was signed by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Words fail to describe the lasagna-like layers of irony. In October 2019, Hillary Clinton oozed onto a podcast and said the Russians were “grooming” someone in the Democratic primary as a third-party spoiler candidate. She didn’t name Gabbard explicitly, but said: “She’s a Russian asset.” Gabbard fired back, calling Clinton “the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party.” Tulsi sued Hillary for $50 million in defamation, but later dropped the case.

When she referred this case for criminal prosecution, Tulsi didn’t merely make an accusation. She declassified and released the underlying documents. The criminal referral came with the receipts attached. It was a pre-packaged prosecution. The DOJ’s prosecutor responded by promptly requesting 12 more categories of documents from the DNI, which Gabbard’s office was positioned to hand over immediately.

So, first of all, Hillary started the whole ball rolling by buying the “RussiaGate Dossier” on Trump in 2015 from disgraced British ex-MI6 spook Christopher Steele. Next, the woman Clinton publicly smeared as a “Russian asset” —using the exact same Russia-smear playbook that Comey and Brennan’s ICA enabled— is now the woman who launched the criminal investigation into the people who built that playbook.

If this were a movie script, the studio would reject it for being too cute. The woman smeared as a Russian spy is now investigating the people who invented Russian spies.

It might be too cute, but the case will be a whole lot different this time in South Florida, and everybody knows it.

🔥 Let’s refresh the facts for our dear Portland readers. Back in December 2016, the Presidential Daily Brief — America’s most classified intelligence product— assessed that Russia’s cyber activities “did not impact” the 2016 election.

But only a month later, in January 2017, as Trump prepared to take office for his first tour of duty, Comey and then-CIA Director John Brennan rushed out a brand new Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), reversing the original assessment and this time concluding that Russia had massively interfered to help Trump win.

Same intelligence agencies. Same analysts. Same raw data. The only thing that changed between December and January was the man about to take the oath of office. And the agencies’ standards. A later internal review found the ICA process was “rushed,” riddled with “procedural anomalies,” and that the decision to include Hillary’s infamous Steele Dossier —which the CIA’s own people called an “internet rumor”— “ran counter to fundamental tradecraft principles.”

In other words, the intelligence community’s own review concluded that Comey and Brennan broke the rules to produce the ICA. That ICA would become the founding scripture of Russiagate. Everything else flowed from that poisoned tree— the secret subpoenas, two impeachments, and four years of breathless CNN panels.

Now, a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida is asking whether that original scripture was fake.

🔥 Unsurprisingly to anyone but him, former CIA Director Brennan is also in the new case’s crosshairs. His lawyers sent an unprecedented letter to Judge Cannon’s boss, the chief judge of the Southern District, which shrilly protested about “judge shopping” and vindictive political prosecution —ratcheting the irony up another level— and demanded that Judge Cannon be taken off the case.

The scale and scope of what Trump’s prosecutors are attempting is historically unparalleled. The closest comparable might be the Church Committee’s investigation of illegal CIA tactics back in the 1970s, but those were congressional investigations that produced legal reforms, not criminal investigations that produced grand juries.

This subpoena drop might be unrelated to the expanding whirlpool of Trump news —the Iran war, the SAVE America Act debate in the Senate, and the Cuban embargo— or it might be incredibly well-timed, enjoying the media’s distraction, and allowing the Grand Jury to do its work without 24x7 criticism.

Whatever the truth, the rubber is finally hitting the dossier for the RussiaGate conspirators. If the DOJ can’t make progress on these prosecutions in South Florida, then it simply can’t be done right now, not without more structural reforms first.

Lawyer up, James Comey. Get counsel, John Brennan. I hope the GiveSendGos for legal expenses are fruitful for you both. And that your counsels are lawfully appointed, jerks.

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That wasn’t this week’s only story about contaminated intelligence products. Yesterday, the Daily Signal ran a story unmentioned by any corporate media platform, and headlined, “Biden CIA Warned About ‘Traditional Motherhood’ and ‘Homemaking’ as White Extremist Tactics.”

In 2021, Biden’s CIA had no trouble whatsoever linking the “Okay” sign with violent white-nationalist extremism but still can’t say whether “pizza” is related to child trafficking in any way.

Late last month, Trump’s CIA Director John Ratcliffe “purged” 19 politically biased intelligence products, after the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board audited 300 analyses produced over the last decade and found enough political contamination to retract or revise 19 of them— about 6% of the total. The retracted reports included an October 6th, 2021, Intelligence Assessment titled, “Women Advancing White Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremist Radicalization and Recruitment.”

The Assessment’s summary stated that women are “emerging as key players” —key players!— in the white extremist movement, “taking on diverse roles to advance white REMVE goals — including the white REMVE view of” … wait for it … “traditional motherhood.”

Traditional motherhood! Biden’s CIA connected traditional motherhood to violent extremism. The report red-flagged organizations that “lauded motherhood and homemaking as women’s most important responsibility” and noted this resulted in “an increased number of female recruits.” Sinister recruits in sundresses.

Motherhood and homemaking. As threat indicators. I am not making this up.

What ‘violent extremism’ related to motherhood, you ask? I’m glad you asked. The Assessment darkly explained the terrifying threat of violence posed by “some white REMVE-sympathetic women who have produced blogs, videos, or other online content under the guise of cooking tutorials, which feature discussions about the importance of organic food alongside subtle narratives about racial purity and the defense of white European heritage.”

Cooking tutorials! Mommy bloggers making sourdough! The horror! Organic food! Clearly, this is violent extremism at its worst. I mean, just imagine those mothers violently beating that sourdough senseless.

They even came up with a sinister new acronym, REMVE. It stands for ‘Racial or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism.’ It’s right in the title: “Women Advancing White Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism.” The word violent is right there in title and the acronym.

But the actual violent conduct flagged in the report was: lauding motherhood, homemaking, making cooking videos, discussing organic food, producing online content about traditional family roles, and “subtle narratives” about Western Civilization.

None of that is violent! None of it is criminal or even close to criminal.

In other words, the CIA’s own Counterterrorism Mission Center couldn’t connect a single one of these nefarious female activities to any actual acts of violence or even credible threats of violence. The document admitted it was working from “minimal reporting” and “open-source” material— academic papers and news articles.

No intercepted communications. No surveillance products or informant reports. No nexus to any specific attack, plot, or operational cell. Just … recipes, shopping lists, and baby tips.

They took the word “violent” in REMVE, stripped it of all meaning, and used the classification to surveil attitudes. A woman who thinks homemaking is important and buys organic groceries isn’t committing violence. She’s not planning violence. She’s not facilitating violence. She’s making lunch, you morons.

By slapping the label “violent” on a report that only identified conduct of speech and beliefs, the CIA transformed thought crimes into a key that opened the door to domestic surveillance of stay-at-home moms and homeschoolers.

Keep in mind, this report was produced in October 2021— the same era when the FBI was investigating parents at school board meetings as potential domestic terrorists, when DHS was flagging “misinformation” about covid vaccines as a vector of radicalization, and when the DOJ was categorizing political protest as extremist activity.

This Assessment wasn’t an outlier or a lone bad report. It was part of a clear pattern in which the national security apparatus systematically redefined political dissent —up to traditional views of motherhood— as a security threat. What’s next, after motherhood? Violent domestic baseball? The radical Pledge of Allegiance? Apple pie?

At this point, I would not be shocked to find a classified CIA assessment titled “Fruit-Based Baked Goods as a Vector for Radicalized Ethnonationalist Recruitment.”

You probably think I verged into pure silliness. They’d never be that idiotic. But … do you remember how Biden’s FEMA workers avoided houses with American flags?

Yesterday, billionaire Illinois Governor JB Pritzker discussed Democrats’ “Project 2029.” (Gateway Pundit made the obvious point: “After Losing Their Minds for Months Over ‘Project 2025’ Democrats Are Now Crafting Their Own ‘Project 2029.’” But never mind.)

Among other things, Pritzker promised that, when Democrats retake Congress and the White House, they will start prosecuting Republicans any way they can. He wasn’t even sneaky about it. Here he is, saying the quiet part out loud:

CLIP: Pritzker’s Project 2029 plans to round up Republicans (0:41).

On the same day Comey was being subpoenaed for his role in manufacturing the ICA, and Democrats complained about political vendettas, a leading Democrat governor was publicly promising to do the exact same thing to Republicans once Democrats retake power. Pritzker wasn’t even pretending it’s about justice. He said, “whatever it is that we can do.”

If they’ll say this much in public, imagine what they are plotting behind the scenes.

Folks— this is why the modern Democrat party must —politically— be disassembled. They have lost the plot. They are unable to reform themselves. It’s a failed institution that will drag the rest of us down with them. If they could characterize motherhood as violent racial extremism, just imagine what they could do after four years of Trump 2.0.

Fortunately, the Trump revolution is working.

The institutional rot didn’t accumulate overnight and it won’t be cleaned out overnight. But the trajectory is unmistakable: the people who wrote these reports are retiring, being reassigned, or lawyering up. The people who should have stopped these reports are being asked, under oath, why they didn’t. And a billionaire governor from Illinois just accidentally proved to any remaining doubters that the revolution is necessary— by promising, on the record, to rebuild the whole persecution machine the moment Democrats get the keys back.

The South Florida Grand Jury is investigating whether one key intelligence assessment was contaminated. Last month, the CIA admitted that nineteen more of them were.

C&C is here for the fight. We will keep up the pressure. We will run key multipliers. We will help turn out the vote. We will help return motherhood, baseball, and apple pie to their proper places as real America— and not foils for progressive dreams of unlimited political power.

Who’s with me? (And if Biden’s CIA moles are reading this— the recipe for Michelle’s apple pie is classified. Get a warrant.)

Have a fantastic Friday! Hang in there— one more day of road-blogging, and then we’ll be back in the C&C HQ saddle, bringing you all the entertaining essential news and commentary you can handle.

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