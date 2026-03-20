☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
11m

✝️✝️✝️

Therefore be patient, brothers, until the coming of the Lord. Behold, the farmer waits for the precious fruit of the soil, being patient about it, until it receives the early and late rains. You too be patient; strengthen your hearts, for the coming of the Lord is at hand.

— James 5:7-8 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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Alan Davis's avatar
Alan Davis
8m

Hope everyone has a great Friday

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