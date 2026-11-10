☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
3h

I'm thankful that President Trump is again addressing the issue of insecure elections. Our Republic cannot survive if we have compromised and untrustworthy elections. Clearly, the legacy media propagandists prefer that THEIR candidates "win" at any cost, the cost being loss of honest government leading to tyranny.

This time I hope there were people and processes in place to track and expose the obvious manipulation. Isn't this an act of treason? Alyssa Slutkin is ecstatic.

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Debra's avatar
Debra
3h

Keep all the tidbits coming. You are a great source for news!

Thank you for always leaving us with a positive thought and a ray of hope.

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