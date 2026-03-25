☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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JW's avatar
JW
6h

Cornhole murderer? Where are the fingerprints? I don't think the prosecutor has a leg to stand on in this case. 🙊

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AAron's avatar
AAron
6h

A few weeks ago, over 300 million lottery tickets were sold in four days. Within hours of the drawing, lottery officials knew how many winning tickets were sold and where the winning tickets were sold... down to the specific store locations. If only our voting system could function the same way.

The United States Election system is broken on purpose thanks to the crazy leftists.

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