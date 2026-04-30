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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
2hEdited

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries (AKA dollar store Obama) yesterday, doing his best to sound like a thug, threatened Florida governor Ron Desantis for redistricting Florida, allowing the GOP to gain up to 4 House seats. Democrats have gerrymandered the democrat states so much for so long there’s no more meat left on the bone to keep them afloat politically. With yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling the republicans are just getting going finally. Hakeem needs to know you live by the sword you die by the sword. You live by gerrymandering you die by gerrymandering. Love it!!

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
2h

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“Do not give what is holy to dogs, and do not throw your pearls before swine, or they will trample them under their feet, and turn and tear you to pieces.” — Jesus, Matthew 7:6

But a natural person does not accept the things of the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him; and he cannot understand them, because they are spiritually discerned. — 1 Corinthians 2:14

(NAS95)

✝️✝️✝️

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