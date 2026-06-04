☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Skenny's avatar
Skenny
1h

Looks like Mamdani's "free public transportation" is the same option widely available in much of the US....... walking.

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Kitkat's avatar
Kitkat
1h

Californian here. The amount of voter fraud is beyond comprehension. Mass mail-in ballots. No voter ID (It's actually illegal to ask for ID!). Mysterious ballot dumps, and zero for one particular candidate? Nothing to see here! Dems aren't even trying to hide it. They just pass a "stop Nick Shirley" law instead. Nothing to see here.

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