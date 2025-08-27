☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

Franklin O'Kanu
Regarding the infant deaths, the sad reality is the “modern medicine” is killing our babies. The deaths started rising when the vaccinations started coming: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-sids-became-the-perfect-cover

For 4 despotic years we were subject to the most repugnant healthcare coalition ever installed to the upper echelons of American government…. a cabinet laden with cognitively impaired drainholes positively awash in reckless academic tutelage sharing the podium with a most nauseating assortment of liberated ornate sissies and sniveling milk sops. Everyday was an adventure with these cringe worthy halfwits on patrol.

Former HHS Director, predatory capitalist and certified zipperhead Xavier Becerra was - and still is - a militant covid vaccine mandate supporter. (If you think Gruesome Newsom is bad, buckle your seatbelts California ... .Gubernatorial candidate Becerra has a Brave New World in store for you. “Single file, cretins!”). Saucy Assistant Health Secretary - and butt of all jokes - Rachel Levine, who upon first doubletake has the appearance of someone who would be best suited giving medical advice to my worst enemy, introduced us to “impulse butcher therapy” for confused kids. Sound counseling, indeed. ……….Should I go on?

Anyone who doesn’t see RFK and Co. as a significant upgrade (flawed as they may be) to the previous administration's demented line up of muppets and their Magic 8 Ball approach to a healthy body, mind and soul is being unrealistic, plagued by anger or simply not paying attention….or perhaps deeply vested in the goat rodeo industry, in which case they are as passionate as they are irrational.

