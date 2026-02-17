☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susanna Bythesea's avatar
Susanna Bythesea
9h

The reason AI can so easily take our doctors and dentists jobs is because they already weren’t human centered anymore, anyhow. Most medical professionals have Big Pharma and Big Insurance as their customers, not their patients.

In that sense, AI would be an improvement (and I don’t like AI).

But the doctors in it for the love of healing - they will likely always have patients. They may not grow rich off their practice anymore (ready to trade some chickens or eggs for services again?) but they’ll always be in demand because they see the whole patient personally.

Reply
Share
244 replies
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
9h

✝️✝️✝️

A voice is calling,

“Prepare the way for Yahweh in the wilderness;

Make smooth in the desert a highway for our God.

Let every valley be lifted up,

And every mountain and hill be made low;

And let the rough ground become a plain,

And the rugged terrain a broad valley;

Then the glory of Yahweh will be revealed,

And all flesh will see it together;

For the mouth of Yahweh has spoken.”

— Isaiah 40:3-5 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Reply
Share
37 replies
700 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture