☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
shayne's avatar
shayne
4hEdited

Stem cell treatments.... wonderful. But, with so many young people now having taken the C19 shot, will there be a rock solid procedure to ensure stem cells used are from unvaccinated mothers... Blood transfusions are a toss of the dice right now....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
129 replies
Janice P - Words Beyond Me's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me
4hEdited

✝️✝️✝️

But the natural [unbelieving] man does not accept the things [the teachings and revelations] of the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness [absurd and illogical] to him; and he is incapable of understanding them, because they are spiritually discerned and appreciated, [and he is unqualified to judge spiritual matters]. But the spiritual man [the spiritually mature Christian] judges all things [questions, examines and applies what the Holy Spirit reveals], yet is himself judged by no one [the unbeliever cannot judge and understand the believer’s spiritual nature]. For WHO HAS KNOWN THE MIND and PURPOSES OF THE LORD, SO AS TO INSTRUCT HIM? But we have the mind of Christ [to be guided by His thoughts and purposes].

— 1 Corinthians 2:14-16 AMP

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
537 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture