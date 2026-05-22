☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1h

Jeff, thanks for this in depth review of all that is actually happening, it is very encouraging.

Reckoning, purging and house-cleaning equals justice. Prayers are being answered every day.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
1h

Happy Memorial Day Weekend, to those brave men and women who served and are serving our country. RIP Dad WW2 Navy Vet on the Ticonderoga. 🙏❤️‍🩹🙏

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