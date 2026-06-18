☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Frenchy's avatar
Frenchy
3h

Does anybody, and I mean ANYBODY, give a rats ass what Pence thinks at this point?!? He’s not a has been, he’s a wished he was that’s never been.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
3h

✝️✝️✝️

You drew near when I called on You;

You said, “Do not fear!”

O Lord, You have pleaded my soul’s cause;

You have redeemed my life.

— Lamentations 3:57-58 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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