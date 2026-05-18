☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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RunningLogic's avatar
RunningLogic
13h

—“Maybe yesterday’s rededication finally expelled the clinging stench of Biden’s grotesque Trans Day of Visibility. That’s how I’m looking at it, anyway. Who’s with me?”

🙋‍♀️

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
13h

✝️✝️✝️

“Behold, I am Yahweh, the God of all flesh; is anything too difficult for Me?”

— Jeremiah 32:27

✝️✝️✝️

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