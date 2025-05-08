☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juju's avatar
Juju
8h

I want to give everyone a heads up to something we all need to be more aware of now. Yesterday evening a bad actor created a Substack profile to impersonate me and it was very convincing. I believed they were going to try to cause me trouble on the Substacks that I read by posting comments that would hurt my reputation and interactions with all of you.

They added a “u” to the end of my “JustJuju” (JustJujuu) and stole my profile picture. They copied my profile description/about me blurb almost exact except they changed the word “God” in my profile to “Jenna McCarthy”. (This all went down initially in the comments of Jenna’s Side when we were dealing with a troll.)

They liked all my notes so that they appeared under “likes” and at first glance it made the account look legitimately like it’s mine because I DID write those notes. But at closer look you’d see they were not under “posts” or “notes” where they should be, but instead were under “likes.”

You won’t be able to tell that it’s not me posting because the accounts look absolutely identical in the comments section, and almost identical in the profile. You have to tap on the profile and check the account name after the @ sign. Mine is @justjuju. Any variation of u’s or j’s or even t’s would indicate a fraudulent account.

But how many of us during the busyness of our day double check each other’s profiles while reading comments to ensure we are really who we say we are? Yeah, as if we need THAT slowing us down. 🤣

Several Substacks that I read have become very popular and well-known, and that is drawing to them people with ill intentions that seek to undermine our solidarity or sow ugliness within the respective communities. Impersonating the more vocal among us to ruin reputations looks to be a potential tool now.

Speak up if this ever this happens to you so that we can all be vigilant about your posts for a while and report the impersonators when we see them. We may not be able to do that all the time with everybody’s account, but surely we can help when someone speaks up, as many of you did for me last night. ❤️

As of late last night it appeared the account impersonating me was deleted. But for now any comment that you think is by me but seems “off” double check the profile and check the spelling to be sure (JustJuju). Please report any impersonation you see. (Three dots in the upper right of anyone’s profile has a report option.)

The biggest problem we face is anyone can create an imposter account for any of us and so long as they “block” us first we will never see any of their comments and never know they are posting in our name, so we won’t be able to protect or defend ourselves, but everyone else will still see them. That’s a problem in my book. In an ideal world (and well written computer code,) their posts should ONLY disappear if WE block them, not the other way around. So for now we have to reach out to each other and ask folks to keep their eyes open and double check profiles of our posts when we think someone is impersonating us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
54 replies
Janice P - Words Beyond Me's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me
8h

But examine everything carefully; hold fast to that which is good; abstain from every form of evil. Now may the God of peace Himself sanctify you entirely; and may your spirit and soul and body be preserved complete, without blame at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. Faithful is He who calls you, and He also will bring it to pass.

— 1 Thessalonians 5:21-24 NAS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
699 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture