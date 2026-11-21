Good morning, C&C, it’s Saturday! Your weekend edition roundup includes: Mamdani’s three-act police-reform comedy, in which he disbands the unit that arrested him, beats the press at soccer, and “closes” Rikers in 2032; Georgia’s new ag commissioner has a $600 beehive and three bankruptcies; gas posts its biggest drop since 2008 right after the midterms; and everything else falls with it while the Fed reaches for the rate-hike lever.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

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Possibly the most encouraging thing about the blight of progressivism is how fake and performative it all is. This week delivered a trio of police-reform stories from New York City’s new DSA mayor that, once you get the setup, are the closest thing to a “communist goes into a bar” story we’ll ever find in real life. Plus, the Ugandan mayor shaved, provoking unfortunate comparisons to Saddam Hussein, Jr.:

The Big Apple’s law-enforcement revolution began with a wonderfully revealing story from Crain’s New York, which reported, “Mamdani was arrested twice by the NYPD unit he’s now disbanding.”

Now, public safety is a delicate municipal science. It requires constant vigilance against violent crime, Central Park carriage horses, and whichever NYPD unit happened to place you in plastic zip ties before you took office. By that standard, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani just completed the most productive crime-fighting week in modern Gotham history.

The campaign to make New York safer began Monday morning, when Mayor Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced their progressive plan to abolish the NYPD’s 500-officer Strategic Response Group— a specialized tactical unit previously responsible for counterterrorism, riot control, and, as Crain’s New York Business pointed out forty-eight hours after the press conference, arresting Zohran Mamdani.

This is definitely not payback by weaponized bureaucracy. How dare you.

To fully appreciate the historical arc here, we must recall who unleashed this jackbooted tactical menace on New York in the first place: not Rudy Giuliani, not Boss Tweed, and not Donald Trump, but progressive wunderkind Bill de Blasio, who created the SRG in 2015 as a sleek, modern policing reform. In big blue cities, every progressive triumph has a shelf life of roughly ten years before the next progressive administration has to heroically dismantle it as a human-rights atrocity.

Under Monday’s reorganization—which thoughtfully included a rider ending criminal enforcement against bicyclists for low-level traffic offenses, just days after Mamdani banned the scourge of Central Park horse carriage rides— the city is restricting the use of tear gas, pepper spray, and “kettling” at protests. (Kettling is boxing in protesters on bridges or one-way streets and keeping them standing around for hours till they cool off.)

Instead, demonstrations will be managed by an upgraded NYPD dialogue team alongside a brand-new “civilian-led dialogue division.”

Retired detectives immediately complained to local media that shuffling officers around without adding headcount opens a “Pandora’s box” for looting and property damage, which only proves how hopelessly cops misunderstand the criminal mind.

Anyone who has watched three hundred masked Antifa activists set trash fires in Midtown knows the violence only escalates because nobody from the city showed up on a bicycle in a reflective vest to ‘engage in constructive dialogue.’

🔥 Then came Wednesday’s timely exposé from Crain’s. Combing through news archives from 2021 through 2024, reporters noticed that then-Assemblymember Mamdani (with beard) had been zip-tied and led away by SRG officers at two separate demonstrations— once at a 2021 Brooklyn eviction protest, and again outside a June 2024 Rent Guidelines Board meeting at Hunter College while clutching a banner demanding a “Rent Rollback.”

Four months after the second collar, Mamdani launched his campaign for mayor and vowed to abolish the squad. It’s funny how things start out sometimes.

Refusing to indulge in cheap cynicism, Crain’s set a new Pulitzer gold standard for journalistic agnosticism: “It’s unclear whether Mamdani’s own experiences with the SRG played any role in his opposition to the unit or his eventual decision to disband it.”

Totally unclear! Happens all the time. Every year, thousands of citizens get zip-tied twice on local television by a specific police unit, get elected mayor of an eight-million-person metropolis, and then vaporize that exact unit purely out of a passion for clean organizational charts.

When Crain’s asked City Hall whether Mamdani was ever charged —or how he felt about his arresting officers— his press office let the deadline pass in dignified silence.

🔥 This seems like pretty explosive news. So why didn’t the rest of New York’s legendary press corps follow up? Because they had a Thursday-night kickoff appointment with the administration. Yesterday, CBS reported, “NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he tore his Achilles tendon playing soccer.” They buried the real lede.

When Mamdani hobbled up to a City Hall stool on Friday morning on crutches and wearing a surgical boot, he explained that the Mayor’s Office had played a friendly indoor soccer match the night before against the City Hall press corps. Mamdani’s team routed the journalists 10 to 5, and Hizzoner scored an early goal before snapping his right Achilles tendon chasing a pass.

“I did not stretch,” he confessed. “I forgot that I was 35.” Surgery is set for next Friday. Always stretch.

The UK Guardian’s sports desk ran a tongue-in-cheek tribute headlined “Fresh injury blow for Arsenal as Zohran Mamdani is sidelined with achilles tear”, which avoided explaining why New York’s fearless Fourth Estate is spending Thursday nights getting blown out 10–5 in rec-league cardio sessions by the politicians they’re supposed to investigate.

Say what you want about Tammany Hall, but at least the reporters back then demanded envelopes of cash before rolling over; today’s press corps gives it up for disposable shin guards and grape juice pouches.

🔥 Which rounded up the week to Friday’s main event: making New York’s jails safe. The Associated Press dramatically reported, “Mamdani sets plan to close NYC’s notorious Rikers Island jail.”

Perched on his one good leg, mustachioed but beardless, leaning beside New York’s first-ever “Close Rikers Czar,” Dana Kaplan, and its first formerly incarcerated Correction Commissioner, Mamdani unveiled his landmark strategic blueprint to shut down the notorious 6,000-inmate Rikers Island jail complex “once and for all.” (The delicious irony of a DSA-linked administration minting new Czars like they are commemorative kopeks was lost on reporters.)

Ha. In progressive word games, “once and for all” actually means five years after the current statutory deadline. Under a different progressive law Bill de Blasio signed back in 2017, Rikers was already legally required to close by August 2027— nine months from today. This historical fact appeared in few of the breathless media stories.

They weren’t going to make it. This will shock you, but though the Big Apple’s annual budget is tied with the entire State of Florida’s, they didn’t build a replacement facility.

Mamdani’s Close Rikers Strategic Plan heroically rescued de Blasio’s mandate by shoving actual closure back to December 31, 2032, a date conveniently three years after his term ends and safely past the next mayoral election. City Council Speaker Julie Menin hailed the five-year delay as “finally getting back on track,” confirming that, in municipal governance, no deadline is ever missed so long as you thrust the finish line into the next decade.

There’s been a lot of chatter about the details of the “plan” the mayor’s team submitted for how Rikers could be closed. These include very flattering assumptions about crime rates and generous nods to DSA goals like increasing supervised release. But who cares? A lot can and will happen between now and 2032.

See how it works? Corporate media headlines trumpeted “Mamdani Closes Prison,” whereas the actual truth was “Mamdani Punts on Prison Closure.” If lying were a spectator sport, then the press might finally beat City Hall.

🔥 Even better was the real-estate math. Progressives may not be much good at meeting deadlines or telling the truth, but when it comes to spending taxpayer money, step aside. They score every time.

In 2019, de Blasio’s plan was to replace Rikers with four smaller “borough-based” skyscraper jails— which Rikers-closure Czar Kaplan yesterday assured will now feature abundant natural light, climate control, and “more break rooms.” I did not make that up.

The progressive Vera Institute gushed, “Closing Rikers is about closing a shameful, generations-long chapter in the city’s history and starting a new one grounded in human dignity.” Dignified break rooms for rapists.

In 2019, de Blasio’s Close Rikers project was estimated at $8.7 billion. That guess has now doubled to $16 billion, for 2,600 fewer beds (4,100 versus 6,700). This comes to $3.9 million per jail cell— roughly the going rate for a three-bedroom walkup off Central Park. Crews haven’t even started digging yet.

There is just one minor arithmetic snag: climate control and break rooms or no, Mamdani came up 2,600 cells short. Don’t worry! The solution is that 340 detainees with severe psychiatric conditions will be moved into “Outposted Therapeutic Housing” wards inside public safety-net hospitals in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. This tracks the smashing success of Bellevue’s 104-bed unit, which cost $241 million (or $2.3 million per bed) … and sat empty through all of last year because nobody wanted to staff it.

The remaining 2,200-plus detainees simply vanished from the spreadsheet —POOF— conveniently erased by “pretrial diversion,” “supportive housing,” and a relaunched online bail-payment portal. This produced what Mayor Mamdani’s mustache proudly called “a city where we ask ourselves what a person needs, not just what they’re accused of.”

But … what does the victim need? Oh, never mind.

🔥 Those familiar with New York history already spotted the gag line. Rikers Island itself opened in 1932 —built atop 300 acres of decomposing Manhattan garbage dumps and an inmate-run pig farm— as a humane progressive reform. It, in turn, shut down the scandal-ridden penitentiary/asylum on Blackwell’s Island, which reformers first rhetorically sanitized as “Welfare Island” before developers turned it into luxury condos on Roosevelt Island.

“Roosevelt Island” was itself a progressive renaming project, an homage to the New Deal and the disabled, since the former president was wheelchair-bound. Thus, the game continues, same as it ever was. Now Mamdani’s report says the city is considering turning Rikers over to solar panel farms and climate-resilience projects when the jail complex closes. Wheeee!

Give it ten years. By 2036, Central Park’s unemployed carriage horses will be grazing under the Rikers solar arrays, ER patients at Woodhull Hospital will be sharing waiting rooms with violent armed-robbery suspects having their ‘personal needs assessed,’ and New York’s next socialist mayor will be demanding $400 billion to tear down Mamdani’s inhumane $3.9-million-a-cell climate-controlled jails.

Or— they will still be using Rikers Island, with a new extended deadline of 2042. But they’ll probably rename it Paradise Island.

Editor’s Note: Saddam Hussein was unavailable for comment at the time of press. Since he’s, you know. (Unalived.) The beardless dictator is reportedly recovering from a tendon torn while playing soccer in Hades.

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It’s time for another elections update. Yesterday, the New York Times reported, “F.B.I. Is Still Looking for Evidence That Georgia’s 2020 Election Was Rigged.”

Yesterday, FBI agents interviewed Richard Barron, the faceless bureaucrat who oversaw vote-counting in Fulton County during the 2020 election. They brought the big guns. “In attendance were two F.B.I. agents and two federal prosecutors,” the Times reported, “including Dan Bishop, a former congressman from North Carolina and Trump loyalist who was appointed in April as the Justice Department’s top election fraud prosecutor.”

Tantalizing! But that was about it. There weren’t any other new details. The DOJ isn’t talking. So the story happily reminded readers about Tulsi Gabbard’s Fulton County raid earlier this year, and lovingly reminisced with its best-hits catalog of quotes from Democrats about “no evidence of fraud.”

The Times’s frame was Trump can’t let go of the 2020 election. Our frame is better. They aren’t quitting.

🔥 Next up is another entry in our running series of bizarre election results that make you go hmmmm: Georgia’s new Agriculture Commissioner. Earlier this week, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, “Petition urges lawmakers to vet new Democratic agriculture commissioner.” It was, in the AJC’s words, “one of the biggest surprises of Georgia’s election.” Just wait.

Let’s start with the guy who lost. Incumbent Republican Tyler Harper is a seventh-generation farmer from Ocilla. He’s been working family land that’s been in the Harpers’ hands for more than 125 years: row crops, beef cattle, and timber. He also has tons of political experience. He served ten years in the Georgia Senate, where he chaired the Natural Resources and Environment Committee, then won the Agriculture Commissioner job in 2022. By most accounts he ran the department well. On November 3rd, he got more votes than any other Republican on Georgia’s ballot.

He lost anyway. It wasn’t even close. Democrat Katherine Juhan-Arnold of Snellville won 54% to 46%.

It was Katherine’s first campaign for anything. Her day job is “Systems & Infrastructure Specialist in Construction Management.” She founded a nonprofit called Baby Katie’s Pharm & Kitchen. Her farming résumé, per a 2020 AJC story, is three years when she worked two of fourteen acres in Deepstep.

Then, like our other stories, there was an insane money differential. By her reports, Katherine raised only $10,373 for the whole statewide race— and then only spent $6,538. Harper raised more than $1.4 million. Harper outspent her 135-to-one. In other words, Katherine ‘campaigned’ in the same sense that buying a wandering iris at Publix is farming.

So what did Georgians hire this miracle politician to run?

The Agriculture Department has about 570 employees, 22 divisions, and a budget of $82 million. It issues more than 70 kinds of licenses and oversees roughly 88,000 licensed businesses. It inspects grocery stores, convenience stores, food warehouses, bottling plants, food processors, and meat plants. It checks gasoline quality and calibrates the pumps. It polices pesticides, seed, fertilizer, feed, pet dealers, animal health, and Vidalia onions. It even has its own law enforcement division. And it regulates apiaries.

That last one has special significance. Corporate media couldn’t be bothered, but last weekend, talk show host Erick Erickson combed through about two hundred pages of public court records and found what Katherine’s ‘farm’ looked like. In a 2023 bankruptcy filing signed under penalty of perjury, Juhan-Arnold listed her farm property as bees valued at $600, and a garden of tomatoes, peppers, roses, lavender, and cut flowers, plus some hand tools and shelving. Total ‘farm’ value: $1,453.

Ironically, Georgia’s new ag commissioner is also the state’s chief beehive inspector. She can start at home.

Katherine is also what bankruptcy lawyers and court staff call a “frequent flyer.” She’s racked up three bankruptcies. She filed a Chapter 7 in 2011, then a Chapter 13 and a Chapter 12 three months apart in 2023. None ended in a discharge.

She’s also a squatter. Erickson found four eviction cases. He noted that each 2023 bankruptcy landed just as a landlord was trying to remove her, and a federal judge wrote that she “has not made a single plan payment.”

Chapter 12 is a special type of bankruptcy Congress created for family farmers. To get in, she swore she was “self-employed as a family farmer.” Her petition described her debts as “primarily consumer debts,” listed no farmland, and named no farm lender. On the form’s question of whether she owned any farm-related property, she checked both “Yes” and “No.” That covered all the fields, which I suppose could be called a farming strategy.

The department Katherine will now run is in charge of fining businesses that miss filing deadlines. Her own ‘nonprofit’ lost its IRS tax exemption for not filing. Georgia dissolved it twice. She never filed the personal financial disclosure state law requires. And two of her three campaign finance reports showed up November 15th, twelve days after the election.

Erickson believes in the “blue wave” theory, which holds that furious voters were hacked off about gas prices and the “Iran war” and voted straight down-ballot, and guesses that nobody ever bothered to vet a ludicrous candidate who nobody expected to win.

Maybe. But as we have seen over and over again, the same pattern has been constantly repeating itself. Remember Texas House District 93, where in a Trump +19 district, a Democrat who had quit her campaign, raised under $8,000, and had $194 left still won? Well, now we can add Georgia, where a first-time candidate with $10,000, a beehive, four evictions, and three bankruptcies beat a ten-year legislator and seventh-generation farmer with $1.4 million and the best Republican performance on the entire ballot.

I’m not saying it was rigged. I’m saying that when a candidate with no money, no experience, no campaign, and no farm beats an actual farmer and seasoned campaigner for ag commissioner, somebody ought to check the hive for ballots. Which is Katherine’s job now.

We can only hope that the FBI being on the ground there means something.

Georgians, you have four years to get to know your new ag commissioner. And that’s long enough for her to file bankruptcy again twice. Enjoy your frequent flyer.

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Here’s another funny thing. More records. Before the midterms, Americans were paying the highest gas prices ever recorded on a congressional Election Day: $4.15 a gallon, AAA said. (The old record was $3.80 in 2022.) Then the polls closed, Democrats swept Congress, and then gas prices immediately fell off a cliff. People noticed. Cue the fact-checkers, which sprang into action. Yesterday afternoon, the professional referees at FactCheck.org rushed into print with an urgent sedative headlined, “Trump’s Misguided Claim That ‘They’ Waited to Lower Gas Prices Until After the Midterms.”

Trump was right. More than right— he underestimated. It’s the steepest three-week decline on record. Gas fell 50.5 cents from October 29 to November 19th, the largest three-week drop on record outside the 2008 financial crisis. As of Thursday, prices had fallen 26 days in a row. Yesterday, all the gas stations we passed clustered around $3.20 a gallon.

The AAA is cheerfully telling 73 million Thanksgiving drivers that the average could drop another 15 cents by next Thursday. I guess folks aren’t worried about the Iran War anymore! It was like magic.

The last time gas fell this fast, it was 2008, Lehman Brothers was gone, and the Fed was slashing interest rates as fast as it could. Keep that in mind.

FactCheck’s ‘experts’ scoffed at the President’s post and called it seasonal coincidence. Cooler autumn weather, they said. Winter-blend gasoline, they insisted. And, “a couple of dozen different levers.” Curiously, every single one of those levers stayed rusted above the four-dollar mark just long enough for Democrats to ride voter anger over fuel and grocery bills to control of the U.S. House and grab a 56–44 U.S. Senate majority before the law of gravity miraculously resumed on November 4th.

And … when Trump said “they” waited until after the “election” (his scare quotes), who did he mean by they? FactCheck.org asked the White House but got no answer. So let’s just say we can all agree it’s very convenient timing.

🔥 But gas isn’t the story. Gas is only the tip of the story. Since the election, nearly everything has been falling, all at once. By yesterday’s closing bell, the financial press looked like a liquidation banner draped across a bankrupt mattress store: everything must go.

On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite erased every penny of its 2026 gains, closing down almost 11% for the year and just had its worst week since the pandemic crash. Meanwhile, the Dow and S&P 500 sank into what analysts euphemistically called correction territory— which is what they call it when they want to avoid using the word “doom.”

Meanwhile, Nvidia, the company that ate the stock market, the load-bearing pillar that Western Civilization rests on, has plunged from $206.69 to $125.53, down 39% so far this month, vaporizing more than a trillion dollars in market value after CEO Jensen Huang’s scandal-plagued exit.

As you recall, Anthropic, the Claude maker, went public Thursday in the biggest IPO in Milky Way Galaxy history. It opened at $111.50 but promptly closed yesterday at $88.91, about 20% below its opening price, in about 30 hours.

According to every economics textbook printed since the Eisenhower administration, when tech stocks implode and kinetic missiles are flying around Middle Eastern oil terminals, panicked money is supposed to stampede into “safe havens.” Not this time. Gold dropped from about $3,924 an ounce to $3,538, down roughly 10%. Silver has fallen from $49.45 to $41.12, down roughly 17%. Copper hit a six-month low. CNBC:

Real economists have a name for when everything falls at once. And that name scares them more than inflation. It’s called deflation. Nitpickers say grocery and rent prices are still climbing, but those are always the last figures to move. The markets are already pricing deflation in. Money is getting scarce, and investors are dumping gold to cover their stock losses. Bloomberg calls it a “liquidity vacuum,” which is a very fancy term it hopes most people will not understand.

For reasons known only to themselves, corporate and financial media are studiously avoiding using words like “deflation,” “crash,” “panic,” or even “something you might want to pay attention to.” The noisy doomcrying that has been their hallmark since Trump returned to office was mysteriously absent.

We are left to seek suggestions on X.

🔥 On social media, macro traders watching every asset class puke simultaneously aren’t debating “winter-blend gasoline.” Career inflationist Peter Schiff spent yesterday posting that gold’s drop is a flashing deflation signal. He warned that, when investors dump gold to raise dollars, stocks and real estate come next, potentially eclipsing 2008.

Contrast that with CNBC’s mostly mild list of generic causes for the AI selloff, which included “Democratic wins in the 2026 midterms.” One money manager told CNBC investors fear “the Democratic wave” will slow the AI buildout. That’s fair, but hardly an explanation for this, unless the Democrats have caused the next recession just by existing. (I won’t rule it out.)

At yesterday’s news conference, the President cheerfully tossed the entire orthodox central-banking playbook into the White House shredding machine. “Whenever we announce good numbers, they raise the interest rates,” Trump told reporters, referring to strong third-quarter productivity. “They do that for a reason. It should be the opposite.”

In commercial lending, he correctly argued, a stronger borrower with strong cash flow gets a lower interest rate, not a penalty rate— because the credit is safer and growth lets you retire principal faster. “When we have these great numbers, you shouldn’t keep raising the rates. You should lower rates because we’re a better credit,” he said. “We would have a GDP of 15 or 20 percent, not 4 percent. We’d pay off the debt very rapidly. That’s the way it should work. But we do it in reverse.”

That’s one good reason to lower rates. Now consult even the dustiest, most orthodox economics textbook on Earth— from Irving Fisher in 1933 to Ben Bernanke’s Princeton lectures on the Great Depression. What is a central bank supposed to do facing broad asset and commodity deflation?

Cut interest rates immediately.

Because when prices and collateral values fall while the central bank holds nominal rates near 4 percent, the real cost of money skyrockets, turning every loan into a brutal vise that triggers a debt-deflation spiral.

So what is the Fed doing in its $2.5 billion headquarters? The exact opposite, just like Trump said. On Thursday, even as the markets cracked like clamshells, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee refused to rule out an oversized December rate hike, warning that AI business investment is an overheating “pig through the python.”

By this morning, following Goolsbee’s python crack, JPMorgan was pricing in three more Fed rate hikes starting December 9th.

Which makes President Trump’s remarks yesterday look less like populist poppycock and more like he is the only sane adult in Washington.

Leave it to the banksters: they spent 2021 calling 9% inflation “transitory,” and now —with crude down 20 percent, gold and silver broken, crypto gutted, and a trillion dollars smoking in a Nasdaq crater— they’re getting ready to hike interest rates into a deflationary margin call to save us from a pig in a python.

At least FactCheck.org says there’s nothing to worry about at the gas pump.

I don’t know who “they” are. But a lot of things might have been held back till just after the midterms. “They” could even be “us.” All we know for sure is we’re on a brand new roller coaster.

Have a wonderful weekend! Your next serving of Coffee & Covid will be promptly delivered on Monday morning, along with a place setting of essential news and caffeinated commentary.

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