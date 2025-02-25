Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! Your roundup today includes: DOGE theory begins spreading to the states, starting with Florida; op-ed lets slip the Democrats’ plan to undermine Trump; dramatic Daily Mail article headlines key new Yale study and opens the permission window for more vaccine injury discussion; Star Wars villain turns in her pink slip; and astonishing NSA leaks tear the stuffing out of the intelligence community’s arrogant bubble of national security nobility.

First, it was just a joke. Now everybody wants to DOGE. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who steadily guided the nation for years during the pandemic while leadership in DC most resembled a rabid chipmunk, is not exactly easing gently into his lame-duck term. With less than two years to go, he’s swinging for the political fences. The Tallahassee Democrat ran the story under the headline, “Gov. DeSantis establishes Florida version of DOGE, will cut positions, audit universities.” (Some sources are calling it FLOGE, which in my view is too close to floogie. “Florida DOGE” will be fine, thank you.)

CLIP: DeSantis announces one-year state DOGE task force (1:40).

The Governor’s one-year task force will apply DOGE therapy to over 70 state “boards” now targeted for fiscal destruction. DeSantis also mentioned 170,000+ state regulations that were either outdated or plain harmful. He announced plans to cut 900 positions — a potential 9 million dollar annual savings (Portland readers: that’s 90 million every ten years).

The Task Force will DOGE state universities and colleges, by diving deeply into “university operations and spending.” Far beyond finances, DeSantis said the task force would examine college course catalogs and staffing to “ensure that Florida students receive an education that will best equip them to gain meaningful employment after graduation.”

In other words, say ‘adiós’ to majors in marxist theory of transgendered indigenous swamp ecology. (I.e., reptiles.)

Perhaps best of all, DeSantis said his new DOGE task force will investigate local government spending, publishing city and county public spending records “in a digestible way for the taxpayers.” An AI-powered, searchable database of local spending would inject rocket fuel into the engine of citizen-led clean government, which in blue holdout areas like mine are frankly disgusting, clogged with nontransparent grease and loony social spending gunk.

🔥 Second, at the same press event, DeSantis teased another crowd favorite idea, which was reported in the Florida Phoenix headlined, “At DOGE presser, DeSantis again floats concept of ending property taxes in Florida.” It was just as the headline described; DeSantis has been arguing lately that local property taxes should be abolished, for all the usual reasons. Florida Democrats are outraged, since Florida’s blue cities are terrifically overfunded, providing local progressives with miniature but generous USAID-style slush funds.

Yesterday, Lee County Republican Senator Jonathan Martin filed a bill that would require the State’s office of economic research to study how the property tax change could work, which would require amending the Florida Constitution. So far, the bill has no co-sponsors, and was given a high bill number— for now, it looks unlikely to go anywhere. But the conversation has started.

In an op-ed written for the Washington Examiner, Byron York revealed the Democrats’ plan to take down Trump. The editorial’s headline read, “Undermining Trump in Ukraine.” It could have just said, “Undermining Trump.”

In his piece, Byron heavily quoted Michael McFaul, Obama’s diplomat to Russia and an influential member of the National Security Council, a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat neocon. There was much more, but the most interesting part was McFaul’s honest admission of the Democrats’ current plan: to criticize and badmouth Trump till his approval rating falls five points, then start picking off moderate Republicans.

Trump’s approval rating stands at 49.3%. Here are the key paragraphs:

McFaul gave the game away. He couched his comments in terms of Ukraine, but character assassination is the Democrats’ plan to stop the entire Trump agenda. They aren’t coming up with any ideas or policies or plans of their own. They are depending on wishy-washy Republicans in Congress and on flipping the House in the 2026 midterms.

I think Trump already knows this, and has some surprises planned for them.

Tick, tock. Late last week, the UK Daily Mail ran a remarkable headline offering a grim sort of hope for vaccine-injured folks. At least recognition.

Reading that dramatic headline —extreme body changes!— must make you feel like, now they tell us. As I’ve said before, when the covid jab house of cards finally falls —and it will— it will also crash the public’s last remaining trust in “science,” Big Pharma, and government. The fury will scour the institutions like a turbo Class 5 hurricane. It will be catastrophic, and they know it, which is why corporate media has been so reluctant to commit to this particular health story.

💉 Last May, we witnessed an early limited hangout in the New York Times. Over May 3rd and 4th (and only those two dates), the Times ran three separate stories about jab injuries. The first, from May 3rd, which I call the ‘takeaways’ article:

The second, also published May 3rd, the “side effects” article:

And the third, published May 4th— the long-form, magazine-style roundup of vaccine injuries among health care professionals and experts, including the Editor in Chief of the Journal Vaccine (who suffers horrible tinnitus):

Since then, other strong, unrebutted, peer-reviewed studies have found: persistent spike protein, long after the mRNA should have cleared; contamination in the jabs by e. coli plasmid DNA; and ‘frame-shifting’ mistranslational effects in the mRNA process.

💉 What revived the interest in vaccine injuries this week was the latest study to come down the pike, which last week published as a preprint on MedRxIV, bearing the title “Immunological and Antigenic Signatures Associated with Chronic Illnesses after COVID-19 Vaccination.

At first glance, you’d think the study would have been quickly dismissed by the usual suspects. It is “only” a preprint. It wasn’t in a major journal. The study group was small, with only 64 patients. And it wasn’t peer-reviewed. Cue the usual suspect experts, bowties and all, sneering away the inconvenient findings.

But. On the other hand, there were 28 authors. Safety in numbers. The primary researchers hailed from Yale’s School of Immunology. And the lead researcher, Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, was a super pro-jab scientist from the pandemic period. She once signed a public letter advocating for shot mandates.

In 2022, Dr. Iwasaki’s Yale study group formed a “long covid” research team, which followed 3,000 long-haul sufferers over the long-term. The project was acronymized ‘LISTEN.’ But fairly quickly, the team found that some of the syndrome’s victims had never gotten covid.

But they did get the shots.

So LISTEN created a separate category called PVS —post-vaccine syndrome— and started studying that group as well.

In last week’s study, Iwasaki’s team compared PVS patients to healthy controls. What they found, as evidenced by the Mail’s overheated headline, was concerning. In dry academic language, the team reported that PVS people “exhibited differences in

immune profiles.”

Not good differences, either. Bad ones.

It’s another covid mystery. “The molecular mechanisms of PVS,” the researchers wrote, “remain largely unknown.” But “there is considerable overlap in self-reported symptoms between long COVID and PVS.” Their symptoms are nearly identical. The most

commonly reported symptoms were: “excessive fatigue (85%), tingling and numbness (80%), exercise intolerance (80%), brain fog (77.5%), difficulty concentrating or focusing (72.5%), trouble falling or staying asleep (70%), neuropathy (70%), muscle aches (70%), anxiety (65%), tinnitus (60%) and burning sensations (57.5%).”

“The general health status of the PVS participants,” the researchers said, “was far below the general US population average, indicative of lower quality of life.” Thanks again, experts.

Clinically, so far as I can tell, the only difference between LCS and PVS is that PVS patients never got covid. They can tell for sure, because of the absence of a certain type of blood antibody present after natural covid but not after the vaccines.

If it weren’t for one fact, I would quickly guess that LCS (long covid syndrome) sufferers are really PVS patients who happened to get covid. But numerous anecdotal reports from credible people —including here at C&C— report experiencing LCS and were never vaccinated. It seems more likely it is a spike problem— which is perhaps unsurprising in light of the virus’s origins from a bioweapons lab. But I digress.

The researchers found that PVS patients showed immune system “exhaustion” similar, but not identical to, an HIV infection. In other words, AIDS.

💉 But there was an even more troubling finding. They found fragments of spike protein in PVS patients’ blood— years after their last shot. (“Participants with PVS had significantly higher circulating S1 levels compared with the control group.”) In a press release announcing the preprint’s findings, Dr. Iwasaki blandly said it “was surprising to find spike protein in circulation at such a late time point.”

“Surprising” is one way of putting it. It’s also surprising the shots weren’t pulled long ago. It’s surprising there isn’t any urgency to study spike persistence. The experts are full of surprises.

Curiously, the Yale scientists also found lower levels of spike-specific antibodies in PVS patients. This suggests that their immune systems may have given up —become exhausted— fighting the spike protein. They’re just living with it now.

The researchers left readers hanging with the mystery of where new spike protein could possibly be coming from, years after the shots. How is new spike being produced? The mRNA should be completely cleared. Transfected cells should long ago have been destroyed by the immune system.

None of the possible explanations are good.

One awful possibility is integration. Long dismissed as impossible, the mRNA could have integrated with PVS patients’ own DNA, confounding their immune systems. Or, maybe the mRNA could have transfected certain privileged cells that the body is programmed never to attack, like red blood cells, stem cells, immune cells, or neurons in the brain and spinal cord.

When does the spike shut off? Maybe never. No wonder their immune systems are exhausted.

💉 Some critics on our side remain skeptical. After all, the study’s first eight words were the highly debatable, copy-pasted phrase, “COVID-19 vaccines have prevented millions of COVID-19 deaths.” But we’ve seen before that this kind of rhetoric is a semantic vaccine against editorial cancellation. That awkward phrase was the study’s first and last pro-jab statement.

Health freedom skeptics fear this preprint study, punching so far above its academic weight class, is merely a pretextual device for further limited hangouts. After all, the study’s express conclusions only apply to a relatively small number of PVS sufferers, meaning they can say everyone else who took the shots is in the clear.

It could be true it’s just a limited hangout. But it is also true that the war to prove the real risks of the shots will only eventually be won incrementally, because that is how real science works.

Unstated by the study, but obviously true, is that, even if the worst symptoms occur in PVS people, that does not mean larger groups aren’t also suffering from subclinical or milder symptoms. They didn’t test for that.

Regardless of its intentions, the Yale study became the most widely-discussed research over the last week. Joe Rogan mentioned it on a recent podcast. Alex Berenson wrote two articles about it. One thing is becoming undeniably clear, and this study helps make the point: when they told everyone it was heretical to worry about long-term risks, they were lying. We would know about all long-term risks within the first 90 days, they claimed, falsely.

The Daily Mail’s headline called the Yale study a “bombshell.”

Maybe it is a limited hangout. Who knows. But that doesn’t mean it didn’t move the ball several yards downfield toward the end zone. Accountability is like a massive boulder slowly sliding down a hill. It has unstoppable momentum. It only goes one way— downwards toward the bottom. And it could start rolling any time.

Yesterday, the Daily Mail ran another encouraging story, headlined, Star Wars film boss Kathleen Kennedy will 'step down' this year months after Elon Musk said she'd turned the franchise 'woke.’ The villainous architect of lesbian space witches and target of South Park ridicule —LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy— has tendered her resignation.

Somewhere, Gina Carano, the Mandalorian star who Kennedy summarily fired for a too-conservative tweet, is laughing.

🔥🔥🔥

The Bible, the world’s best-selling exposé on human folly and redemption, pulls no punches about disclosure. “Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible—and everything that is illuminated becomes a light.” (Ephesians 5:11-13.)

Yesterday, the Daily Mail ran an NSFW article headlined, “Lurid sex chats among NSA agents exposed as intel chief Tulsi Gabbard vows to punish workers posting about 'kinks, fetishes and polyamory’.” It’s gross. Super gross.

Early yesterday, anti-woke warrior Christopher Rufo dramatically exposed the NSA’s fruitless deeds of darkness. We’ve mentioned Rufo before— he’s the conservative filmmaker, pundit, and Manhattan Institute fellow who Ron DeSantis appointed to the board of (formerly) hyper-woke New College. Somehow, Rufo got hold of a transcript of internal message boards from inside the ultra-top-secret National Security Administration (including CIA staff).

It was an unprecedented, history-making peek behind the reinforced steel curtain of the U.S. intelligence community. Normally, the NSA operates in near-mythic secrecy, where even rumors struggle to surface. But this shameful scandal cracked the door open just enough to reveal something profoundly unsettling: not the cold, clinical professionalism we’re told guards our national security, but a bizarre cocktail of dysfunction, moral decay, and —in this case— straight-up juvenile self-indulgence.

I wonder how Chris got the transcripts. His article cited two unnamed NSA employees (one former). You must admit it’s curious timing—coming right after DOGE began collecting data and Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation as NSA chief. Just saying.

You may recall that I recently speculated about the power the Trump Administration would soon have to turn the Intelligence Deep State’s own weapon of leaking against it. I can’t say whether this is a strategic leak or not, but it sure is highly suggestive. You tell me.

In any case, what leaked was that some top-secret-clearance employees managing the Nation’s most classified systems and allegedly secure information also enjoy enthusiastically posting explicit NSFW comments throughout their joyful workdays, about things like their transgender surgeries, orgiastic fantasies, multiple-partner relationships, promiscuous overseas sexual adventures, and bizarre, pornographic proclivities.

Mind you, this is on the official, government, cryptographically secure internal chat server. All NSA and CIA staff could read it. But nobody complained until now.

I won’t quote any of the awful, stomach-turning material here, but you can follow the links if you are curious. If you do, put on your mud boots.

🔥 The response was swift, not to say coordinated. Within hours, Director Gabbard roundly condemned the spooks’ sexy chatting:

It used to be that harboring bizarre sexual kinks and revolting fetishes was an automatic disqualifier for top-secret clearance. Standards have obviously fallen faster than Senator McConnell navigating a steep marble stairway. I would go farther than most and suggest these concupiscient chatterers probably suffer from diagnosable mental illnesses, which apparently was a pathway to advancement in the Biden Administration’s intelligence agencies.

One employee insisted others refer to him using the pronouns, “it/it’s.”

I hope these employees didn’t respond to OPM’s email asking what they did last week. Nobody wants to read that. We already know anyway.

It was a devastating, carefully calculated takedown. Frankly, it explains a lot. But in the battlefield of public perception, this grotesque disclosure of what the NSA’s disobedient employees have been doing in secret will justify nearly any change that Tulsi Gabbard needs to make to reorganize the intelligence agencies.

This might be remembered as the moment when the public finally glimpsed the rot festering behind the glass and concrete walls of the intelligence fortress. A glimpse raising an even bigger, more uncomfortable question: If this is what we’re allowed to see—what’s still hidden?

Everything exposed by the light is becoming visible. It has only been a little over a month since the new Trump Administration took over. Get ready. The sun is rising on the dark side of the moon.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Roll back here tomorrow morning for the freshest, most wholesome roundup of essential news and commentary available anywhere. See you then.

