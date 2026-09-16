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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
9hEdited

We all remember when Joe Biden allowed that primitive Chinese balloon to cross the entire country, manipulated to go over military bases, nuclear weapons sites and naval bases etc. with no interruption until it was out over the Atlantic Ocean. You see what China got for the billions it handed over to the Bidens. This is one major difference an election makes. It’s hysterical to think how the left expects people like Bernie Sanders, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Nancy Pelosi and the list go on, to be the angels that run America, its economy, its military and its legislature. What we’ll get is communism and the largest ever transfer of wealth from the middle class and poor to the elites. The left are certainly no angels.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
9h

✝️✝️✝️

But the wicked are like the tossing sea,

For it cannot be quiet,

And its waters toss up refuse and mud.

“There is no peace,” says my God, “for the wicked.”

— Isaiah 57:20-21

“So it will be at the end of the age; the angels will come forth and take out the wicked from among the righteous, and will throw them into the furnace of fire; in that place there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.” — Jesus, Matthew 13:49-50

NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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