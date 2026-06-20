Good morning, C&C, it’s Saturday! It never fails—just as I’m preparing to catch up on the week’s less-visible but still fascinating stories, some massive development drops. This, I guess, is what C&C life is like during Trump 2.0’s Year of Action. In today’s roundup— Tulsi Gabbard makes her last day in office as Director of National Intelligence count, but piling 1,600 pages of declassified documents that torch whatever remains of Tony Fauci’s reputation. But Fauci is just a delicious side-dish. Tulsi was aiming much higher and was far more ambitious than merely exposing one pardon-protected human cockroach. It’s a great story, and you’re going to love it. Let’s dig past all the hot takes.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

🔥🔥🔥

Yesterday, social media again showed corporate media’s imbecilic drive to achieve its own obsolescence. The New York Post covered the story, a story that didn’t and never will see daylight in the corporate press. The Post’s original headline: “Fauci gave millions in taxpayer dollars to fund Wuhan lab research that sparked COVID: DNI Gabbard.” It was later punched up to: “Spy agency quashed complaint against Fauci for lying to Congress about ‘gain of function’ research, new documents show.”

YOUTUBE: “I’m Exposing Dr. Fauci” (5:21).

Many of you have already seen this story in your social media feeds. For everyone else: yesterday, on her very last day in office, outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard delivered her most important public work product: the declassification of over 1,600 pages of internal intelligence community chatter and work product from the first months of the pandemic. Setting aside the human cockroach for the moment, this dump will one day become a gold mine for pandemic historians (whenever they decide it’s professionally safe to start working on it).

Sitting next to a five-inch binder that she repeatedly patted like a favorite pussycat, Gabbard said things about former NIAID Director Anthony Fauci (the human cockroach himself) that, in a rational universe, would result in his being driven out of polite society and forever locked in a special leaded-glass cage built to hold Marvel super-villains or something.

“He blatantly lied to Congress under oath during his 2024 testimony,” she said. Then she added, “Dr. Fauci funded dangerous gain-of-function coronavirus research linked to Big Pharma and their pursuit of universal vaccines, worth trillions of dollars.” Later: “Dr. Fauci became the nation’s pandemic pundit, and he publicly pushed lies, disinformation, and censorship using every platform available.” (A neat bit of alliteration.)

You are probably wondering why the little cockroach hasn’t already been squashed. You already know the reason, but let’s set that unpleasant business aside for a minute.

🔥 To give you a tiny taste of the documents themselves, Emmy-award-winning independent journalist Catherine Herridge couldn’t even get past the very first document in the stack:

Catherine’s tweet quoted the very first document’s astonishing conclusion— which was that “We assess all the necessary conditions” to trigger the pandemic were at the Wuhan lab. That was the first, bold-faced paragraph in the first document: a classified report prepared by the Lawrence Livermore National Labs (LLNL) in May, 2020. (In other words, mere weeks after covid’s launch.)

But the paper’s second paragraph was even more damning. LLNL explained the common-sense criteria for its conclusion:

Think about that for a second. All the conditions, including known precursor viruses, were there at the Wuhan lab. But the Fauci Fans still want us to believe in a ‘natural origins’ coincidence— that the same virus artificially made in the lab somehow also naturally evolved in the wet market a mile away.

That ‘coincidence’ is more unlikely than winning the lottery and being struck by lightning right after buying the ticket— three times in a row.

LLNL’s report tells us nothing we didn’t already know. A child could connect these dots. What are we even arguing about here? As far back as June, 2021, late-night funnyman Jon Stewart even mocked the natural origins idea. “Oh my gosh! There’s a novel respiratory coronavirus overtaking Wuhan, China! What do we do?? Oh, wait, you know who we could ask? The Wuhan novel respiratory coronavirus lab. The disease is the same name as the lab!”

Stewart wasn’t done. “Oh my gosh, there’s been an outbreak of chocolatey goodness near Hershey, Pennsylvania. What do you think happened?” He answered himself: “It’s the f***ing chocolate factory.” (Stewart was almost canceled over that little joke. He’s called the blowback “swift, immediate, and quite loud.”)

🔥 Since you probably lack time and enthusiasm needed to peruse all 1600+ pages of documents, however fascinating and revealing they are both individually and in the aggregate, here are the broad takeaways of what they prove:

The good news was that it showed the intelligence community (IC) is not, after all, composed of all witless morons. Many immediately recognized that the Wuhan lab was the most obvious source of covid’s chocolately badness.

Somehow, Dr. Fauci wielded insane levels of influence inside the IC. “The intelligence community almost always incorporated Fauci’s recommendations,” Tulsi said. He used that outsized influence to conceal at least two big things.

First, Fauci didn’t want anybody connecting dots between the pandemic and certain NIH grants he personally approved for coronavirus research at the Wuhan lab.

Second, he especially didn’t want people talking about those grants because they were for research that, if one were feeling uncharitable, could easily be described as “gain of function,” which raised serious potential criminal implications. “Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain‑of‑function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Tulsi said.

So Fauci became a very busy cockroach indeed, hustling like he’d never hustled before, not even when he mangled the whole AIDS thing. This time, he personally went down the CIA and other agencies, to grab hold of the origins narrative tightly, before it could veer out of control. Later, he’d falsely swear to Congress that he’d never gotten involved in any of the IC discussion on origins.

“ Dr. Fauci’s close relationships with the intelligence community,” Tulsi explained, “enabled him to assume three key roles that shielded him from scrutiny.”

It wasn’t just the 1,600 pages, either. The second bit of good news was that some IC members actually have a working conscience and have volunteered to be whistleblowers despite brutal suppression. “We also received testimony from multiple intelligence community whistleblowers who reported retaliation for challenging the intelligence community’s manipulation of intelligence on the virus’s origins,” Tulsi said, “once again revealing a clear pattern of suppressing dissent, silencing critics, and burying the truth.”

Here’s the buried lede: The IC completely failed, right when we needed it the most, and for the most pedestrian and indefensible reason possible: to protect the flabby buttocks of one lame, overpaid bureaucrat. Then the IC allowed the proximate origin of the pandemic —Fauci himself— to control the investigation across all 18 intelligence agencies.

How could this happen? It happened because Fauci was their main virus expert. But he was also a suspect.

The expert won. The suspect disappeared. “I am the science,” Fauci smugly declared. He was right about that. He was the science, so far as the IC was concerned.

🔥 You might call it a significant weakness in our intelligence architecture that one of the pandemic’s main suspects somehow became the controlling expert in an IC-wide investigation. I am just spitballing here, but shouldn’t there be an IC-wide rule that, if your agency funded the subject matter of the investigation, you can’t also be the main expert on the case? Do I really need to say that? (Apparently, I do.)

Fauci was the highest-paid employee in the United States Government. He earned more than the President. That was not because of his terrific work on studying allergies. But it probably did have something to do with the reason an NIH allergy-center director had such a “close relationship with the intelligence community.” I’ve called him a bioweapons engineer, and I will stick with that. The only debate about that claim is semantics.

To date, Fauci, 85 (but remarkably spry and unwrinkled), has been stripped of his job, credentials, salary, perks, government-funded security detail, his security clearance, and his insider status. Tulsi’s latest disclosure stabbed the pardon-protected cockroach right in the ventricular thorax.

Despite all the chatter over the statute of limitations running on potential claims against “The Science,” the DOJ is not necessarily calling it quits. New York Post, last month.

Just yesterday, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) called, once again, for Fauci’s prosecution despite his pardon:

Fauci is well protected from prosecution from multiple directions. So, we’ll see. But … how important is prosecuting him, really? Locking up an 85-year-old is largely symbolic. And how much older will he be after all the court proceedings and appeals and whatnot are finished? 95? More?

Still, I get that even the symbolism is important to many people for closure. And I concede that an aggressive prosecution would serve as an important deterrent to other government employees. So, of course, I say full steam ahead. Hang him higher than Haman. (After a fair trial, of course.)

In her video, Tulsi said the documents proved Fauci lied to Congress under oath in 2024 about his contacts with the IC about covid. True, it was before the pardon. But the statute of limitations for perjury is five years. Just saying.

🔥 It is unsurprising that the current big story about Tulsi’s disclosure is Fauci, Fauci, Fauci! But focusing only on Fauci is a distraction. The disclosure’s real payload was a much bigger gift: the exposure of how the IC completely botched the single most consequential intelligence question of our lifetimes.

For instance, one wonders what Tulsi’s “testimony from multiple intelligence community whistleblowers” will be used for. It’s not in the binder. It must be for something else. I’ll tell you what it strongly hints at. It hints at criminal charges against careers and political appointees in the IC who helped cover up the lab-leak assessments and who retaliated against dissenters. That’s what it suggests to my lawyer’s ear, anyway. At a minimum, the evidence and whistleblower testimony could support even deeper firings of corrupt IC staff, including its most senior staff. (Bill Pulte, please report to your office.)

Consider another example: Just imagine the treasure trove of ideas this dump opens up for future FOIA requesters, Congressional oversight committees, or even sullen late-night talk show hosts.

Tulsi’s dump —regardless of how diligently corporate media tries to ignore it— is much bigger than Fauci. It is more like a wrecking ball colliding with the IC’s main headquarters. It has proved that, when the interests of a powerful insider collided with the need for honest intelligence, the whole IC system folded around the insider. Any conceivable reform, however extensive or intrusive, could now be justified by Tulsi’s disclosure.

In other words, Tulsi has now proven that the IC is profoundly and dangerously broken. It’s like opening the monkey cage and discovering the chimps playing with a crate of hand grenades. What, after all, was more important in 2020 than for our intelligence agencies to quickly figure out where the pandemic really came from? We all know the rule by heart. Every Outbreak-style horror movie uses the same clichéd trope— find patient zero. Not hide patient zero.

You could say that the sitting Director of National Intelligence just built a documentary record that, in its own terms, the intelligence community is unprepared for the next pandemic. And I’ve been led to believe there is nothing worse or less urgent than being unprepared for pandemics.

💉 Finally, it’s worth noting how much coverage the story is getting on social and conservative media, even as it remains completely invisible on traditional corporate media platforms. They’ve locked this story in narrative quarantine. They aren’t even fact-checking it. Think of how scared of it they must be not even to run debunking stories.

Or, maybe their terror of touching it should be unsurprising, given that corporate media were co-conspirators in helping Fauci cover up the lab-leak theory. Anyway, yesterday, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, with 240 million followers, boosted the story on X:

While Musk may have been the biggest, he wasn’t even close to being the only one. Tulsi’s final drop of her intelligence career is splashing all over conservative media.

Corporate media’s stunned silence is a mistake; it is letting the narrative grow unchecked.

Their convenient silence is self-inflicted obsolescence. It teaches everyone that, if you want to know what the government actually just did or released, you cannot rely on corporate media to even flag it for you. Their choice not to engage doesn’t squash the narrative; it just proves they’re no longer the platforms that serious people go to first for high‑stakes information.

💉 So, where does all this leave us? For one thing, thank you for your service, Tulsi Gabbard. Second, it is better to consider this disclosure as a first step rather than the last. It really does open a Pandora’s Box for the deep state. It further implicated Fauci, sure, but he was already cooked. More importantly, Tulsi’s Disclosure Day also implicates a raft of co-conspiring IC employees and even the IC’s homogeneous culture itself— “tactics straight from the deep state playbook,” as Tulsi described it.

The disclosures will naturally lead to demands for more declassification, more testimony, and more transparency. And, as we’ve seen, it will justify major structural reforms, if that’s what President Trump wants. Tulsi’s replacement, Acting DNI Bill Pulte, will now enjoy what you might call a “target-rich environment.” Pulte’s not just getting another covid scandal side-dish to nibble on. He’s getting a whole menu of options.

We’ll watch with great interest how this plays out, and whatever Pulte does next (and how much we are allowed to know). Popcorn, popped.

Have a wonderful weekend! Roll back here on Monday morning, for more nutritious and satisfying essential news and caffeinated commentary.

Share

Give a gift subscription

Don’t race off! We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could sure use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com