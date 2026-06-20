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Tardigrade's avatar
Tardigrade
1h

'But … how important is prosecuting him, really? Locking up an 85-year-old is largely symbolic.'

It's a very important symbol. I couldn't disagree more that his age should exempt him from prosecution.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
1hEdited

In a world filled with liars and deceivers Tulsi is a deep breath of fresh air, a true patriot! People that are engaged in today’s political world, like most all of us, know when someone is lying or doing their best to cover up the despicable facts of what’s really been going on in our world and in our country. My listenership to podcasts has changed significantly away from coverup liars. People that used to be hard hitting and honest now sicken me the way they insist I believe obvious lies and spin. I must add this is from both sides of the isle, the uniparty. I wish this honest true patriot, Tulsi Gabbard’s husband heals and she would again run for president, I would vote for her in a second.

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